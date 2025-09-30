  • home icon
  • AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Tony Khan forced to cancel blockbuster feud, Chris Jericho makes WWE revelation, Real-life confrontation 

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 30, 2025 14:24 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and Chris Jericho (right) [Images via Jericho's X and AEW's YouTube]

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top All Elite Wrestling stars, including Tony Khan and Chris Jericho, among others.

Tony Khan had to cancel a major feud. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho, amid his absence from AEW, has made a huge WWE revelation, and a top All Elite Wrestling star has shared a real-life tussle they were involved in. We have a lot of headline-making news to cover as we delve into the AEW universe, so without further ado, let's get into it.

#4. MVP details a real-life confrontation at a bar.

In a recent interview, MVP confirmed a real-life incident that occurred at a bar, which also involved WWE personalities. The story was first shared by WWE star Grayson Waller, who revealed that MVP, Shayna Baszler, and Josh Barnett had stepped in to support him during a heated situation with a group of men.

Speaking on his Marking Out podcast, The Hurt Syndicate leader explained that the confrontation began when a group of men at the bar were behaving inappropriately toward women. MVP then recalled that Waller apparently intervened, which caused tensions to rise.

"I think Grayson said that once me, Josh (Barnett), and Shayna (Baszler) walked up, he just went and sat down. To be in a situation like that, I can think of a lot of guys that I’d much rather have Shayna Baszler on my side than some of those guys."
The altercation did not escalate further, with MVP confirming that the group quickly backed down.

"They didn’t turn into anything, they f*cked off because they knew they were in deep water.” [H/T: WrestlePurists]
#3. Chris Jericho reflects on a catchphrase he used in WWE

Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW programming since April 2024, sparking speculation about his future with the company. With Le Champion's contract set to expire in December 2025, rumors have circulated that WWE is interested in bringing him back. Amid these discussions, Jericho addressed one of his most memorable WWE catchphrases.

In an interview with Bionic Buzz, Y2J spoke about the origins of the phrase “A** Clown,” which became popular during his feud with Triple H.

“A** clown came from, there was a movie called Office Space. But I don’t know if I took that from the movie. I’m not saying they took it from me, but I seem to remember saying it just stringing two stupid words together, A** Clown. So, I didn’t steal it from Office Space. But subconsciously, maybe I heard it and didn’t realize it," said Jericho [H/T TJR Wrestling]
#2. Jay White and Colten Gunn reportedly unlikely to return to AEW anytime soon

AEW stars Jay White and Colten Gunn are both sidelined with injuries, and recent reports suggest that their return to in-ring action is not expected anytime soon. Both wrestlers are members of The Bang Bang Gang, and their absences have been felt within the faction.

The Switchblade has been out since March. He was written out of the Men’s Owen Hart Cup storyline after a backstage attack by the Death Riders. White has been recovering from multiple injuries and is now expected to miss the remainder of 2025. New reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter described his comeback as not imminent. Meanwhile, Colten Gunn sustained a knee injury during the $200K Four-Way tag match in July, and those same reports indicate that his rehabilitation will take several months, leaving him out of action for a significant portion of the year.

#1. Tony Khan reportedly cancelled major AEW feud after Hologram's injury

Tony Khan's plans for a major storyline were abruptly canceled following an injury to Hologram. The luchador, formerly known as Aramis, debuted last July and quickly built momentum with an undefeated singles record that stands at 34-0. Unfortunately, he has been sidelined.

According to Bryan Alvarez, who spoke on Wrestling Observer Live, Hologram suffered a knee injury and will be out for an indefinite period. He was scheduled to face Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family in a TNT Championship match on AEW Dynamite, but the contest had to be canceled. Additionally, a long-planned feud with El Clon, Hologram’s sinister clone, was scrapped. The storyline had included recent developments on Saturday Night Collision, where The Protostar ambushed Hologram after a staged glitch linked to El Clon.

