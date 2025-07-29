  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Heartbreaking update on Jon Moxley's ally, Finn Balor snubs top star, Legend's WWE return in jeopardy?

AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Heartbreaking update on Jon Moxley's ally, Finn Balor snubs top star, Legend's WWE return in jeopardy?

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 29, 2025 13:35 GMT
Jon Moxley (left) &amp; Finn Balor (right) [Images from WWE and AEW
Jon Moxley (left) & Finn Balor (right) [Images from WWE and AEW's YouTube channels]

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we will cover stories featuring major pro wrestling stars like Jon Moxley and Finn Balor, among others.

Ad

There's a new update on Jon Moxley's ally, who recently made a heartbreaking announcement. In other news, Finn Balor had to avoid a major name on WWE RAW due to their ties with All Elite Wrestling. A WWE legend has disclosed why their return to the promotion is difficult. With that said, let's jump into the stories making the rounds in the world of AEW.

#5. Anthony Bowens says being fired from AEW was a big possibility

Anthony Bowens recently revealed details about the uncertainty he and his former partner, Max Caster, once faced regarding their future in AEW. The pair formerly known as The Acclaimed debuted as a team in 2020 and saw great success as AEW World Tag Team Champions and even World Trios Champions with Billy Gunn.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Earlier this year, the team split, with both members now focusing on singles competition. On the most recent episode of Collision, The Pride of Professional Wrestling defeated Caster and attacked him after the match. The segment ended with Billy Gunn stepping in to stop the altercation.

Later, Bowens was labeled a "bully" by a fan on X/Twitter for his actions. This prompted a lengthy response, which detailed his emotional struggles and fear of being fired.

Ad
"I’m a bully? That’s not even a quarter of what he deserves after all that he’s put me through...You all have literally NO IDEA the mental anguish I endured, the amount of times I’ve had to protect him, the amount of times I feared for our jobs, the amount of opportunities I’ve lost being associated with him. This isn’t wrestling talk, it’s real life," Bowens wrote.
Ad
Ad

#4. Brie Bella says Bryan Danielson's AEW status is preventing her WWE return

On a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie Bella addressed how her husband’s current AEW status impacted her WWE prospects. Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE) is currently signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion, and Brie disclosed that his association with a rival company has made some within WWE uncomfortable with her potential return.

Ad

Nikki Bella participated in the 20-Woman Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025. She was also in action on two episodes of RAW. However, Brie's future remains unclear.

"I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company. For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE, thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW," Brie said.
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

#3. Finn Balor avoids mentioning Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) during WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor made headlines for excluding Adam Copeland (fka Edge) from a promo referencing the history of The Judgment Day. Edge was the founder of the group before being ousted by Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

In his promo, Balor spoke about Ripley and Priest leaving and being replaced, but did not acknowledge Cope’s contributions or even his name. This move is consistent with WWE’s current stance of not referencing AEW talents.

Ad

#2. Gabe Kidd's injury reportedly is a knee hyperextension

Gabe Kidd, who has been associated with Jon Moxley’s Death Riders faction, recently suffered a setback during his NJPW G1 Climax 35 Tournament run. Originally expected to be a standout performer, Kidd was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a knee injury.

Early reports feared an MCL tear, but Fightful Select recently reported that it was a hyperextension. Moreover, while Kidd’s exit affected the tournament bracket, it did not drastically alter the promotion's plans, as he was not projected to make the semifinals.

Ad

At an NJPW show in Tokyo, Kidd delivered an emotional promo, sharing his disappointment and expressing frustration over not being medically cleared.

#1. Nicholas Jackson handed a new name weeks after losing EVP title in AEW

Nicholas Jackson, one-half of The Young Bucks, recently received a new nickname following a significant change in his backstage role at AEW. Along with his brother, Matthew, Nicholas lost his Executive Vice President (EVP) title after losing to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at All In: Texas.

Ad

Since then, there have been noticeable changes to their on-screen presentation. Their usual pyro and grand entrance visuals have been toned down, and their names on the screen have reverted to a simpler “Matt and Nick” from their formal “Matthew and Nicholas.”

In a birthday tribute on social media, former AEW talent Jose the Assistant referred to Nick as “Slick Nick.”

The Bucks are set to wrestle The Outrunners in a tag team contest this week.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications