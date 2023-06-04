CM Punk's rumored feud, multiple former WWE stars returning, New creative - 4 Things you need to know about AEW Collision

AEW Collision is set to take place in just a few weeks on June 17th, live from the United Centre in Chicago, Illinois. The brand new show will be headlined by CM Punk, and it's reported that this could lead to a “soft roster split,” with the exception of several champions.

The report further stated that AEW talent was expecting a “hard brand split” at the time, with the exception of several champions. While there's no news on how exactly the roster split will take place, here are four things we do know about All Elite Wrestling's Friday night program.

#4. CM Punk possibly facing Jay White

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk has taken a liking to the work of Switchblade Jay White, and that he could be an early opponent or program with CM Punk along with Bullet Club Gold.



According to Fightful Select, there have been a number of potential opponents pitched for CM Punk's return. They include Chris Jericho and Samoa Joe. The latest name that has been linked is former NJPW World Heavyweight Champion Jay White.

According to the report, the Straight Edge Superstar has taken a "liking" to Switchblade. Punk could be open to a match with White as one of his earlier opponents, with his Bullet Club Gold partner Juice Robinson not far behind.

While it could be a on-off bout on Collision, the mini-feud could even extend to Forbidden Door, given Switchblade's history with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

#3. Miro, Andrade and Samoa Joe to return to AEW

The headliners will include names like Miro, Thunder Rosa, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Andrade El Idolo.

AEW Collision is set to feature a number of returning stars, including former TNT Champion Miro, Andrade, and current Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe.

Miro hasn't wrestled since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022. However, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, he will figure to play a huge role in the show going forward.

Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo has also been out of in-ring action since September 2022 due to an injury. He subsequently underwent surgery in late November to repair his torn pectoral muscle.

But it seems like he's ready for his own comeback as he's been featured heavily in the marketing for Collision. He even expressed his excitement on Twitter when he reacted to the news of CM Punk's return announcement, further evidence that he will be back on television in time for the new show.

The final AEW star that has been rumored to appear on Collision is Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine has finally commented on the upcoming Collision show. Joe commented on whether he will be involved in the debut episode on the Evan Mack on The Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast:

"I think Saturday nights are a really great night. [..] When you look at the AEW roster, you see the tremendous, talented athletes, there’s almost not enough time to see them all. I think AEW Collision will be able to definitely expand the fan experience as far as the wrestlers that you get to see," Joe said.

Samoa Joe has been rumored to be one of CM Punk's first feuds once he is back. They would be rekindling a legendary rivalry from Ring of Honor more than a decade ago. With the stars being excellent promo cutters, Joe vs. Punk would be a captivating first program for the Straightedge Superstar.

#2. Ace Steel involvement in AEW Collision

CM Punk and Ace Steel will reportedly be helping with creative for AEW Collision. The report states that the pair will be "heavily involved" with Collision's creative and will likely be focused on CM Punk as the star of the show.

Ace Steel was previously released from the company after the fallout from the AEW All Out media-scrum and backstage brawl. However, with CM Punk's imminent return, it appears that his close friend and mentor will figure to play a huge role on the new Collision program.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on the future plans for Ace Steel in All Elite Wrestling:

"The belief is Punk and Ace Steel will be heavily involved in the creative of the show. At least they will be for Punk’s stuff and the main angles and storyline on the show will revolve around him and obviously he’ll have great input into that," said Dave Meltzer.

With Ace Steel heavily involved in the drama between Punk and The Elite, it will be interesting to see how the roster reacts to Steel's return.

#1. Bryan Danielson becomes part of AEW creative team

Bryan Danielson will be helping out with creative on AEW Collision

Current Blackpool Combat Club leader Bryan Danielson will reportedly be involved in the creative process on AEW's brand new Collision show. This role will be on top of being an active wrestler.

According to Fightful Select, the American Dragon will play a bigger role behind the scenes, helping to produce matches and crafting storylines for the wrestlers on Collision.

Danielson has already had some experience as an agent with WWE prior to leaving the company. As a veteran in the business at this point, he will be a great asset to the younger wrestlers when it comes to imparting his wisdom and experience.

