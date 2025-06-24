AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Real reason why Cope is not on TV; Disappointing Buddy Matthews update; WWE legend's final hurrah?

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we bring you news stories involving top stars like Cope (Adam Copeland) and Buddy Matthews, among others.

Adam Copeland's absence from All Elite Wrestling has seemingly been explained. Meanwhile, a major update on Buddy Mathews' status has surfaced, and there are plans for a WWE legend's one last gig. Let's dive into the biggest stories from AEW.

#5. Creative plans reportedly the reason for Cope's (fka Edge) AEW absence

Fans have been wondering about the prolonged absence of Cope from All Elite Wrestling television. The last time he was seen on TV was at AEW Dynasty 2025. While initial plans had suggested a much quicker return, Cope has remained off programming since the betrayal by FTR.

According to a report by Fightful, the delay is due to creative timing. Tony Khan originally planned to run a storyline featuring Cope and Christian Cage teaming up to take on FTR at All In 2025. However, Christian reportedly wasn't ready to transition into the feud due to his ongoing involvement with his faction, The Patriarchy, and the storyline with Nick Wayne.

As a result, FTR's heel turn, which was first teased against The Outrunners, was redirected toward Cope. Moreover, reports also suggest that the long-anticipated reunion of Cope and Christian is still on the cards.

#4. Buddy Matthews gives a disappointing health update

Buddy Matthews has provided a concerning health update that sheds light on his continued absence from AEW programming. The injury occurred during his entrance at Grand Slam: Australia on February 15, 2025, where he faced Kazuchika Okada and hurt his ankle. Despite finishing the match, the damage to his ankle is seemingly more severe than initially thought.

In an Instagram Live session, Matthews revealed:

“The ankle is not recovering as well as I thought it would be." [H/T: Ringside News]

He also expressed concern that the injury might be chronic, given the lack of mobility in his ankle four months after he got hurt. Buddy, who initially aimed to return in April, has had his plans stalled by ongoing complications.

#3. Matt Morgan sides with CM Punk over controversial AEW exit; slams Tony Khan

Former WWE star Matt Morgan has weighed in on the fallout from CM Punk's exit from AEW, siding with the former world champion in his criticism of AEW President Tony Khan. Punk had a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023, which eventually led to his termination from AEW and subsequent return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

In a tweet responding to wrestling journalist Raj Giri, Morgan called Khan’s decision to air backstage footage of the scuffle embarrassing.

"@TheRajGiri: the fact that Tony gets a pass for going on national flipping television at the time, and claiming 'I feared for my life' due to CM punks backstage skirmish with jungle Jack Perry, is the biggest embarrassment he will ever suffer," Morgan wrote.

Moreover, Morgan accused Khan of exaggerating the situation. Many fans feel the footage has become a blemish on the Jacksonville-based promotion's ability to handle internal conflicts.

#2. MJF sends disrespectful message to Brodie Lee Jr.

MJF has once again made headlines with his social media activity. The Salt of the Earth captured fans' attention with his in-character comment directed at Brodie Lee’s son, Negative One (Brodie Jr.), following a disturbing revelation made by Amanda Huber.

Huber posted on X that her underage son had received inappropriate images on his phone and someone had asked him if he liked them. MJF responded to Amanda’s post with the following message:

"Well….did he like what he saw?"

The comment ended up sparking a conversation about boundaries in wrestling character work, particularly when it involves minors or real-life family members of stars.

#1. Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) called out by Powehouse Hobbs for one last match

AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs has expressed interest in facing Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) in the latter's final match. Wight, who signed with AEW in 2021 following a long tenure in WWE, has only wrestled sporadically in the promotion and was last seen on commentary at Full Gear 2024.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Hobbs recalled slamming Wight onto the hood of a car in 2023 and said:

"Oh yeah, it's gotta happen [a match between him and Wight]. I know Paul pretty well, I know, [he] ain't gonna go out like that." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Incidentally, Wight has named Hobbs as one of his favorite performers in the Jacksonville-based promotion, making this potential showdown even more meaningful.

