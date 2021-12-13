AEW has welcomed a whole slew of former WWE Superstars ever since its inception in 2019. From main eventers such as Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole to misused talents like Cody Rhodes, Miro, PAC, Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo, just to name a few.

While many of these wrestlers were able to prove their former employers wrong by thriving in a new company, there's only so many spots when it comes to potential titleholders. AEW only has two titles for its singles division in the AEW World Championship and TNT Championship while there is only one Tag Team Championship. Unless the company plans on creating more titles in the near future, not every former WWE roster member will have a chance to hold gold.

AEW owner Tony Khan spoke of the possibility of adding new belts to the company in the new future during a conference call for All Out earlier this year:

"I mean, we see matches sometimes that don't always have title implications but absolutely, I think it would be great to add trio's titles," Tony Khan said. "Right now, it's a lot of stuff I'm getting in three hours, and I think a lot of probably trying to cover a lot, a two-hour Dynamite and then Rampage is very different... I also cover a lot of stories in a Dynamite in a very different way than I would on Rampage, so it's a lot right now."

There's also the fact that a few of AEW's former WWE signings are reaching the twilight of their careers. It wouldn't then make sense for them to be placed in prominent positions on their television shows. Instead, these veterans are better off helping to put over younger talent. This might cause them to unfortunately miss out on winning championships any longer at this stage of their journey. Here are 5 former WWE stars who might never win a title in AEW.

#5 AEW's HFO leader: Matt Hardy

At 47 years old, Matt Hardy has done it all in pro wrestling. A young star during the Attitude Era, the elder Hardy has won multiple championships as a tag team wrestler and singles star, whether it's in WWE, Impact Wrestling or ROH. He has also managed to reinvent himself numerous times, from his hilarious Version 2.0 character to, of course, the super popular Broken Matt Hardy character.

By the time Matt made his debut at AEW last year during the pandemic, it was clear that his wrestling days were winding down. He had a brief run aligning with the Elite and also batting with Sammy Guevara, but has recently taken up more of a manager role as 'Big Money' Matt, the leader of the Hardy Family Office (HFO) which comprises Private Party, TH2 and Butcher and the Blade alongside the Bunny. Matt Hardy will always be a legend for his contributions to pro wrestling but the chances of ever holding a title again look slim to none. Unless, of course, a certain Jeff Hardy joins him in AEW.

