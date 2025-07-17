AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major champion teases betraying Hangman Page, Unfortunate update on Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland breaks silence

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering stories involving top stars of All Elite Wrestling, including the likes of Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, and Adam Copeland.
A top champion in AEW has seemingly set his sights on Hangman Page's world title. Meanwhile, fans will not like the latest update on Will Ospreay, and Cope has finally addressed his return to Tony Khan's promotion. We've got a lot to cover in today's roundup, so let's dive in.
#4 Adam Copeland confirms he has not reunited with Christian Cage in AEW
Adam Copeland has ended speculation surrounding a possible reunion with Christian Cage, officially confirming that they are not back together in AEW.
The clarification came during this week's Dynamite, following Cope's surprise appearance at All In: Texas, where he saved Christian from an attack by The Patriarchy and FTR.
Despite the dramatic moment at All In, Copeland set the record straight during his promo on Dynamite, stating:
“Did I come down to save Christian Cage? The answer is no. He’s an a**hole!” [H/T : Twitter/WrestlePurists]
The saga between Copeland and Cage has been heated since the Rated R Superstar debuted in AEW. Fans who had been hoping for a reunion between the two legends may be disappointed, but the tension certainly promises further intriguing developments in the weeks to come.
#3 Powerhouse Hobbs teases going after Hangman Page's world title
Last night on Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs subtly hinted at going after Hangman Page’s AEW World Championship, raising speculation about a potential betrayal.
Hobbs, who currently holds the Trios Championship, was seen staring at Page’s title belt during a six-man tag team main event, which saw Page team up with Hobbs and Mark Briscoe to take on The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta). The babyfaces took the win after pinning Castagnoli.
It is worth noting that Hobbs has previously shown interest in the World Title, having lost a singles title opportunity to Moxley earlier this year.
#2 The Gunns set to make in-ring return after 158 days
Austin and Colten Gunn are set to return to in-ring action in AEW this weekend on Collision, ending a 158-day absence from competition. The Gunns, who last competed on the February 12, 2025, episode of Dynamite, where they lost a tag title match to The Hurt Syndicate, were off television until they resurfaced at All In: Texas.
During the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, the Gunns interfered and shut down Gates of Agony and Ricochet. Their comeback also saw them reunite with fellow Bang Bang Gang member Juice Robinson, who was making his first appearance since November 2024.
Tony Khan took to X to announce that The Gunns will compete in a four-way tag team bout this Saturday on Collision. The match will feature Gates of Agony, CRU, and the duo of Big Bill and Bryan Keith, with a $200,000 prize purse on the line.
#1 Will Ospreay is reportedly taking a month off from AEW
Will Ospreay was notably absent from this week's Dynamite, sparking concern among fans. According to a report by Fightful , Ospreay is banged up following his appearance at All In: Texas and is expected to remain off television for at least a month.
Ospreay played a critical role in the All In event, teaming with Swerve Strickland to defeat The Young Bucks, resulting in the Bucks losing their EVP status.
Later in the night, he intervened in the Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page, attempting to neutralize The Death Riders’ interference. However, the trio of Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta turned on Ospreay, leaving him severely injured and stretchered out of the arena.
