Former AEW champion to join Death Riders? - 3 bold predictions for All Out 2025

Just last month, AEW set up shop in the O2 Arena in London, England, for the 2025 iteration of its annual cross-promotional event, Forbidden Door. Now, the Tony Khan-led company is gearing up for its next international pay-per-view, All Out: Toronto, set to air later this month.Over the last few weeks, the All Elite Wrestling creative team has been developing a star-studded card for its upcoming September 20 show, featuring several of the roster's top names and advancing the company's hottest angles and storylines. For this list, let us consider three predictions for All Out 2025 based on AEW's recent programming:#1: Kris Statlander wins the AEW Women's World Title with the help of the Death Riders; joins forces with Jon MoxleyFor a number of months now, All Elite Wrestling has been crafting an angle involving the Death Riders and Jon Moxley's interest in Kris Statlander. Despite the former TBS Champion repeatedly turning down Wheeler Yuta's advances about joining the stable, she has seemingly found an ardent supporter in The One True King, who has, in recent weeks, not only voiced encouragement and appreciation for Statlander but even helped her claim the $100K prize money that The Young Bucks had filched from her.Kris Statlander and Jon Moxley [Image source: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]Born Again Kristen is scheduled for a huge title match at All Out: Toronto, where she will challenge Toni Storm for her AEW Women's World Championship in a Four-Way bout also featuring Jamie Hayter and Thekla. Tony Khan could pull off a shocking twist at the PPV and pull the trigger on Statlander by having her beat The Timeless One for her belt, courtesy of the Death Riders' interference. She could then formally join the Jon Moxley-led group as one of its key new players, having brought back a World Title to the stable.#2: Orange Cassidy returns and helps Darby AllinOrange Cassidy has been missing from the squared circle since losing in the final of an eliminator tournament for a shot at the International Championship this past March. The Freshly Squeezed is without a doubt one of AEW's most enduringly popular wrestlers, and viewers have been clamoring for his return for some time now. The 41-year-old has reportedly been recovering from shoulder surgery and is supposedly gearing up for his imminent comeback.Throughout the closing stretch of 2024, Cassidy had been fighting Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. He challenged Mox for the gold at Full Gear, and later took part in a four-way clash at last year's World End in a bid to snatch the AEW World Title away from The Purveyor of Violence. Interestingly, before OC finally joined the fray against the heel group, it had been Daniel Garcia who had tried to convince the former International Champion to lead the babyface resistance.However, things have changed drastically since then, with Moxley no longer holding the World Title, and The Red Death shockingly aligning himself with the Death Riders this week. The erstwhile Lunatic Fringe will battle Darby Allin in a Coffin match later this month at All Out: Toronto, and the former TNT Champion will, in all likelihood, have to fend off interferences from the members of Mox's stable, including Garcia.Match graphic for Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin for All Out 2025 [Image source: AEW's X account]However, Orange Cassidy could make his long-awaited AEW return at the pay-per-view to help Allin defeat Moxley, or at least rescue him from a post-match beatdown at the hands of the violent faction.#3: MJF defeats Mark Briscoe and attacks him afterwards to write him offMJF warned Mark Briscoe that he would be coming for the latter because of the role The Sussex County Chicken played during The Salt of the Earth's AEW World Title match against Hangman Page at Forbidden Door 2025. Friedman kept his word and cost Briscoe his bout against Konosuke Takeshita last weekend, thus depriving him of a shot at Kyle Fletcher's TNT Title. He ambushed the former ROH World Champion afterwards and challenged him to a match at All Out with any stipulation of his choosing.Briscoe gladly accepted MJF's challenge, and spoilers from this week's AEW Collision have revealed that the Conglomeration member is set to do battle against the self-proclaimed &quot;generational talent&quot; in a Tables and Thumbtacks match at All Out. Considering the deep-seated storyline hatred that lies at the root of their rivalry, both Friedman and Briscoe are likely to unleash unspeakable violence against each other at the upcoming pay-per-view.If MJF survives and wins, he could attack his opponent post-match and hurt him severely, writing Briscoe off television indefinitely.