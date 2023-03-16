Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Shawn Michaels namedropped, 2 former WWE stars debut, big return

This week's AEW Dynamite was an eventful show, albeit rather hit-or-miss. While some segments showcased the best aspects of modern-day wrestling, other parts of the show highlighted the glaring problems in Tony Khan's company that fans have been complaining about for a long time.

Airing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, the show was hyped and played up to the Canadian crowd. That's not to say that the audience was on board with everything they were offered.

Here are the best and worst of this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

#6. Worst: The TNT Championship needs saving

The QTV segment did very little to present the relationship between QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs in any meaningful manner. While the segment itself was not completely horrible, it just did not seem to serve any purpose or drive the story further.

The TNT Championship is in desperate need of rehabilitation, and this is not the way to do it. Fans have been conditioned to think of QT Marshall as a loser in AEW programming.

So, pairing the newest champion with him is not the way to present Hobbs as a dominant force.

#5. Best: Taya Valkyrie and Nicole Matthews debut for AEW

One of the most intriguing aspects heading into this week's Dynamite was the speculation over who would answer Jade Cargill's open challenge.

Nicole Matthews, a star of the Canadian independent scene and competitor in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, stepped up to the plate.

Once Matthews was made short work of, Cargill started running her mouth and confronted Renee Paquette. Who better to confront the TBS Champion than Taya Valkyrie (fka Franky Monet in WWE)? This interaction should set up a worthwhile program between the two powerhouses.

#4. Worst: Dark Order vs. BCC was a step backward despite massive return

AEW has come under fire for extending rivalries well past their expiry date. The Hangman Page versus Jon Moxley feud is quickly nearing that territory.

Everyone knows that the two can put on incredible matches, and Mox being a full-blown heel does add a new dimension to the affair. But the rivalry felt like it came to a natural conclusion at Revolution.

Despite Stu Grayson's huge return and stellar performance, the Dark Order versus Blackpool Combat Club match on last night's show felt like a backward step in the story.

#3. Best: The Trios Championship main event was sublime

The three-way trios match between The Elite, The JAS, and The House of Black was always going to be a spectacle. Just by looking at the names involved, one could tell that this was going to be the best match on the card. Fortunately, the match lived up to expectations.

The athleticism on display made for entertaining viewing, but it was the Winnipeg crowd that stole the show here.

The fans in attendance were hot from the first entrance to the final bell. There was also a tease that Hangman Page could reunite with The Elite — a storyline the AEW faithful win no doubt bite into.

#2. Worst: Juice Robinson and Ricky Starks' feud makes no sense

When Juice Robinson blindsided Ricky Starks on last week's Dynamite, there was a lot of potential as to where the story could go. However, that potential was quickly floundered on this week's show.

No explanation was given for Rock Hard Robinson's attack. An inference was made that he was envious of Starks' popularity, but even that was not made clear.

Both performers are extremely talented and will undoubtedly have good matches. It is just a shame that they are stuck in a baseless program — the likes of which fans have been complaining about for ages.

#1. Best: The pillars invade MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah, WWE legends namedropped

MJF once again showed the world why he is a must-see on television as he opened this week's Dynamite. The AEW Champion's Re-Bar Mitzvah celebrations made him come off like an arrogant j*rk, especially when he namedropped Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels in his opening dialogue.

However, the moment that will really get fans talking from this segment is when The Salt of the Earth was joined in the ring by Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin.

All four of AEW's original pillars were in the same ring. Each held their own on the mic, but the match that is leading up to is bound to be an instant classic.

