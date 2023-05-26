Goldberg debuts to confront AEW star, Former WWE name joins Elite, huge betrayal - 5 Bold Predictions for Double or Nothing 2023

AEW Double or Nothing is set to take place at the T-Mobile Area in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend. Tony Khan is pulling out all stops with NXT Battleground. The Jacksonville-based promotion is coming off an eventful few weeks, with the recent announcement of AEW Collision and upcoming pay-per-views such as Forbidden Door and All In at Wembley Stadium on the horizon.

On this week's Dynamite, AEW finally confirmed Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole, which is set to be an Unsanctioned Match. Other highlights on this weekend's card include the Four Pillars AEW World Championship Match, as well as the Anarchy in the Arena between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club. What other surprises are in store for AEW fans? Here are 5 bold predictions that could materialize at Double or Nothing 2023.

#5. Kris Statlander returns to confront Jade Cargil

"You're gonna see Jade's toughest challenge ever. Yet. Ever, maybe, we'll see.



But I appreciate everyone that's supporting the idea of me being the first one to beat her."



- Kris Statlander on Jade Cargill

(via Interview with @jaychelenicole) “You’re gonna see Jade's toughest challenge ever. Yet. Ever, maybe, we'll see. But I appreciate everyone that's supporting the idea of me being the first one to beat her.”- Kris Statlander on Jade Cargill(via Interview with @jaychelenicole) https://t.co/C6exVCIM2w

Statlander has been one of the most popular stars in the women's division and is considered one of the few AEW Originals in the company, alongside the likes of Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida. However, she has been struck down by multiple injuries, which has unfortunately derailed her momentum in AEW.

The 27-year-old star tore the ACL on her left leg in June 2020, which kept her out of action for nearly a year. Just when she was in the midst of a comeback in 2022, Statlander tore another ACL, this time on her right leg, which has kept her out of action ever since.

However, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has speculated that Statlander could be back "very soon", given that her recovery time was first predicted to be six to eight months following her injury.

This could put her in line for a return against Jade Cargill and her TBS Championship. The undefeated star will be defending her title against Taya Valkyrie this Sunday. Could the Alien make her return after the match and position herself as the new number one contender?

#4. Christian Cage defeats Wardlow for the TNT Championship

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Imagine a ladder match for the TNT title at Double or Nothing.



#AEWDYNAMITE twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Christian Cage and Luchasaurus laid waste to Wardlow with a ladder. Is this a sign of things to come for AEW Dynamite?Imagine a ladder match for the TNT title at Double or Nothing. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus laid waste to Wardlow with a ladder. Is this a sign of things to come for AEW Dynamite? Imagine a ladder match for the TNT title at Double or Nothing. #AEWDYNAMITE twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dwQ5RebOgS

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship in a Ladder Match could be low-key, one of the best matches on the card at Double or Nothing. The former IMPACT World Champion has been doing excellent heel work since his return and could potentially cause an upset by dethroning the War Dog.

He has wasted no time in criticizing Wardlow's partnership with Arn Anderson and also called him out on his supposed "daddy issues". With the monstrous Luchausaurus by his side, Christian could have the advantage in the match.

This is not counting the fact that Captain Charisma is also a veteran when it comes to the ladder match stipulation, which would make him a great threat to the champion. Don't be surprised to see Christian gaining the victory with the help of some shenanigans.

#3. Kota Ibushi debuts to help The Elite beat the Blackpool Combat Club

From talking with Kota Ibushi. His main goals & focuses are to wrestle in AEW & continue to coach/open school & build future stars from all over the world!



As well as work with MMA promotion Rizin if a deal can be reached.

Former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi has made it publicly known that he intends to wrestle for AEW. Ibushi officially left NJPW at the end of his contract at the start of the year.

Since then, he has appeared for a number of independent promotions, including Game Changer Wrestling, Josh Barnett’s BloodSport and Joey Janela’s Spring Break.

There have also been reports claiming that Triple H was interested in bringing the Golden Star to WWE. Ibushi was previously part of the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.

In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi revealed that he has had conversations with his former tag team partner and close friend Kenny Omega about possibly contacting Tony Khan in the future. As one of the biggest stars from Japan, signing Ibushi to AEW would be a coup for the promotion.

He could easily fit into the ongoing rivalry between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club, helping the former overcome the gang warfare tactics of the BCC. Keep an eye out for the Anarchy in the Arena match to see how this might play out.

#2. Britt Baker turns heel on AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter

Britt Baker: Internal Competition Is Great But Everyone Needs To Fight For The Same Goal

Britt Baker might be one of the biggest names in the AEW Women's Division, but she's currently playing second fiddle to the current champion, Jamie Hayter. While she is heavily involved in their feud with The Outcasts and was even dragged into her boyfriend, Adam Cole's issues with Chris Jericho, Baker comes across as a secondary character on AEW programming.

This can all change if she turns heel on Hayter, costing her the AEW Women's Championship match against Toni Storm at Double or Nothing. This could kickstart a highly personal feud between the two friends heading into the summer, which could culminate at All In at Wembley Stadium.

Baker deserves to be a featured performer on the mega show, given her status in the company and connection with the fans. It's time to put DMD back in the limelight.

#1. Goldberg returns to confront MJF after Double or Nothing main event

AEW World Champion MJF should be preoccupied with his upcoming Four Pillars Match against Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy Jack Perry. Instead, he's found time to start Twitter beefs with wrestling veterans online.

According to reports, there has been speculation that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could make his AEW debut in AEW at All In.

The Salt of the Earth didn't react too kindly to the news, commenting that he would beat the former Universal Champion up if he stepped foot in an All Elite Wrestling arena.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but it had already gained attention on Twitter from fans. Goldberg has not participated in a WWE match since losing to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber in 2022.

But Da Man let his WWE contract expire late last year, after it was revealed that Vince McMahon had promised a retirement match, which he never fulfilled.

