If Jey Uso leaves WWE for AEW, there's only one man who could be his opponent

Has Jey Uso really left WWE? A big question mark is hanging over the immediate future of the 37-year-old WWE Superstar after he shockingly quit the company.

Main Event Jey Uso was in action at SummerSlam last weekend, where he unsuccessfully challenged the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Jey was hoping to exact revenge on The Bloodline Kingpin for putting his brother in hospital last month. But as Jey Uso was on the cusp of dethroning The Head of the Table, Jimmy Uso returned to cost his brother the match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

On SmackDown last night, Jimmy explained his decision to betray Jey, claiming that he didn't want his brother to become "corrupted" like Roman Reigns. The segment ended with the former "Right Hand Man" wiping out The Bloodline and Jimmy Uso before bidding goodbye to WWE Universe.

It is possible that he quit WWE in Kayfabe, a swerve that has been pulled off numerous times before. This could have been done to save an inevitable brother vs. brother match for WrestleMania in Philadelphia next year. But what if Jey has indeed left the sports entertainment juggernaut?

Stranger things have happened in pro wrestling before, and this could be one of them. When someone leaves WWE, it's natural to think that AEW would be the next ideal pro wrestling destination for them.

It would be a cold day in hell when Jey Uso jumps ship to All Elite Wrestling, which has posed the biggest threat to WWE in recent years. But thinking about it, Jey in AEW could open the door to a plethora of dream matchups and some readymade storylines against the likes of Bryan Danielson.

Why would Bryan Danielson be a credible opponent for Jey Uso in AEW?

Bryan Danielson and Main Event Jey have a sordid history dating back to 2013. The two men have fought against each other endless times in the tag team division. But there have been times where The American Dragon and The Usos were on the same page as they battled against formidable foes like The Shield and The Wyatt Family.

During the tail end of his WWE career, Bryan faced Jey multiple times in a singles matchup as part of his storyline with Roman Reigns. One-half of The Usos even put The Blackpool Combat Club member on a stretcher.

It's no secret that the two men can recreate the magic if the opportunity presents itself on the table.

Danielson could propel Jey to become one of the biggest babyfaces in AEW history. But it's just mere conjecture at the moment. Fans would have to wait to see what's next for Jey Uso in pro wrestling.

