AEW News & Rumour Roundup: Shock debut; Delayed return; huge Dynamite change

A rising star has made their AEW debut. Meanwhile, a top star in the Jacksonville-based promotion might face a delayed return to the company, and Tony Khan made a major change on Dynamite last night. All this and more as we explore the top stories from the All Elite Wrestling universe today. So, without further ado, let's get started.#5. AEW changes announcement desk position on DynamiteFans noticed a major production shift during last night's episode of AEW Dynamite in San Antonio, Texas: the repositioning of the announce table. Traditionally, the commentary desk has been placed on the right side of the hard cam angle, but for this week's broadcast, it was moved directly to the front of the hard cam side. This gave the commentary team a more direct on-camera presence during the show.Tony Khan did not make any formal announcement regarding the change, but the adjustment quickly caught fans' attention on social media, with many fans appreciating the new look. It remains to be seen if the Jacksonville-based promotion will stick to this change going forward.#4. Chris Jericho shares a backstage segment with The RockChris Jericho has been away from AEW programming since April, and speculation surrounding his future continues to grow. With his contract set to expire at the end of 2025, the possibility of Jericho returning to WWE has been subject to frequent discussions.Ahead of the latest Dynamite episode, Jericho reposted a clip from his 2001 WWE run to his Instagram stories. The video featured a memorable backstage segment with The Rock, highlighting their rivalry from a very successful era for the Nueve, where he became the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion by defeating both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night.#3. Jon Moxley crosses all the lines on AEW Dynamite; officials forced to interveneLast night's Dynamite episode opened with Jon Moxley battling Kyle O'Reilly of the Conglomeration in a singles match. The bout was a hard-hitting affair with both stars trading submissions and strikes throughout. As the match neared its conclusion, O'Reilly applied an ankle lock, leaving Moxley visibly in pain and scrambling to escape.In a shocking turn of events, Moxley grabbed referee Paul Turner and punched him directly in the face, knocking him out. This action left officials with no choice but to intervene. The match was immediately awarded to Kyle O'Reilly via disqualification. Following the result, members of Death Riders and Conglomeration clashed inside the arena as tensions continued to grow ahead of the factions' scheduled trios match.#2. Swerve Strickland could reportedly be fit to return to AEW in the winter seasonSwerve Strickland's current absence from AEW programming has been addressed through recent backstage reports. The Mogul last appeared at Forbidden Door 2025, where he challenged Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada for his title but was unsuccessful in his attempt.After the event, Strickland reportedly underwent surgery for a meniscus injury he had been working through for months. While he has been away from the ring since the procedure, Strickland was said to have visited backstage at a recent Dynamite taping. However, he was not cleared to compete. Now, as per new reports from Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling is hopeful that Strickland may be fit to return during the winter season, barring any rehabilitation setbacks.#1. Olympia makes her debut during AEW Collision tapingAEW Collision, which was taped immediately after last night's Dynamite and is set to air this Saturday, featured a major debut. That star was Olympia, who made her first All Elite Wrestling appearance at the show. For those not in the know, the second-generation luchadora is the daughter of CMLL veteran El Valiente and has already built buzz within CMLL as a rising star.In her debut match, Olympia faced Taya Valkyrie and secured an impressive victory. It is worth noting that Olympia has already appeared twice in Ring of Honor, competing against Billie Starkz and Viva Van in singles matches.