AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Heartbreaking update on Jon Moxley's ally, Finn Balor snubs top star, Legend's WWE return in jeopardy?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we will cover stories featuring major pro wrestling stars like Jon Moxley and Finn Balor, among others.There's a new update on Jon Moxley's ally, who recently made a heartbreaking announcement. In other news, Finn Balor had to avoid a major name on WWE RAW due to their ties with All Elite Wrestling. A WWE legend has disclosed why their return to the promotion is difficult. With that said, let's jump into the stories making the rounds in the world of AEW.#5. Anthony Bowens says being fired from AEW was a big possibilityAnthony Bowens recently revealed details about the uncertainty he and his former partner, Max Caster, once faced regarding their future in AEW. The pair formerly known as The Acclaimed debuted as a team in 2020 and saw great success as AEW World Tag Team Champions and even World Trios Champions with Billy Gunn. Earlier this year, the team split, with both members now focusing on singles competition. On the most recent episode of Collision, The Pride of Professional Wrestling defeated Caster and attacked him after the match. The segment ended with Billy Gunn stepping in to stop the altercation. Later, Bowens was labeled a &quot;bully&quot; by a fan on X/Twitter for his actions. This prompted a lengthy response, which detailed his emotional struggles and fear of being fired.&quot;I’m a bully? That’s not even a quarter of what he deserves after all that he’s put me through...You all have literally NO IDEA the mental anguish I endured, the amount of times I’ve had to protect him, the amount of times I feared for our jobs, the amount of opportunities I’ve lost being associated with him. This isn’t wrestling talk, it’s real life,&quot; Bowens wrote.#4. Brie Bella says Bryan Danielson's AEW status is preventing her WWE returnOn a recent episode of The Nikki &amp; Brie Show, Brie Bella addressed how her husband’s current AEW status impacted her WWE prospects. Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE) is currently signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion, and Brie disclosed that his association with a rival company has made some within WWE uncomfortable with her potential return.Nikki Bella participated in the 20-Woman Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025. She was also in action on two episodes of RAW. However, Brie's future remains unclear.&quot;I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company. For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE, thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW,&quot; Brie said.#3. Finn Balor avoids mentioning Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) during WWE RAWOn the latest episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor made headlines for excluding Adam Copeland (fka Edge) from a promo referencing the history of The Judgment Day. Edge was the founder of the group before being ousted by Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.In his promo, Balor spoke about Ripley and Priest leaving and being replaced, but did not acknowledge Cope’s contributions or even his name. This move is consistent with WWE’s current stance of not referencing AEW talents.#2. Gabe Kidd's injury reportedly is a knee hyperextensionGabe Kidd, who has been associated with Jon Moxley’s Death Riders faction, recently suffered a setback during his NJPW G1 Climax 35 Tournament run. Originally expected to be a standout performer, Kidd was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a knee injury. Early reports feared an MCL tear, but Fightful Select recently reported that it was a hyperextension. Moreover, while Kidd’s exit affected the tournament bracket, it did not drastically alter the promotion's plans, as he was not projected to make the semifinals.At an NJPW show in Tokyo, Kidd delivered an emotional promo, sharing his disappointment and expressing frustration over not being medically cleared.#1. Nicholas Jackson handed a new name weeks after losing EVP title in AEWNicholas Jackson, one-half of The Young Bucks, recently received a new nickname following a significant change in his backstage role at AEW. Along with his brother, Matthew, Nicholas lost his Executive Vice President (EVP) title after losing to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at All In: Texas.Since then, there have been noticeable changes to their on-screen presentation. Their usual pyro and grand entrance visuals have been toned down, and their names on the screen have reverted to a simpler “Matt and Nick” from their formal “Matthew and Nicholas.”In a birthday tribute on social media, former AEW talent Jose the Assistant referred to Nick as “Slick Nick.”The Bucks are set to wrestle The Outrunners in a tag team contest this week.