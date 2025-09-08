  • home icon
  AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Chris Jericho suddenly drops WWE reference, Major heel injured, AJ Lee vs. Mercedes Mone?

By Karan Raj
Published Sep 08, 2025 13:33 GMT
Chris Jericho (left) and AJ Lee (right)

Welcome everyone to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Chris Jericho, AJ Lee, and Wardlow, among others.

Amid swirling rumors around a potential return to join WWE, Chris Jericho has now dropped a reference to the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, a major AEW star has sustained a serious injury, and there could be some interesting news for fans interested in Mercedes Mone v/s AJ Lee. We've got a bunch of stories to navigate through today, so let's get right to it.

#4 AEW star Mark Sterling has reportedly suffered a legitimate injury

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, AEW and ROH performer “Smart” Mark Sterling has sustained a bicep injury that will keep him away from the ring for the foreseeable future. This came amid speculation that his condition may have been part of a scripted storyline. Reports also confirm that Sterling is scheduled to undergo surgery this Thursday to address the issue.

Sterling, who has been part of All Elite Wrestling since 2020, has served as both a manager and an in-ring competitor. He is currently the manager of The Premier Athletes faction, which features across AEW and ROH programming. While Sterling will not be cleared for in-ring action anytime soon, internal sources are optimistic that he could return to television in a managerial capacity within weeks.

#3 Chris Jericho shares clip of iconic WWE moment

Chris Jericho shared a video of one of his most memorable WWE moments this week, adding to the rumors that he is making a comeback to the company. The video was a highlights package from the 2008 Championship Scramble at WWE Unforgiven, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship.

It's worth noting that Y2J has previously made references to WWE, including liking a fan post earlier this year that suggested a WWE comeback. Although Jericho is not currently part of any official creative plans, earlier reports have since indicated that WWE officials are amenable to the idea of his return. Moreover, Jericho's current contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion is scheduled to expire in December this year.

#2 Mercedes Mone poses interesting question when asked to return to WWE to face AJ Lee

After more than ten years away, AJ Lee's unexpected return to WWE had the pro-wrestling community buzzing. Fans started speculating about possible dream matches as soon as Lee signed a full-time contract during a recent SmackDown episode. AJ Lee vs. Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is one such matchup that is frequently discussed.

A fan raised the possibility on X, suggesting that Mone should return to WWE specifically to face AJ Lee. The reigning AEW TBS Champion replied to the post by asking,

“Does she have a title?”
It remains to be seen if AJ Lee and the CEO will ever share ring space.

#1 Ronda Rousey calls Jon Moxley "Passionate" & "Supportive"

Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey recently made somewhat surprising remarks about Jon Moxley. In a discussion on Yahoo Sports about wrestlers who have had a positive impact, the Baddest Woman on the Planet described the Purveyor of Violence as supportive and passionate.

“He is just so supportive and so kind and so passionate. He’s just so humble and I feel like so much of that success stems from his talent — and not just his talent, but his willingness and passion to give back and to bring up everybody with him and have his rising tide lift all of their boats, Rousey said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Moreover, Rousey thanked Moxley for mentoring Marina Shafir, a close friend of hers who is now a member of Moxley's Death Riders faction in AEW. She acknowledged that Moxley was instrumental in helping Shafir hone her professional trajectory and achieve success on AEW television.

Karan Raj

