  AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Ex-WWE star unlikely to join anytime soon, Big disappointment for Bryan Danielson fans, Sting's emotional update

AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Ex-WWE star unlikely to join anytime soon, Big disappointment for Bryan Danielson fans, Sting's emotional update

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 29, 2025 14:07 GMT
Bryan Danielson (right) and Sting (left) [Images via AEW
Bryan Danielson (right) and Sting (left) [Images via AEW's Youtube]

Welcome everyone to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we're looking at stories involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Bryan Danielson and the legendary Sting, among others.

A former WWE star has said that he won't be joining AEW. Meanwhile, fans will not enjoy the latest updates from Bryan Danielson and the Icon Sting. This and more as we delve into the top news coming out of the All Elite Wrestling universe. We've got a lot to cover, so without further ado, let's get into it.

#4. Bryan Danielson says he won't be able to give his all in the ring

Bryan Danielson recently revealed the limitations he faces regarding a potential return to active in-ring competition. The former AEW World Champion has been semi-retired from pro-wrestling following a series of severe neck issues. He emphasized that his health and family now take priority over his wrestling career.

While speaking on Wide World of Sports, The American Dragon revealed that if he were to compete again, it would be under very strict conditions.

"My body physically can’t do some of those things anymore. I tried to do some of the things I did in my last year with AEW right now, I don’t think I’d be able to go back and hold my kids. Anything that I would do moving forward has to be with that in mind, because that is now my number one priority. Stay healthy, be at home and play with my kids and coach my son’s tee-ball team," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]
#3. Cedric Alexander reportedly will not be joining AEW anytime soon

There has been speculation that former WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander might join AEW, particularly given his past ties to The Hurt Business. The former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion could potentially have become the fourth member of the faction. However, recent reports from Fightful Select have confirmed that the move is unlikely in the near future.

Alexander has instead committed to a new chapter in TNA Wrestling. He recently made his debut by confronting former rival Mustafa Ali. Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Alexander stated that while joining The Hurt Syndicate would be easy and is something he wants to do eventually, he currently sees TNA as an opportunity to prove himself independently.

#2. Sting set to discontinue his trademark look

Legendary wrestler Sting has made an emotional announcement regarding his trademark look. The Icon officially retired from in-ring competition at AEW Revolution last year, where he teamed with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks in a tag team championship defense. Despite retirement, Sting has continued to appear at conventions and made a special cameo at All In: London 2024.

Currently, Sting is traveling on his "2025 or Never" convention tour. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he announced that this tour will mark the last time he wears his classic red NWO Wolfpac face paint.

"This Saturday in Tampa - my final appearance in the red face paint 👊🏼🦂," said the caption of the post.
#1. Buddy Matthews is reportedly not returning to AEW anytime soon

Buddy Matthews’ status regarding his return to AEW remains uncertain following his injury earlier this year. The Best Kept Secret sustained an ankle injury during his entrance for a Continental Championship match against Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia in February this year. Although he finished the bout, the injury significantly impacted his ability to perform.

Matthews initially expressed hope that his recovery would progress smoothly, but in June, he admitted that his ankle was not healing as expected. He underwent surgery last month to address the issue. While Matthews continues to train, it was noted on a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&A that his return to All Elite Wrestling programming will likely be delayed, with current speculation indicating that he may remain out of action until late 2025.

Karan Raj

Edited by Karan Raj
