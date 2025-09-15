AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Huge update on Claudio Castagnoli's future, WWE drops Daniel Bryan reference, Roman Reigns streak in danger?

Welcome everybody to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Roman Reigns, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson, to name a few.
A new update has surfaced regarding Claudio Castagnoli's future in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, WWE dropped a massive reference to Bryan Danielson, and a top AEW star may be going after Roman Reigns' insane record. This and more as we navigate the top stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling, so without further ado, let's dive in.
#4. Tony Khan may not bring back Andrade, says Dave Meltzer
Andrade's sudden departure from WWE has given rise to discussion around possibly returning to All Elite Wrestling. Reports had indicated that El Idolo’s WWE exit was linked to a wellness Policy violation that resulted in a suspension. Now, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer addressed the situation, stating that Tony Khan may be reluctant to bring Andrade back despite the rumors.
Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Andrade caused issues during his previous stint in Tony Khan's promotion and wasn't very cooperative.
He caused problems [in AEW], and he wasn’t the most willing and cooperative person there, and… he’s good, really good, but they got guys way better than him that are a lot more cooperative than him,” Dave Meltzer said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
Andrade last competed for AEW at Worlds End 2023, where he faced Miro in a losing effort.
#3. AEW's booking of Athena's ROH Women's title reign is reportedly independent of Roman Reigns' insane record
Former WWE Superstar Athena, now the reigning ROH Women’s World Champion, recently reached the milestone of 1,000 days as champion and is the longest-reigning titleholder in the belt’s history. Since she reached the milestone, comparisons have naturally been made to Roman Reigns’ 1,316-day WWE Universal Championship reign. However, recent reports indicate that AEW has no plans to create a storyline around breaking that record.
On the latest edition of Fightful Select Q&A, it was stated that Athena’s booking is independent of Reigns’ record. The report also revealed that Athena will be taking an extended break from competition, estimated at five to six weeks, for reasons that were not disclosed.
#2. Tony Khan reportedly planning to keep Claudio Castagnoli in AEW
Back in June 2025, Claudio Castagnoli had missed the Grand Slam Mexico event. This led to speculations regarding the Swizz Superman's future in All Elite Wrestling. At the time, several All Elite Wrestling stars had departed for WWE, and it left fans wondering if Castagnoli might follow suit. However, new reports have clarified that the former Trios Champion remains firmly tied to AEW.
Fightful reported that Castagnoli has a long time remaining on his contract and that Tony Khan intends to keep him.
#1. WWE makes reference Daniel Bryan's "YES" Chant
WWE recently referenced Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) on its official website. The company released a list of the top 25 taunts and emotes in its history, placing Daniel Bryan’s iconic “Yes” chant at number 13. The gesture acknowledged The American Dragon's impact during his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, particularly during the 2014 “Yes Movement” that culminated in his memorable victory at WrestleMania XXX.
Meanwhile, Bryan has retired from full-time in-ring competition and now serves as a commentator on the Jacksonville-based promotion's flagship show, Dynamite.
