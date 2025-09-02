AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Popular stars WWE-bound, Cody Rhodes bombshell, Mercedes Mone attempts to erase big moment

Welcome everyone to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top pro wrestling stars, including Cody Rhodes and Mercedes Mone, among others.

A former AEW tag team is reportedly on its way to WWE. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville-based promotion recently made a huge reference to Cody Rhodes, and Mercedes Mone tried to save face by erasing a bad memory. This and more, as we navigate the top stories emerging from the world of wrestling that impact AEW. So without further ado, let's jump in:

#4. AEW suddenly releases a major match involving Cody Rhodes

This week, All Elite Wrestling released an unexpected piece of content featuring Cody Rhodes. The promotion posted the entire 2017 Ring of Honor match between Cody Rhodes and Will Ospreay to its YouTube channel. This came as a surprise because wrestlers who have signed with the rival promotion are usually not featured by WWE or the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Rhodes was a key player in the inception of AEW. He left the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2022 to return to the global juggernaut, where he fulfilled his dreams of holding the WWE Championship, a title his late father, Dusty Rhodes, never had.

#3. Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) tries to erase a major AEW incident from history

On the August 20 episode of AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, Mercedes Mone teamed with Athena in a tag team match against Toni Storm and Alex Windsor. During the bout, Windsor locked The CEO in a Sharpshooter, and Mone was seen tapping out with both hands. However, because the reigning TBS Champion was not the legal competitor at the time, the referee did not stop the match, and her team ultimately secured the victory.

The moment quickly became a talking point among fans and wrestlers, with Alex Windsor later claiming on Collision that she had made the reigning TBS Champion tap out. In response, the erstwhile Sasha Banks attempted to deny the incident altogether.

You can check out Mone's comment on Instagram here.

Meanwhile, The CEO currently holds nine titles across various promotions. She recently expressed her desire to break Ultimo Dragon's record for the most titles held at one point.

#2. The Righteous is reportedly WWE-bound

The Righteous, consisting of Vincent and Dutch, is reportedly en route to WWE. The tag team, known for its work in both AEW and Ring of Honor, departed the promotion in May 2025 at its own request. Despite showing promise in the Tony Khan-led promotion, the duo opted to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

According to Fightful, Vincent and Dutch are close to joining WWE, with the expectation that they will wrap up their independent circuit appearances before heading to the Performance Center.

Meanwhile, BodySlam.net also reported on the development, stating that Triple H and WWE have been interested in them for quite some time.

Cory @Cory_Hays407 WWE has been interested for quite some time and there were rumblings at the PC about them potentially coming in

It is worth noting that WWE has shown increased interest in signing former AEW talents in recent months, with stars such as Mariah May, The Lucha Bros., Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, and Rusev already making the switch.

#1. Dutch Mantell says WWE is unlikely to bring Chris Jericho back in a wrestling role

Amid swirling rumors that Chris Jericho’s AEW contract is potentially expiring at the end of the year and the star is WWE-bound, veteran manager Dutch Mantell has cast doubt on the possibility of Jericho returning to the Stamford-based promotion as an active wrestler.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran claimed that WWE may not be interested in bringing Jericho back to compete in the ring due to his current physical state and age.

"You know, I think he’s a great talent, but he’s a little bit, as they say, long in the tooth. I mean, when you get out of that ring, and you get out of that, then you get out of shape, and you know, it gets harder and harder and harder," he said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Having said that, Mantell did not dismiss the idea of WWE bringing Y2J back in a different capacity. He suggested The Demo God could serve as a manager, an on-screen mouthpiece, or even an agent behind the scenes.

