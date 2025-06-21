AEW News Roundup: Mercedes Mone seen with new boyfriend, Tony Khan announces huge match for Swerve Strickland, John Cena namedrops top star

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we have news involving top stars of the wrestling industry, including Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, John Cena, and Tony Khan.

From a surprise All Elite Wrestling star being name-dropped on WWE SmackDown to a major Collision match announcement, here's everything you need to know from the world of the Jacksonville-based promotion. So without further ado, let's dive in.

#4. John Cena namedrops AEW star Claudio Castagnoli

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, John Cena faced Ron Killings in a singles match that ended in disqualification after Cena used his title belt to attack Killings. CM Punk then rushed to the ring for the save, but was taken out with an Attitude Adjustment through a table.

After the beatdown, Cena grabbed a mic and delivered a scathing promo targeting Punk’s career choices and alleged backstage behavior. During this promo, he unexpectedly name-dropped All Elite Wrestling star Claudio Castagnoli, along with former WWE names Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) and Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). The references drew a strong reaction from the audience, and the promo, which further intensified the ongoing Cena–Punk storyline, is being touted as Cena's version of a pipebomb.

#3. MJF gives himself a new AEW name

At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, MJF revived his 'American Hero' persona for a special match against lucha libre legend Mistico at Arena Mexico. The bout ended in controversy when MJF hit Mistico with a low blow, losing by disqualification. He then unmasked Mistico, a highly disrespectful act in lucha culture, and wore the mask himself while continuing the assault with members of The Hurt Syndicate.

Following the show, MJF posted a cryptic update to his Instagram, referring to himself as Maxico in a clear dig at his opponent and a declaration of superiority.

"Maxico>mistico," MJF wrote.

The act and the new moniker have sparked reactions across the wrestling world, especially given MJF’s increasing prominence in All Elite Wrestling’s efforts for international expansion.

#2. The Beast Mortos posts a heartwarming picture with real-life girlfriend Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone continues to dominate the pro wrestling industry, holding titles across multiple promotions. After her successful outing at Grand Slam Mexico, her personal life also came into the spotlight. AEW star The Beast Mortos, her boyfriend and a member of La Faccion Ingobernable, shared two images on Instagram, including a heartfelt photo featuring the couple together.

Mortos has been a growing presence on shows Dynamite and Collision. He previously held the AAA Latin American Championship, although he is yet to win a title in Tony Khan's promotion. Mone, meanwhile, holds six titles currently and is scheduled to face Toni Storm at All In: Texas for the Women's World Championship.

#1. Tony Khan announces Swerve Strickland vs. returning star Shane Taylor on AEW Collision

AEW President Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to confirm a marquee match for the next episode of Collision. Swerve Strickland is set to face the returning Shane Taylor on the June 21, 2025 episode in Kent, Washington. This comes after Strickland's team lost the chaotic 10-man tag match at Grand Slam Mexico.

"TOMORROW Kent, WA 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + Max Saturday #AEWCollision @swerveconfident vs @shane216taylor. After a hard fought battle at #AEWGrandSlamMexico, Swerve Strickland returns to his home state to collide vs one of the sport’s hardest hitters: Shane Taylor. TOMORROW NIGHT!" wrote Khan on X/Twitter.

Strickland, a former All Elite Wrestling World Champion, has become one of the company’s central figures since debuting in 2022. Shane Taylor’s return, meanwhile, adds intrigue to the match, marking his first appearance in months. With both men known for their hard-hitting styles, this Collision match is expected to draw strong interest.

