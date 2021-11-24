News Roundup: 2-time Tag Team Champion apologizes for comments about fan attacking Seth Rollins, Why Edge chose WWE over AEW

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup. This week we take a look at comments made by a former WWE tag team champion about Seth Rollins getting attacked by a fan on RAW.

We also look at an injury update about The Young Bucks and Jim Ross' comments on why Edge didn't sign with All Elite Wrestling and a whole lot more.

#5 Chavo Guerrero's comment after Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan on WWE RAW

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan on WWE RAW earlier this week. Even though the fan managed to blindside Rollins and tackle him to the ground, The Architect was thankfully not hurt. He immediately put the guy in a Guillotine while referees and security restrained him.

One person who had a terrible take on what happened was Chavo Guerrero. He took to Twitter to say that wrestlers had been much tougher back in his day, which had drawn criticism from both fans and critics.

In a follow-up tweet, Guerrero sort of walked back his comments, apologizing to Seth Rollins for the same.

I have had many agree&many disagree.Only comes from love of this Biz that has feed my fam for 85 yrs.The fact is,Seth should have never been put in that position in the first place. That got out of hand quickly.Instead of deleting,I will own it & say no disrespect to @WWERollins I have had many agree&many disagree.Only comes from love of this Biz that has feed my fam for 85 yrs.The fact is,Seth should have never been put in that position in the first place. That got out of hand quickly.Instead of deleting,I will own it & say no disrespect to @WWERollins I have had many agree&many disagree.Only comes from love of this Biz that has feed my fam for 85 yrs.The fact is,Seth should have never been put in that position in the first place.

#4 Jim Ross on Edge returning to WWE instead of signing with AEW

On the latest edition of Grillin' JR, Ross opened up about Edge's return to wrestling and why he chose to return to WWE instead of signing with AEW.

There had been interest from Tony Khan's promotion when The Rated-R Superstar was getting ready to return to the ring. But he ended up coming back to WWE and making his return at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Jim Ross said that he wasn't surprised to see Edge choose WWE over AEW because he was comfortable there and had a good relationship with Vince McMahon. JR also added that it was unlikely that Edge would ever wrestle in an AEW ring:

"No, not really. Not really, he’s got a brand established in WWE. It’s home for him, he’s comfortable there, he’s got a really good, open, established communication with Vince which is crucial. Hey look, would I’ve loved to have had him in AEW? Hell yeah, are you kidding? Absolutely but I just think that WWE for him after all these years was his home."

"When I signed him and Christian, that was their big goal. Their big goal as young wrestlers, young guys training, young guys in the indies throughout Ontario and beyond was to get to WWE. So, I understand his motivation but yeah man. It’s like that same thing about the third question a while ago, you got a chance to get em’, get em’. But he’s just a lifer there. Would I like to see Adam Copeland have a match in AEW someday? Of course I would, most fans would. You and I would, you would too. Is it gonna happen? Unlikely. Highly unlikely," said Jim Ross.

The Rated-R Superstar's best friend Christian Cage is currently signed to AEW.

