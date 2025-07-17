AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major champion teases betraying Hangman Page, Unfortunate update on Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland breaks silence

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering stories involving top stars of All Elite Wrestling, including the likes of Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, and Adam Copeland.

Ad

A top champion in AEW has seemingly set his sights on Hangman Page's world title. Meanwhile, fans will not like the latest update on Will Ospreay, and Cope has finally addressed his return to Tony Khan's promotion. We've got a lot to cover in today's roundup, so let's dive in.

#4 Adam Copeland confirms he has not reunited with Christian Cage in AEW

Adam Copeland has ended speculation surrounding a possible reunion with Christian Cage, officially confirming that they are not back together in AEW.

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

The clarification came during this week's Dynamite, following Cope's surprise appearance at All In: Texas, where he saved Christian from an attack by The Patriarchy and FTR.

Despite the dramatic moment at All In, Copeland set the record straight during his promo on Dynamite, stating:

“Did I come down to save Christian Cage? The answer is no. He’s an a**hole!” [H/T : Twitter/WrestlePurists]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The saga between Copeland and Cage has been heated since the Rated R Superstar debuted in AEW. Fans who had been hoping for a reunion between the two legends may be disappointed, but the tension certainly promises further intriguing developments in the weeks to come.

#3 Powerhouse Hobbs teases going after Hangman Page's world title

Last night on Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs subtly hinted at going after Hangman Page’s AEW World Championship, raising speculation about a potential betrayal.

Ad

Hobbs, who currently holds the Trios Championship, was seen staring at Page’s title belt during a six-man tag team main event, which saw Page team up with Hobbs and Mark Briscoe to take on The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta). The babyfaces took the win after pinning Castagnoli.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth noting that Hobbs has previously shown interest in the World Title, having lost a singles title opportunity to Moxley earlier this year.

#2 The Gunns set to make in-ring return after 158 days

Austin and Colten Gunn are set to return to in-ring action in AEW this weekend on Collision, ending a 158-day absence from competition. The Gunns, who last competed on the February 12, 2025, episode of Dynamite, where they lost a tag title match to The Hurt Syndicate, were off television until they resurfaced at All In: Texas.

Ad

During the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, the Gunns interfered and shut down Gates of Agony and Ricochet. Their comeback also saw them reunite with fellow Bang Bang Gang member Juice Robinson, who was making his first appearance since November 2024.

Tony Khan took to X to announce that The Gunns will compete in a four-way tag team bout this Saturday on Collision. The match will feature Gates of Agony, CRU, and the duo of Big Bill and Bryan Keith, with a $200,000 prize purse on the line.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1 Will Ospreay is reportedly taking a month off from AEW

Will Ospreay was notably absent from this week's Dynamite, sparking concern among fans. According to a report by Fightful , Ospreay is banged up following his appearance at All In: Texas and is expected to remain off television for at least a month.

Ospreay played a critical role in the All In event, teaming with Swerve Strickland to defeat The Young Bucks, resulting in the Bucks losing their EVP status.

Later in the night, he intervened in the Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page, attempting to neutralize The Death Riders’ interference. However, the trio of Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta turned on Ospreay, leaving him severely injured and stretchered out of the arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE