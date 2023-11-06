AEW Rumor Roundup: Unfortunate update on CM Punk's WWE Survivor Series return, major title change at Full Gear?

Former AEW star CM Punk is yet again the talk of the industry online, with speculations of his next move running rampant on social media. Fans seem to be under the impression that The Second City Saint will return to WWE during this year's Survivor Series, but that might not be the case.

On the other hand, AEW is preparing for its next major pay-per-view, Full Gear. So far the match card has not been finalized, but rumor has it that the event will feature a shocking title change. Continue reading as we list the biggest rumors from AEW across the past week.

#3 Bryan Danielson's injury affected major plans for his appearance in next year's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

The American Dragon, unfortunately, suffered yet another injury when he clashed with Andrade El Idolo at AEW Collision. While his current injury, a broken orbital bone, isn't as serious as his broken forearm earlier this year, it's already affected some plans. Notably, reports indicate that booking has suffered because of all the injuries across the roster, but Bryan Danielson's immobilization might have set back NJPW as well.

According to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Danielson's recent video promo challenging Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Power Struggle was meant to be in person. The Blackpool Combat Club star's injury was severe enough at the time that he couldn't travel to Japan. It's currently unclear whether or not his injury has affected plans in AEW, but it's safe to assume that The BCC will be affected too.

#2 Former AEW World Champion CM Punk's potential WWE Survivor Series return up in the air

The Second City Saint's AEW run was originally meant to be one of the greatest returns to pro wrestling ever. For the first time in years, fans got to see Punk compete in the ring and even capture gold on two occasions. Unfortunately, the conflict between CM Punk and the locker room led to two backstage brawls, with one allegedly nearly involving Tony Khan. Eventually, he was released in September, and since then many have clamored for him to return to WWE.

This month's Survivor Series PLE will take place in Chicago, which is notably the hometown of CM Punk. Because of this, many believe his return will 100% happen at the event, and after a report from BWE, fans were given further reason to do so. Unfortunately, Ibou of WrestlePurists seemingly debunked the rumor and alleged that his sources at WWE have ruled out Punk's return at this time. However, this report, much like others, makes the note that WWE's stance could be temporary.

#1 Jon Moxley will allegedly capture gold during AEW Full-Gear 2023

The Purveyor of Violence suffered a concussion when he defended the AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix, who quickly captured the title thereafter. However, Orange Cassidy recaptured the belt, and now Moxley is back to recapture his title. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jon Moxley will likely become the International Champion again.

"Orange Cassidy defends the International title against Jon Moxley. The key thing here is that Moxley was never supposed to lose the title, so when it comes to the original booking, he likely would have been a long-term champion. But he beat Cassidy on the WrestleDream show so this would be two in a row. But if the idea is to get back in the long-term planned direction, Moxley would regain it here." Dave Meltzer said.

The feud between The Best Friends and The Blackpool Combat Club has become increasingly heated. Additionally, there might just be some internal strife between Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli after the Purveyor of Violence brutally attacked Orange Cassidy last week.

