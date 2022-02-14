News Roundup: WWE legend on wanting to wrestle Roman Reigns; top AEW star wants to face Sting before he retires; former champion reveals reaction to his release (February 14th, 2022)

Welcome back to this week's edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we compile all the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Westling.

#5 AEW star Matt Hardy heaps praise on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

It's no secret that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' current character work is widely appreciated by wrestling fans and veterans alike.

The latest to do so is AEW veteran Matt Hardy, who never had a chance to work on a full-fledged program with The Tribal Chief during his time in Vince McMahon's promotion. While speaking on the latest edition of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt said he would have loved to get in the ring with Reigns.

Furthermore, the 47-year-old talked about Reigns' larger-than-life persona and lauded his work both inside and outside the ring.

"Yes, I really would have loved to have had a match against Roman Reigns. I like Roman Reigns immensely as a performer and also I really like him as a human being too as well, we always got along good and he’s just a real cool cat and he’s such a hard worker. He’s so smooth, he’s so handsome, he’s so charismatic and he really does have an amazing package," Matt Hardy said.

AEW's Matt Hardy added that Roman Reigns' chemistry with his cousins, Jimmy and Jey, as The Bloodline is his favorite thing to watch on WWE television as of now:

"The stuff he’s doing currently with him and The Usos, I mean I can’t put that over enough. It is my favourite thing on WWE television, and he’s killing it," Hardy added.

WWE certainly seems to have missed out on an opportunity to book a potential "Woken" Matt Hardy vs. Tribal Chief storyline, as it would have garnered massive eyeballs on television.

Now that the two men are working under different umbrellas, it is unlikely that wrestling fans will ever get to see these two collide in the same ring.

