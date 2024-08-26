New Blackpool Combat Club member revealed, Former WWE Superstar set for a hiatus? - 5 Things AEW subtly told us at All In this year

This year's edition of AEW All In has come to a close and several incredible matches were featured on the card. The night came to a spectacular end, with Bryan Danielson holding the AEW World Championship high.

The four-hour event saw new champions crowned, feuds coming to an end, and some unexpected returns and debuts taking place. Seeing as how this was the promotion's biggest event of the year, it lived up to expectations, and it seems that it was even more well-received compared to last year.

Following all that went down earlier tonight, several subtle clues hinting at the future of some of these storylines, and the future of the company were showcased. Here are some subtle hints shown during AEW All In that may come into play moving forward from the pay-per-view.

#5. Toni Storm may take a break from AEW

Last night at All In, Toni Storm and Mariah May finally got the chance to tear each other apart in a match for the AEW Women's Championship. This feud was one of the hottest heading into the event, as this was a highly emotional feud between both women.

In the end, Storm's slight hesitation to bludgeon her opponent led to her downfall as after a series of moves, Mariah used Storm Zero to get the job done and end The Timeless Star's title reign.

Post-match, Toni Storm had one final moment with the Wembley crowd as she slowly got up and soaked it all in before heading to the back. An exclusive video later showed Storm walking straight out of the arena after her match, with her butler Luther running after her.

This could be a hint at her walking off into the sunset, and potentially going on a much-needed break after her magnificent world title reign.

#4. The Blackpool Combat Club may have found its new permanent member

Last night, new AEW World Trios Champions were crowned, as PAC along with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club won the London Ladders Match to become the new champions.

This was a partnership that came to be only a few days ago and has seen great success immediately. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was even seen following the main event, accompanying the BCC as they celebrated Bryan Danielson's victory.

With Bryan still near the end of his career, and Jon Moxley taking some time off, PAC may become more than just an honorary member of the faction. He was previously a member of Death Triangle, but should the Lucha Brothers leave AEW, he may be left without a faction anymore, making him available to join the BCC for good.

PAC helped the BCC capture the Trios Championship (Credit: AEW Official Website)

#3. Christian Cage may be in line for a world title run

Christian Cage shocked the world when he emerged as the unexpected victor of the Casino Gauntlet match. This meant that he was now in possession of a world title shot that could be used anytime, anywhere.

The match featured several major surprises such as the debut of Ricochet, and appearances from Zack Sabre Jr., Nigel McGuinness, and several other major AEW stars. In the end, via an assist from Luchasaurus, Christian won in his second match of the night, earning himself the contract.

With Bryan Danielson now standing as the AEW World Champion, while still possibly heading toward retirement, Cage could emerge as someone with a real chance of both dethroning him and retiring him. This would give the veteran his first AEW World Title reign. With The Patriarchy being such a big factor, his chances cannot be ruled out.

#2. Sting could still get involved with AEW despite officially retiring

At All In, Sting surprised everyone as he came out despite being retired to aid Darby Allin as he was about to suffer a post-match beatdown from The Elite.

Jack Perry ended up scoring a win on Allin in the coffin match, and post-match, The Elite attempted to light Darby on fire while still being shut inside the coffin. It was only through The Icon's help that this did not push through.

Last night was proof that Sting has still got it and that he'll answer the call wherever he is needed. With Allin now seemingly riding solo after his mentor retired, he could use the extra help at times, and the WWE Hall of Famer could come to his aid whenever he is needed.

#1. Bryan Danielson could rekindle a feud with long-time rival

Last night during the Casino Gauntlet match, Nigel McGuinness made his return to the ring after 13 years in front of his home country fans.

This comes as a surprise as he has been quite vocal about saying that he had no plans to return to the ring, except for a potential match against Bryan Danielson. After his appearance last night, he may turn his attention to The American Dragon for one final bout.

Both men were rivals during the 2000s in ROH, but they never crossed paths again, especially with Nigel having an early retirement due to health issues. With Bryan now being the AEW World Champion, and Nigel returning to the ring, this could set up a final match between the two. With the two talking smack to each other all the time, there is enough animosity between the two to set up a feud.

With All In season now coming to a close, the promotion now looks to AEW All Out, happening less than two weeks from now. It remains to be seen how the events that occurred during last night's pay-per-view will play out heading into the next major event.

