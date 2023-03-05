CM Punk and former WWE World Champion return; Mandy Rose confronts top star; Huge betrayal - 4 Bold predictions for AEW Revolution 2023

We're just a day away from the fourth installment of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The company is heading to California to hold one of the "Big Four" annual events for the first time.

The Chase Center in San Francisco will open its gates for a can't-miss marquee show for fans this weekend. Only nine matches will go down this weekend.

Generally, Tony Khan lines up a stacked match card for an event of this magnitude. It is very unusual to see a change of pace from the head honcho.

Nevertheless, fans are in for a treat as they'll witness high-profile showdowns, including the first-time-ever clash between The Elite and The House of Black.

After facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Christian Cage will return to in-ring action to face his former protege Jungle Boy in a Final Burial stipulation.

In the main event, MJF will put his coveted AEW World Championship on the line against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan has generated a lot of buzz by hyping up another announcement. It would be interesting to see if he meets the fans' expectations this time.

Only time will tell, but he never fails to deliver on the big stage. He might have a few tricks up his sleeve. Enough said, let's dive into four bold predictions for the AEW Revolution 2023.

#4. CM Punk returns to confront MJF after AEW Revolution main event

CM Punk has been teasing his pro wrestling return by posting cryptic messages on social media lately. Recent reports have suggested that he could be "available to come back" within the next few months.

But make no mistake, he still hasn't mended fences with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. With ratings plummeting to new lows each week, AEW should bring The Straight Edge Superstar back into the fold this Sunday.

The Chicago native returning to rain on MJF's parade will blow the roof of the building. Punk picking up right from where he left off at the All Out pay-per-view would make the most sense since the company always planned to revisit this feud late last year.

The two men could plant the seeds to set up their rubber match for Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

#3. Paul Wight returns to cost Ricky Starks against Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution

Will the former Big Show appear this Sunday?

Paul Wight is another top name who hasn't been seen in a wrestling capacity since last year.

The World's Largest Athlete recently went under the knife to repair one of his knees. However, he is back in the gym and is preparing for a potential in-ring return.

With Chris Jericho recently filing trademark rights for the Jeri-Show, there's a strong possibility that fans might see the two stalwarts in the same ring one more time.

The Wizard is currently gearing up to face Ricky Starks in a rematch from last month. Interestingly, the Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from ringside.

Despite the added stipulation, Jericho could still swerve the audience by bringing back his former partner to help him even the score with The Daddy Stroke.

#2. Mandy Rose debuts to issue a challenge for the TBS Championship

Mandy Rose was controversially released from her WWE contract late last year after she reportedly fell "outside of the parameters" of her contract by posting adult-theme content on her Fantime page.

She has since continued her little venture and has raked in an insane amount of money from her racy subscription account. However, The Golden Goddess hasn't shut the door on a potential wrestling return.

In fact, the former NXT Women's Champion dropped hints at reuniting with her Saraya in All Elite Wrestling:

"Oh, that would be nice [to reunite with Saraya in AEW] […] Oh yeah, oh my God [I could reunite with Dustin Rhodes too]. I have a few little old schools that we could reunite."

Jade Cargill surprisingly didn't have an opponent for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Yet, she could make a surprise appearance on the show to set up her next feud.

Imagine Cargill running her mouth and refusing to leave the ring until she finds her next challenger. At that very moment, Rose could debut to send shockwaves across the wrestling world.

#1. Don Callis costs The Elite AEW World Trios Championships against The House of Black

Who will win this Sunday?

The Elite will defend their AEW World Trios Championships against The House of Black at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The two teams are likely to steal the show this weekend. Moreover, it's high time for Malakai Black and his faction to end their championship drought by knocking the EVPs off their perch.

The company can pull off the biggest swerve of the night by having Don Callis turn on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, thus helping the HOB earn a sneaky win.

The former WWE Attitude Era veteran's on-screen relationship with The Elite has run its course. With Callis already scouting talent in the form of Konosuke Takeshita, it makes no sense for him to stay with The Cleaner anymore.

Callis could be the driving force behind Takeshita's potential heel turn and might help him reach the top of the mountain.

What do you make of these bold predictions? Sound off in the comments section below.

