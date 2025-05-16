AEW News & Rumor Roundup: WWE beaten, Official statement on Jim Ross, Paul Heyman's offer to top star, Massive exit imminent?

Welcome along to another rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we take a look at news involving legends like Jim Ross, Paul Heyman, and more.

It’s been an eventful week in the world of All Elite Wrestling, as Beach Break 2025 set off a wave of major news stories both in and outside the ring. From ratings celebrations to emotional health updates, we've got a bunch to cover. So, let's get to it:

#5. "Let me out of my cage," says a popular AEW star

One star who continues to dominate the world of speculation is Mariah May. She was notably absent from Dynamite: Beach Break, where her longtime ally and rival Mina Shirakawa returned and scored a huge win over Toni Storm in the four-way match. Moreover, the commentary team made no mention of The Glamour, and fans were quick to point it out.

Shortly after the show aired, Mariah posted an image on Instagram from backstage and wrote, “Finally someone let me out of my cage,” possibly hinting at her frustrations with Tony Khan's promotion.

This post has added more fuel to the rumor mill that WWE is preparing a major offer once her contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion expires later this year. While nothing is confirmed, May’s absence from weekly programming and increasing distance from her previous storylines suggest her departure may be imminent.

#4. AEW issues statement following Jim Ross’s cancer announcement.

The All Elite Wrestling family united in support this week after legendary commentator Jim Ross revealed that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer and beloved AEW voice shared the news directly with fans on X, stating that he would undergo surgery in the next two weeks.

In response, the Jacksonville-based company issued an official statement:

“All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer. J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery.”

Ross has dealt with multiple health setbacks in recent months, appearing sporadically on TV. Fans across the wrestling community have poured out their support as the veteran embarks on his fight with cancer.

#3. Missing AEW stars' contract status seemingly revealed

Amid top AEW stars' absence and swirling rumors, PWInsider recently gave clarity on a few of those stars.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson, during a Q&A, clarified that Mariah May and The Gunns (Austin and Colten) remain under AEW contracts. May last competed at Revolution 2025, where she challenged Toni Storm for the Women's World Title. Meanwhile, The Gunns have been off television since February.

While the talents in question currently don't have a return timeline, sources previously suggested Tony Khan was interested in retaining May. As for Austin and Colten, who re-signed in 2023, their absence seems to be a matter of creative timing.

#2. Tony Khan reacts to AEW Dynamite: Beach Break beating WWE NXT in viewership

In a rare ratings victory, Dynamite: Beach Break 2025 surpassed WWE NXT in viewership, and Tony Khan made sure to let the world know. According to Wrestlenomics, the Tony Khan-led promotion pulled in 682,000 average viewers with a 0.17 demographic rating, edging out NXT’s 664,000 and 0.15, respectively.

Taking to X, Khan called it an “important achievement,” noting it was the highest-rated Dynamite episode of 2025 and the most viewed on TBS since September 2024. Notably, the episode featured major moments, including MJF joining The Hurt Syndicate, Mina Shirakawa’s return, and Swerve Strickland issuing a challenge for the Anarchy in The Arena Match at the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV.

#1. Top AEW star gives honest thoughts on Paul Heyman

Will Ospreay is one of AEW’s hottest stars right now, and he’s also one of the most outspoken. In a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Ospreay recalled his early interactions with WWE, particularly an offer he once received from none other than Paul Heyman.

According to Ospreay, Heyman reached out to sign him to Evolve, a WWE-affiliated promotion, early in his career. Though he declined, partially joking that the offer “was s**t” financially, he expressed deep respect for Heyman’s mind and legacy. Moreover, when he was asked whether he’d consider being a “Paul Heyman guy” today, Ospreay said “absolutely” without hesitation.

Ospreay's recent comments on the Stamford-based promotion tell us that he remains firmly All Elite, but it will be interesting to see if he ever crosses paths with Paul Heyman again.

