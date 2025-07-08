AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major star confirms retirement; MJF reunites with former partner; Jon Moxley at risk of being arrested?

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we've got news involving the top stars of the Tony Khan-led promotion, including World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF, among others.

A top star of the business has confirmed his retirement. Meanwhile, The Salt of the Earth has reunited with a former tag partner, while fans of Jon Moxley will not like this latest update related to The Purveyor of Violence. We've got lots of headline-making news coming from the world of AEW, so without further ado, let's jump right in:

#5. Nigel McGuinness is not interested in a backstage role in AEW

Former WWE personality Nigel McGuinness, who is currently part of the All Elite Wrestling commentary team, has confirmed that he is not interested in taking up a backstage producer or agent role with the promotion.

Speaking on the Heel S#!t Podcast, McGuinness stated that the responsibilities of such a position are immense and demanding, especially given that he's still actively involved in in-ring work and commentary duties.

“I don’t think so. I appreciate that. It’s very kind of you to say that... commentary takes up so much of my time in terms of the preparation on [sic] the show, et cetera, especially when I’m still getting in the ring every week as well. Also, an agent, producer, or whatever you want to call it—it’s a very, very difficult job," McGuinness said. [H/T: Fightful]

Despite his refusal to accept a producer role, McGuinness emphasized his commitment to AEW as a commentator and an occasional in-ring performer.

#4. Jon Moxley receives a warning from veteran Disco Inferno

AEW and Jon Moxley are currently facing a lawsuit following an incident during an episode of Dynamite in May 2023. Moxley shoved ringside crew member Christopher Dispensa during his Steel Cage Match against Kenny Omega, and Dispensa was injured and subsequently filed a lawsuit against both Moxley and AEW.

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno, speaking on the matter on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, issued a warning to Moxley.

He said:

"I mean, this is just common sense. Now the guy's getting sued. You probably have to cut him a check... You can get easily arrested for it if the guy wanna press charges."

#3. MJF reunites with former partner after 5 years

MJF recently made a surprise backstage appearance at MLW’s Summer of the Beasts event. Disguised in a mask, The Wolf of Wrestling attacked Mistico and declared that they had unfinished business.

What caught fans' attention even more was MJF reuniting backstage with Alexander Hammerstone, his former stablemate from MLW’s popular faction The Dynasty, which also included Richard Holliday.

The Salt of the Earth was a part of MLW until 2020, and The Dynasty officially disbanded in 2022. It must be noted that MJF's reunion with Hammerstone came just days after Friedman secured the number-two spot in the upcoming Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2025 by defeating Brody King, Anthony Bowens, and AR Fox on the 300th episode of Dynamite.

If MJF wins the Men's Gauntlet Match, he will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

#2. Legendary wrestler Christopher Daniels confirms his retirement from the squared circle

Christopher Daniels has officially confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition, ending a storied wrestling career that included multiple runs across different promotions like ROH, TNA, and AEW.

On the January 18, 2025, episode of AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, Daniels faced ''Hangman'' Adam Page in a Texas Death Match, which turned out to be his final bout in the company.

Speaking on the most recent edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Daniels said:

"That was cool. But also, I don't feel like it takes away from anything that happened in the match with Adam, because that is the last time you'll see this human wrestling a wrestling match." [H/T: CVV]

Daniels also ended the career of his longtime comedic alter ego, Curry Man, whose final match took place against The Masked Brother at Chris Jericho’s Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea: Six On The Beach in February 2025.

#1. Chris Jericho has reportedly signed a contract extension

Chris Jericho’s future with the Jacksonville-based promotion has been a topic of speculation due to his recent absence from television. He last appeared on the April 9, 2025, edition of Dynamite, where he walked out on Big Bill and Bryan Keith following a loss to Bandido at the Dynasty PPV.

Sean Ross Sapp, during a recent Fightful Q&A session, reported that Jericho has signed a contract extension, ensuring his stay with AEW through the remainder of the year. However, Sapp noted that this report does not account for potential clauses that could add time to the contract.

