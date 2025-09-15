AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Huge update on Claudio Castagnoli's future, WWE drops Daniel Bryan reference, Roman Reigns streak in danger?

Welcome everybody to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Roman Reigns, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson, to name a few.

Ad

A new update has surfaced regarding Claudio Castagnoli's future in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, WWE dropped a massive reference to Bryan Danielson, and a top AEW star may be going after Roman Reigns' insane record. This and more as we navigate the top stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling, so without further ado, let's dive in.

#4. Tony Khan may not bring back Andrade, says Dave Meltzer

Andrade's sudden departure from WWE has given rise to discussion around possibly returning to All Elite Wrestling. Reports had indicated that El Idolo’s WWE exit was linked to a wellness Policy violation that resulted in a suspension. Now, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer addressed the situation, stating that Tony Khan may be reluctant to bring Andrade back despite the rumors.

Ad

Trending

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Andrade caused issues during his previous stint in Tony Khan's promotion and wasn't very cooperative.

He caused problems [in AEW], and he wasn’t the most willing and cooperative person there, and… he’s good, really good, but they got guys way better than him that are a lot more cooperative than him,” Dave Meltzer said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Ad

Andrade last competed for AEW at Worlds End 2023, where he faced Miro in a losing effort.

#3. AEW's booking of Athena's ROH Women's title reign is reportedly independent of Roman Reigns' insane record

Former WWE Superstar Athena, now the reigning ROH Women’s World Champion, recently reached the milestone of 1,000 days as champion and is the longest-reigning titleholder in the belt’s history. Since she reached the milestone, comparisons have naturally been made to Roman Reigns’ 1,316-day WWE Universal Championship reign. However, recent reports indicate that AEW has no plans to create a storyline around breaking that record.

Ad

On the latest edition of Fightful Select Q&A, it was stated that Athena’s booking is independent of Reigns’ record. The report also revealed that Athena will be taking an extended break from competition, estimated at five to six weeks, for reasons that were not disclosed.

#2. Tony Khan reportedly planning to keep Claudio Castagnoli in AEW

Back in June 2025, Claudio Castagnoli had missed the Grand Slam Mexico event. This led to speculations regarding the Swizz Superman's future in All Elite Wrestling. At the time, several All Elite Wrestling stars had departed for WWE, and it left fans wondering if Castagnoli might follow suit. However, new reports have clarified that the former Trios Champion remains firmly tied to AEW.

Ad

Fightful reported that Castagnoli has a long time remaining on his contract and that Tony Khan intends to keep him.

#1. WWE makes reference Daniel Bryan's "YES" Chant

WWE recently referenced Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) on its official website. The company released a list of the top 25 taunts and emotes in its history, placing Daniel Bryan’s iconic “Yes” chant at number 13. The gesture acknowledged The American Dragon's impact during his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, particularly during the 2014 “Yes Movement” that culminated in his memorable victory at WrestleMania XXX.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bryan has retired from full-time in-ring competition and now serves as a commentator on the Jacksonville-based promotion's flagship show, Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!