AEW News Roundup: Star makes return after 420 days, New Death Riders member teased, Huge pitch made for Eddie Kingston's return to the company

A long-term AEW absentee has finally returned to the promotion. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville-based promotion seemingly teased a new member to join the Death Riders on Collision, and a massive pitch was made for Eddie Kingston's return. This and more as we navigate the top news coming out of All Elite Wrestling, so without further ado, let's jump right in.#4 Dalton Castle returns to AEWDalton Castle made his long-awaited return to AEW on Collision, ending a 420-day absence caused by a bicep injury. The former ROH World Champion, known for his longtime association with "The Boys," had not been seen in an All Elite Wrestling ring since his loss to Roderick Strong at Collision in 2024, in a number one contender's match for the very title.Hints of Castle's return came earlier this year, when a vignette aired on ROH television showing him reuniting with his Boys. On this Saturday's Collision, a video was shown of The Outrunners, who were coming off their setback at ROH Death Before Dishonor. In that video, the team met Castle's Boys. Their encounter led to a confrontation, but ultimately ended in a handshake deal.#2 Eddie Kingston challenged to a match by former WWE star upon AEW returnEddie Kingston has been sidelined for over a year following an injury sustained during NJPW Strong Resurgence 2024 in a no-ropes Last Man Standing match against Gabe Kidd. However, his return to AEW may soon be on the horizon, after former WWE star Big Bill (fka Big Cass) publicly issued a challenge to the star.On this week's Collision, Big Bill cut a backstage promo highlighting his and Kingston's shared roots in New York City.&quot;I come from a place where real tough guys are made, New York City. And there's another guy here in AEW from New York City who claims to be a tough guy; he loves to run his mouth. But I haven't heard from him in a long time, I haven't seen him in a long time. Hell, I don't even know where he's at. So, I am officially calling you out, Eddie Kingston.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Kingston responds to Bill's challenge amid his absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion.#2 Mercedes Mone laughs off claim that she needs to return to WWEMercedes Mone recently responded to a fan urging her to return to WWE by posting a laughing emoji. The exchange happened on Instagram, where a user commented that the erstwhile Sasha Banks should "come home" because she was the "last missing piece" in WWE's women's division. The screenshot of her reply was later shared on X, which invited a discussion among fans about her future. Meanwhile, Mone has enjoyed a successful time since joining AEW, having molded herself into a global powerhouse. The CEO is the reigning TBS Champion in the promotion and has held the title for more than 450 days.#1 Kris Statlander seemingly teased alliance with Death Riders on CollisionOn the most recent episode of AEW Collision, subtle hints were dropped suggesting that Kris Statlander could be joining the Death Riders in the future.Death Riders member Wheeler Yuta has repeatedly expressed interest in Statlander during backstage segments, pointing to their shared history in the Best Friends faction. Moreover, Death Riders leader Jon Moxley has also shown interest in Kris. Although Stat has not officially been invited into the Death Riders, her actions on Collision have now led fans to speculate.The former TBS champion was involved in an All-Star 8-Woman Tag Team Match on the show, but before the bout, she was approached by Yuta, who offered her advice. She initially dismissed him, but later in the match, Statlander secured a victory for her team by using the "Seat Belt" roll-up, which is a move commonly associated with Yuta.