5 released WWE Superstars who are open to joining AEW

AEW has recruited a number of former WWE Superstars to its roster. The recruitment has included major players such as Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, to underutilized talents like Ruby Soho and Malakai Black.

With only a few hours of television to put on every week, there was an argument that Tony Khan might be making the mistake of signing too much talent. Companies such as WCW and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling also tried signing every available WWE Superstar in the past, leading to bloated rosters.

Bulls Finals Champs, Gamers Goon @GamersGoonYT The most lovable and talented guy that you can ask for Bryan Danielson is ALL ELITE BAY BAY! The most lovable and talented guy that you can ask for Bryan Danielson is ALL ELITE BAY BAY! https://t.co/x9ygbMkNJ8

Despite that, there are admittedly a number of former WWE talents who would make a fine addition to Tony Khan's company. The owner himself has previously hinted at a dream signing who will be making his way to the promotion in 2022. While we have previously speculated on the number of free agents who should make the jump, here's a list of ex-WWE superstars who have gone on record to express interest in joining Tony Khan's promotion.

#5. Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux teased joining AEW

Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) says he has unfinished business to handle with Jon Moxley. The two wrestlers had their one and only match back in July 2019 at an independent event, shortly before Kross signed for WWE. Mox had just left the company and signed with Tony Khan promotion. Responding to fans on a Twitter poll teasing a potential rematch, Kross wrote:

"Bet your a** it's happening. We have a score to settle."

The former NXT Champion will become a free agent when his 90-day WWE non-compete clause expires on February 2nd. This lines up perfectly as Moxley has just returned to AEW television this past week after a stint in an inpatient alcohol program. With the next PPV Revolution on the horizon, it would be an amazing surprise to bring the ominous duo to the company.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell