MJF returns, Another loss for CM Punk - 5 Things AEW shouldn't do at All Out 2022

AEW All Out is less than a week away, and Tony Khan has booked a stacked card for the event. As of this writing, ten matches have been announced, including one for the pre-show.

Four bouts will be contested for titles, and a Casino Ladder match will be held to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed AEW World Championship.

In one of our previous articles, we looked at five things All Elite Wrestling should do at All Out 2022. Now, we look at five things the Jacksonville-based should avoid doing at the event. So without further ado, let's begin:

#5. AEW shouldn't bring back MJF at All Out 2022

A Free Wrestling Mind @FreeWrestleMind



Is MJF ever coming back?? 🤷‍♂️ This is a SERIOUS QUESTION 🤔Is MJF ever coming back??🤷‍♂️ This is a SERIOUS QUESTION 🤔Is MJF ever coming back?? 👀🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/8uqfmCLC0G

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) hasn't been seen on AEW television since the June 1, 2022 edition of Dynamite. That night, he cut a fiery promo, calling Tony Khan a "f***ing mark."

Recent reports have hinted that The Salt of the Earth could be on his way back to the company. There was massive speculation about him returning during the title unification match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley, but that didn't happen.

With All Out just around the corner, speculation has again risen about him possibly appearing at the pay-per-view. However, AEW shouldn't bring MJF back at the event as there are no credible storylines he could seamlessly fit into.

He could be involved in the world title picture, but there is still a lot of mileage in a singles feud between Moxley and Punk. Especially with a possible heel turn for The Second City Saint on the horizon.

Hence, it would be wise for Tony Khan to hold back on MJF's return until the CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley feud runs its course.

#4. AEW shouldn't have CM Punk lose again at All Out 2022

CM Punk suffered a shocking loss against Jon Moxley in the AEW World Championship unification match on last week's Dynamite. Punk went for a roundhouse kick at one point during the bout and seemingly reaggravated his injury.

The Purveyor of Violence immediately took advantage and hit him with two Death Riders to become the undisputed world champion. While a rematch between the two hasn't been confirmed yet, reports state that Moxley vs. Punk is the planned main event for All Out.

If that is the direction Tony Khan takes, CM Punk shouldn't suffer a second straight loss against Moxley. The latter only became the interim world champion due to Punk's unfortunate injury, and his potential loss to The Second City Saint wouldn't hurt his standing in the company.

Also, with the upcoming pay-per-view taking place at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois, it would be a catastrophic mistake from All Elite Wrestling to have CM Punk lose in front of his hometown crowd.

#3. AEW shouldn't bring another former WWE Superstar to debut at All Out 2022

BOB @bobcalamardo01 Bryan Danielson’s AEW debut is a moment of the decade. Bryan Danielson’s AEW debut is a moment of the decade. https://t.co/xz7JTLZoMb

AEW has signed multiple former WWE Superstars since its inception back in 2019. CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho, among others, have become prominent members of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

However, their star power notwithstanding, the signing of a whole host of former WWE Superstars has resulted in a bloated roster. Many stars have recently expressed frustration at the lack of television time on the company's programming.

Promising athletes like Ethan Page, Brian Pillman Jr., and even former WWE Superstars like Miro and Andrade El Idolo have taken to social media to seemingly display their unhappiness with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

If Tony Khan brings even more talent to AEW, the number of disgruntled stars in the company could increase even further due to lack of opportunities. He should avoid bringing in any new signings at All Out and focus on getting the best out of the talent already at his disposal.

#2. AEW shouldn't book Chris Jericho to lose at All Out 2022

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho is one of the more recent matches announced for All Out. The two stars featured in a segment also involving Daniel Garcia on last week's Dynamite.

After Garcia shoved Jericho in the middle of the ring, Danielson mocked The Wizard's misery. The two former WWE Superstars then had a brief argument about who is the better wrestler before The American Dragon challenged Chris Jericho to a match at this Sunday's pay-per-view.

Danielson and Jericho will be facing each other in singles action for the first time in nine years, and AEW shouldn't book the JAS leader to take a loss. He is already coming off a major defeat against Jon Moxley on the Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite.

A Danielson loss, possibly after Garcia distracts him, would help enhance their storyline. The American Dragon can then team up with Wheeler Yuta in his feud against Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia moving forward.

#1. AEW shouldn't book Christian Cage to win at All Out 2022

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to Will Christian Cage accept Jungle Boy's challenge to settle their unfinished business one-on-one at #AEWAllOut Sun 9/4 LIVE on PPV?Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! Will Christian Cage accept Jungle Boy's challenge to settle their unfinished business one-on-one at #AEWAllOut Sun 9/4 LIVE on PPV? Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/r44UNbOB97

Christian Cage and Jungle Boy are finally set to have their grudge match at All Out 2022. Captain Charisma turned heel after Jurassic Express lost their tag team titles against The Young Bucks in June.

In the following weeks, he laid a vicious beatdown on Jungle Boy and berated his family members. Jungle Boy's partner Luchasaurus also briefly turned heel, but it proved to be a ruse after the 25-year-old made his return to AEW TV.

Christian Cage winning at All Out would derail all of Jungle Boy's momentum that he has gathered in recent weeks.

Captain Charisma is a wrestling veteran, while the latter is an up-and-coming star who could go on to become a major name in the future. Jungle Boy losing in his first significant singles feud could be detrimental to his career.

