  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW All Out 2025
  • Former AEW champion to join Death Riders? - 3 bold predictions for All Out 2025

Former AEW champion to join Death Riders? - 3 bold predictions for All Out 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Sep 13, 2025 17:20 GMT
Jon Moxley will be in action at AEW All Out [Image Credits: Marina Shafir
Jon Moxley will be in action at AEW All Out [Image Credits: Marina Shafir's X profile]

Just last month, AEW set up shop in the O2 Arena in London, England, for the 2025 iteration of its annual cross-promotional event, Forbidden Door. Now, the Tony Khan-led company is gearing up for its next international pay-per-view, All Out: Toronto, set to air later this month.

Ad

Over the last few weeks, the All Elite Wrestling creative team has been developing a star-studded card for its upcoming September 20 show, featuring several of the roster's top names and advancing the company's hottest angles and storylines.

For this list, let us consider three predictions for All Out 2025 based on AEW's recent programming:

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

#1: Kris Statlander wins the AEW Women's World Title with the help of the Death Riders; joins forces with Jon Moxley

For a number of months now, All Elite Wrestling has been crafting an angle involving the Death Riders and Jon Moxley's interest in Kris Statlander. Despite the former TBS Champion repeatedly turning down Wheeler Yuta's advances about joining the stable, she has seemingly found an ardent supporter in The One True King, who has, in recent weeks, not only voiced encouragement and appreciation for Statlander but even helped her claim the $100K prize money that The Young Bucks had filched from her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Kris Statlander and Jon Moxley [Image source: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]
Kris Statlander and Jon Moxley [Image source: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]

Born Again Kristen is scheduled for a huge title match at All Out: Toronto, where she will challenge Toni Storm for her AEW Women's World Championship in a Four-Way bout also featuring Jamie Hayter and Thekla.

Ad

Tony Khan could pull off a shocking twist at the PPV and pull the trigger on Statlander by having her beat The Timeless One for her belt, courtesy of the Death Riders' interference. She could then formally join the Jon Moxley-led group as one of its key new players, having brought back a World Title to the stable.

#2: Orange Cassidy returns and helps Darby Allin

Orange Cassidy has been missing from the squared circle since losing in the final of an eliminator tournament for a shot at the International Championship this past March.

Ad

The Freshly Squeezed is without a doubt one of AEW's most enduringly popular wrestlers, and viewers have been clamoring for his return for some time now. The 41-year-old has reportedly been recovering from shoulder surgery and is supposedly gearing up for his imminent comeback.

Throughout the closing stretch of 2024, Cassidy had been fighting Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. He challenged Mox for the gold at Full Gear, and later took part in a four-way clash at last year's World End in a bid to snatch the AEW World Title away from The Purveyor of Violence. Interestingly, before OC finally joined the fray against the heel group, it had been Daniel Garcia who had tried to convince the former International Champion to lead the babyface resistance.

Ad

However, things have changed drastically since then, with Moxley no longer holding the World Title, and The Red Death shockingly aligning himself with the Death Riders this week. The erstwhile Lunatic Fringe will battle Darby Allin in a Coffin match later this month at All Out: Toronto, and the former TNT Champion will, in all likelihood, have to fend off interferences from the members of Mox's stable, including Garcia.

Match graphic for Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin for All Out 2025 [Image source: AEW&#039;s X account]
Match graphic for Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin for All Out 2025 [Image source: AEW's X account]

However, Orange Cassidy could make his long-awaited AEW return at the pay-per-view to help Allin defeat Moxley, or at least rescue him from a post-match beatdown at the hands of the violent faction.

Ad

#3: MJF defeats Mark Briscoe and attacks him afterwards to write him off

MJF warned Mark Briscoe that he would be coming for the latter because of the role The Sussex County Chicken played during The Salt of the Earth's AEW World Title match against Hangman Page at Forbidden Door 2025.

Friedman kept his word and cost Briscoe his bout against Konosuke Takeshita last weekend, thus depriving him of a shot at Kyle Fletcher's TNT Title. He ambushed the former ROH World Champion afterwards and challenged him to a match at All Out with any stipulation of his choosing.

Ad
Ad

Briscoe gladly accepted MJF's challenge, and spoilers from this week's AEW Collision have revealed that the Conglomeration member is set to do battle against the self-proclaimed "generational talent" in a Tables and Thumbtacks match at All Out.

Considering the deep-seated storyline hatred that lies at the root of their rivalry, both Friedman and Briscoe are likely to unleash unspeakable violence against each other at the upcoming pay-per-view.

If MJF survives and wins, he could attack his opponent post-match and hurt him severely, writing Briscoe off television indefinitely.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications