AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Saraya gives disappointing update on future; Major stars have "separate" deals with WWE, The Undertaker mocked

Welcome to the AEW News and Rumor Roundup for March 24, 2025. In today's edition, we'll take a look at a few significant updates regarding top stars like Saraya and Jon Moxley.

Plus, details about AEW veterans working with WWE, the potential debut of MJF's former partner, and more.

#5. AEW veterans still have active deals with WWE

Wrestling legends Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and Billy Gunn have been part of AEW for six years. However, the duo is still collaborating with WWE despite being signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The two veterans have been included in the latest release of WWE's video game series, WWE 2K25. Jake Roberts features in the game as a playable character on the Legends roster.

Meanwhile, Billy Gunn is set to be included as a DLC Character as part of the Attitude Era Superstars Pack. In a recent Fightful Select Q&A Session, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the two legends have ongoing deals with WWE's merchandising department, allowing them to be part of the 2K Video games.

While they are not contractually bound to appear on WWE television in any capacity, the duo still technically has an association with the Stamford-based promotion. In a recent appearance on the Snake Pit podcast, The Snake revealed that All Elite Wrestling was fine with him having a Legends Contract with the Sports-Entertainment Juggernaut.

#4. AEW personality explains constantly mocking The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the most beloved personalities in the wrestling business. However, The Deadman also has a fair share of critics and detractors in the industry.

One of AEW's most popular non-wrestling personalities, RJ City has taken jabs at The Phenom for several years. In October 2024, The Midnight Special slammed Taker's Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, stating that the show was weird.

Talking about his disrespectful jabs at The Deadman, RJ City claimed that he enjoyed making fun of the former World Champion.

In his recent chat with Alison Rosen, the popular figure opened up about how he is entertained by making fun of The Undertaker, who is an undeniable legend of the business.

"I always make fun of The Undertaker because I'm a believer in punching up and he's the most up guy. Legend, legacy, all this s**t. Also, a guy who deserves to be made fun of. I love doing it. There is a lot there. It's fun for me. No one really does it. I do it and people seem to enjoy it. 'Am I the only one making fun of him? This is weird. He's weird. He's a weird dead person,'" RJ City said. [H/T to Fightful]

RJ City was surprised about receiving flak for his comments on X/Twitter, as he had been taking cheeky shots at 'Taker for the past several years.

#3. Jon Moxley called out for his recent spot by a WWE veteran

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette was not a fan of Jon Moxley's recent encounter with Cope. The Purveyor of Violence recently clashed with The Rated-R Superstar in a Street Fight for his AEW World Championship on AEW Dynamite.

During this contest, the 51-year-old veteran delivered a Suplex to Moxley, sending him crashing into a plank of iron nails. The segment was criticized by the majority of the wrestling community, with Jim Cornette also letting his views be known to the world.

During the recent edition of The Experience podcast, the WWE veteran suggested that The One True King was dealing with serious mental issues, resulting in him saying yes to such bizarre and life-threatening spots.

Jim Cornette stated that years of wear and tear in the squared circle have taken a toll on Moxley's mind, and AEW needs to act quickly to provide him with the necessary help.

The 63-year-old veteran also showered criticism on Cope for tarnishing his legacy by engaging in such ridiculous spots. Cornette stated that The Rated-R Superstar damaged his reputation by leaving WWE for AEW, even though it would have been a terrific decision for him financially.

#2. Saraya revealed her current status with AEW

Saraya has been away from AEW television since October 2024. The former WWE Divas Champion is on a brief hiatus from in-ring competition because of personal reasons and a few non-wrestling projects.

Many fans wonder when The Anti-Diva would return to the Jacksonville-based promotion to further strengthen the AEW women's division. Saraya has now made a surprising comment about her current equation with the Tony Khan-led company, stating that the promotion does not need her at the moment.

In a recent interaction with Joe Vulpis on the Lightweights podcast, The Mysterious Raven-Haired Lady revealed that there is no secured spot for her in the wrestling business. Saraya stated that every top female star is embroiled in an engaging storyline, leaving her with no space to do her thing on television.

However, The Anti-Diva confirmed that she was indeed not retiring and that she would return to AEW when the time was right.

#1. Update on AEW potentially having plans for MJF's MLW ally

Hammerstone is a well-known performer in the independent circuit. The monstrous star has wrestled for major promotions like MLW and TNA. The 34-year-old star also briefly wrestled in WWE NXT as part of TNA Wrestling's partnership with the black & gold brand.

In a recent backstage segment, MJF hinted about forming a faction to help him get closer to the AEW World Championship. Interestingly, Hammerstone was part of MJF's Dynasty stable in MLW a few years ago. The explosive star is currently a free agent after the expiry of his TNA deal in March 2025.

There have been speculations that Tony Khan could sign Hammerstone and pair him up with The Salt of the Earth in the coming weeks. Fans expect the former TNA star to join forces with MJF after the latter turns down MVP's offer to join The Hurt Syndicate.

In a recent Fightful Select Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp dismissed the possibility of Hammerstone joining All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. As per Sapp, Tony Khan has not come up with any plans for the debut of the ex-MLW star, meaning that they have some entirely different direction in mind for the MJF-Hurt Syndicate program.

