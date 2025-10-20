AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Heartbreaking Adam Cole update, Mercedes Mone wins another title, Reason for Bryan Danielson's absence

Welcome everyone to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top All Elite Wrestling stars, including Mercedes Mone, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson, among others.An unfortunate update regarding Adam Cole's future has surfaced. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone has won another title, and reason for Bryan Danielson's absence from WrestleDream 2025 has been revealed. All this and more as we navigate the biggest news from AEW today. So without further ado, let's get started.#4. Mercedes Mone has won an unprecedented 12th titleAnother day, another achievement for Mercedes Mone as she makes history. Rumors are spreading on social media that the CEO has secured her 12th professional wrestling title. The reigning AEW TBS champion, who broke the legendary Ultimo Dragon’s long-standing record of ten titles at AEW WrestleDream 2025, has now added yet another belt.Earlier this month, Mone defeated Aliss Ink to claim the BODYSLAM Women’s Title in Denmark, bringing her to ten active championships. At WrestleDream, she defeated Mina Shirakawa in a title-for-title match to retain her TBS Championship and win the ROH Interim Women’s World Television Championship. Now, new reports on social media confirm that the CEO added her twelfth championship by defeating Jody Threat at a Winnipeg Professional Wrestling event. The victory earned her the WPW Women’s Championship.#3. Adam Cole reportedly nowhere near AEW returnAdam Cole’s return to the ring appears uncertain following recent reports about his ongoing health struggles. The former TNT champion, who has been sidelined since AEW All In: Texas, had publicly addressed his condition during the event. Later it was reported that he was dealing with a legitimate concussion issue. The injury forced him to vacate the TNT Championship and step away from in-ring action indefinitely. While he expressed optimism about recovery at the time, rumors have since circulated that his career might be nearing its end.According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Cole’s condition has shown little to no improvement over the past several months. “Nowhere near returning last time I checked. I don’t want to get into too much private stuff, but he knew he was going to face issues dealing with this concussion and he has... I’ve not heard of him doing coaching or anything like that and I don’t think traveling would help him recover,” said Sapp [H/T RSN]#2. Bryan Danielson was intentionally kept off of WrestleDream 2025 says Tony KhanAEW fans were left surprised when Bryan Danielson was absent from the commentary table during WrestleDream 2025, despite being a full-time commentator in the promotion. The American Dragon had rejoined Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year after announcing the end of his full-time wrestling career in 2024. Since his return, he has been a key voice on commentary.President Tony Khan addressed Danielson’s absence during the WrestleDream post-show press conference. According to Khan, the former AEW World Champion was intentionally kept off the show due to his history with both Jon Moxley and Darby Allin, who were competing in the main event “I Quit” match. &quot;I think it made sense, given what was happening with the main event. I think it would have been really, really hard for Bryan to restrain himself and now knowing what Jon (Moxley) had planned, I also think it would have been really hard for Bryan to sit there at the desk while Darby is in that position, and since Bryan had a family commitment, I told him, ‘Hey, if you have a family thing tonight, it’s probably the night to go to your family commitment,&quot; said Khan [H/T - NoDQ.com]#1. Renee Paquette says Jon Moxley was in &quot;rough shape&quot; following &quot;I Quit&quot; matchThe WrestleDream 2025 main event between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin has been described as one of the most physically punishing matches in the promotion's history. The “I Quit” stipulation match featured extreme violence, and even including the involvement of the legendary Sting. The bout ended with the Daredevil forcing Moxley to utter the words . Moxley’s real life partner and AEW personality Renee Paquette provided an official update during the WrestleDream Post Show Media Scrum. Paquette shared that she had seen Moxley backstage after the match and confirmed that he was in rough shape. He’s in rough shape. He’s bleeding all down his arms from the fish tank that got him bad. But he’s standing. It is what it is. It is a part of my job in accepting what happens in that ring.”Given his condition, it will be interesting to see if Moxley will appear on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.