AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Adam Copeland (fka Edge) gets a new role, Top star feared a firing, Major Britt Baker contract update

Adam Copeland has gotten a new role outside of AEW. Meanwhile, a top star from the promotion revealed that he feared getting fired, and a new update has surfaced regarding Britt Baker's contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. All this and more as we navigate the headline-making stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling today, so without further ado, let's get to it.#4. Jack Perry says he will not go back to Jungle Boy personaJack Perry is considered one of AEW's original talents, having joined the promotion in 2019, the year it was founded. The former TNT Champion gained fame with his babyface "Jungle Boy" gimmick, which won over fans. However, Perry recently confirmed that he will no longer portray the character. Perry discussed this during an appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he explained that while Jurassic Express (his team with Luchasaurus) did reunite at All Out, he has outgrown the Jungle Boy persona and will not be returning to it."I'm not going back to Jungle Boy. That's what I know. For me, honestly, if the people can come up with something cool, I'm down for it. It's kind of cool for me. It's evolved over the years." [H/T @DrainBamager on X]Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKJack Perry says he's not going back to being just JUNGLE BOY, wants fans to come up with something cool: "I'm not going back to Jungle Boy. That's what I know. For me, honestly, if the people can come up with something cool, I'm down for it. It's kind of cool for me. It's#3. Adam Copeland is set to star in a new movieAdam Copeland has secured a major new role outside of wrestling. According to Variety, the Rated-R Superstar has been cast in the upcoming sequel of The Beekeeper, which stars renowned actor Jason Statham. He will appear alongside Pom Klementieff and returning cast members Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, and Jemma Redgrave. Copeland's role in the film has not yet been revealed.This milestone comes at a time when Copeland has stepped away from AEW storylines. At AEW All Out, he teamed with Christian Cage in a winning effort against FTR. The storyline escalated when FTR attacked Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix, leading to a heated follow-up on Dynamite. In response, Copeland announced that he would take an indefinite leave of absence to care for his family. However, it is expected that the former TNT champion will fulfill his other Hollywood commitments during his time away.#2. Anthony Bowens reveals that he feared getting fired from AEWAnthony Bowens, one-half of the former tag team, The Acclaimed, recently opened up about his concerns over job security in AEW. In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Bowens admitted that he was at times worried he might be fired due to the actions of his longtime tag team partner, Max Caster.Bowens explained that Caster's behavior led to repeated situations where he felt pressure to clean up his mess."There were times where I thought I was not going to have a job anymore, and that is terrifying as somebody who has always dreamed of being on television, being on Dynamite, wrestling every week.....there was just occurrence after occurrence after occurrence after occurrence where I was cleaning up this guy's mess," said Bowens.#1. Britt Baker's contract with AEW reportedly goes into 2027Britt Baker has been absent from AEW programming for quite some time now, and amid her absence, fans have questioned her status in the company. Baker last appeared in November 2024 with reports confirming that her hiatus is not due to health issues, injuries, or personal reasons. This has led to speculation regarding her contract and potential future outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion.According to Sean Ross Sapp, who addressed the situation during a Fightful Select Answers segment, Baker's current deal could extend into 2027."Her contract goes at least a year. At least a year. And then they could add injury time to it, assuming it's like every other deal. That would take her well into 2027." [H/T RSN]For those unaware, Baker had previously taken time away from the promotion between September 2023 and July 2024 to recover from injury. However, no official statement has been issued regarding her absence since November.