AEW Revolution 2023: 5 Last-minute predictions — WWE legend leaves; Bobby Lashley's ex-partner returns; Summer Rae appears

AEW Revolution 2023 is lining up to be quite the showcase of what the promotion has to offer. The event has a history of pulling off some of the best moments in the wrestling calendar, and fans will be hoping that this year's installment of the show will be no different.

With so many hotly anticipated matches to dive into, there is a multitude of ways things could turn out. New champions may be crowned, upsets can occur, and unexpected shockers are all but guaranteed.

Just hours before the show hits the air, here are five last-minute predictions for Revolution 2023.

#5. Jungle Boy buries Christian Cage

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Jack Perry vs Christian Cage has officially been changed from No Holds Barred to... THE FINAL BURIAL match.



Jungle Boy says there will A HOLE IN THE GROUND on Sunday. Jack Perry vs Christian Cage has officially been changed from No Holds Barred to... THE FINAL BURIAL match.Jungle Boy says there will A HOLE IN THE GROUND on Sunday. https://t.co/mrsBlbyMtq

The long-standing feud between Christian Cage and Jungle Boy has been one of the most consistent storylines in AEW recently. Although the rivalry has run the risk of running stale, it has made it to the final hurdle — The Final Burial Match.

All signs point towards Jack Perry getting an emphatic, career-defining victory over his adversary. With the rivalry becoming as personal as it has been, it only seems right for Jungle Boy to hammer in the final nail and close this chapter for good. This is also the perfect way to write Cage off the TV, possibly opening the door for a return to WWE or at least an exit from AEW programming.

#4. Lio Rush is back in AEW

Lio Rush had a brief run in AEW

Lio Rush is one of many stars that have worked for both WWE and AEW. The 28-year-old is far too talented to be left out of the mainstream spotlight for too long. With WWE hinting at a possible Hurt Business reunion, fans have speculated that Rush could join Triple H's regime soon. However, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Man of the Hour indicated that he is still open to signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

"I think so [on the door being left open]. Yeah, it was pretty quick [his run in AEW]. I think anything is possible if you have the right intentions – one thing that I’ve learned out here in LA, people do business with people they like," Rush said.

With all parties seemingly burying the hatchet, Rush could make a surprise return at Revolution tonight.

#3. Mercedes Moné confronts Jamie Hayter

Mercedes Moné is not only an incredibly talented wrestler but also a mainstream star whose popularity has not wavered for years now. The former Sasha Banks recently returned to action after exiting WWE and is currently the IWGP Women's Champion. At this point, it seems like just a matter of time before The CEO makes her AEW debut.

Having her square off against Jamie Hayter after the three-way match for the AEW Women's Championship tonight would be perfect. Hayter, as talented as she is, desperately needs a new direction for her character. A feud with Moné would not only give her that but also spark new life in AEW's women's division.

#2. Summer Rae helps The Gunns retain

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently took to Twitter to comment on a segment she particularly enjoyed on this week's Dynamite. After it was revealed that Chuck Taylor and Trent Barretta were not medically cleared to compete in the Tag Team Casino Battle Royale, Danhausen and Orange Cassidy stepped up to the plate.

"@orangecassidy & @DanhausenAD promo’s are so funny, so good," Rae tweeted.

Rae also previously engaged in some friendly banter with Austin and Colten Gunn. Thus, Rae is clearly a fan of the promotion and, given her history in the industry, knows how to work with an audience.

Perhaps this could indicate Rae's return to the ring. Her character would fit perfectly with that of The Gunns, who are never shy of taking the low road to grab a victory. An interference by Rae to help the AEW Tag Team Champions retain their titles is an unexpected story that Tony Khan could deliver on tonight's show.

#1. Bryan Danielson dethrones MJF

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Bryan Danielson says he would love to convince Tony Khan to let him & MJF open the Revolution PPV.



"People know it’s going an hour. The biggest concern is holding the live crowd’s attention. It's very important to have statement moments scattered regularly throughout the match." Bryan Danielson says he would love to convince Tony Khan to let him & MJF open the Revolution PPV."People know it’s going an hour. The biggest concern is holding the live crowd’s attention. It's very important to have statement moments scattered regularly throughout the match." https://t.co/2V7Pi1vfsM

The 60-minute Ironman match between MJF and Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship is one of the best things on the card. Furthermore, the build-up has been great, with both sides regularly delivering amazing promos, with both athletes being capable of delivering a five-star match.

Most people expect MJF to retain his title and have a lengthy reign with the strap. However, given the match stipulation and the fact that Danielson has been billed as one of the best wrestlers in the world, it could be The American Dragon leaving San Francisco as the new world champion.

The former WWE Champion has had an amazing run under Tony Khan's roof so far. Claiming the company's biggest prize by technically outclassing MJF could just be the icing on the cake.

Poll : 0 votes