AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Britt Baker shares cryptic post amid absence; Contract update on Chris Jericho; Huge return confirmed

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we have stories featuring top stars of the company, such as Britt Baker and Chris Jericho, among others.

Ad

Amid her hiatus from All Elite Wrestling, Britt Baker has given a cryptic update. Meanwhile, there's a new update on Chris Jericho's contract with Tony Khan's promotion. Additionally, Khan recently confirmed a massive return for AEW. We've got a lot of news to cover, so let's jump right in:

#5. AEW star Mike Bailey makes a massive accusation against The Hurt Syndicate

Mike Bailey has publicly accused The Hurt Syndicate of holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship hostage. Bailey, who forms one-half of JetSpeed alongside Kevin Knight, remarked on his latest YouTube vlog.

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley have not defended their gold since Double or Nothing 2025, where they defeated Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara). Bailey stated that JetSpeed needs to dethrone Lashley and Benjamin to ensure proper title matches return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Meanwhile, the feud between JetSpeed and The Hurt Syndicate escalated recently, with the heels defeating Bailey, Knight, and Mascara Dorada on AEW Summer Blockbuster. Speedball's latest comments indicate that JetSpeed is positioning itself for a title shot, potentially at All In.

Ad

Ad

#4. Rusev (FKA Miro) reportedly left AEW due to creative differences

Rusev, known as Miro during his AEW tenure, reportedly left the company earlier this year following creative disagreements with Tony Khan. He joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and was initially booked strongly, winning the TNT Championship. However, his momentum stalled following the title loss, and The Bulgarian Brute disappeared from weekly programming after his match at Worlds End 2023.

Ad

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the main point of contention between Rusev and the promotion's management was over losing matches before joining WWE.

After his release, Rusev returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Since returning, he has been dominant, recently defeating old-time friend Sheamus on the red brand's show.

#3. Britt Baker shares cryptic post amid uncertain AEW future

Britt Baker has shared a cryptic Instagram story amid ongoing speculation about her future in AEW. The D.M.D. has been absent from weekly programming since November 2024 and previously removed all AEW references from her social profiles in March 2025.

Ad

''A bottle of water can be $1 at a supermarket, $3 at the gym, $5 at the movies, $6 on a plane... Same water. The only thing that changed its value was the place. So next time you feel your worth is nothing, maybe you're at the wrong place.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reports indicate her absence is linked to backstage conflicts and injuries. Some insiders claim the management believes the women’s division has evolved past her, and Tony Khan is reportedly fed up with her.

Moreover, former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman added fuel to the speculation, saying Baker was buried because she pushed back. While no official announcement has been made, rumors persist that Baker may soon transition to the global juggernaut, possibly starting with an NXT stint.

Ad

#2. Chris Jericho's AEW contract will reportedly expire at the end of 2025

Chris Jericho has been off All Elite Wrestling television since losing his ROH World Championship to Bandido at Dynasty and subsequently walking out of the arena on the following Dynamite this past April. While initially thought to be recuperating, it’s now confirmed that Jericho’s absence was due to a tour with his band, Fozzy. Reports from Raj Giri and BodySlam.net state that Jericho’s AEW contract will expire at the end of 2025.

Ad

Moreover, additional talent, including Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Renee Paquette, Private Party, and Danhausen, also have deals that are set to expire soon. WWE is reportedly interested in signing Private Party and Danhausen.

As of now, Jericho is awaiting booking plans for his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. If a new agreement isn’t reached, this could be Jericho’s final year with the promotion, potentially opening the door for a return to WWE.

Ad

#1. Tony Khan confirms AEW's return to Wembley

Tony Khan has confirmed that All In will return to Wembley Stadium in 2026. In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Khan explained why this year’s edition was moved to Texas and that All In will return to London in 2026.

"We're going back to Wembley next year. Coldplay had booked this weekend out years in advance. I can't wait to do Globe Life Field in Dallas [and] go back to Wembley next year," Khan stated. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

This year’s All In event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12. Several major matches have already been announced, including Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone, Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley. The Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet Matches are also scheduled, with more bouts expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action