Paige VanZant and 4 possible dream debut opponents for Saraya (FKA Paige) in AEW 

New York is famously known as "The City That Never Sleeps." After the shocker Tony Khan pulled off at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this week, fans are still reeling from it.

Saraya (fka Paige) made a jaw-dropping debut and blew the roof off the Arthur Ashe Stadium with her wrestling return. The Glampire surfaced following Toni Storm's successful title defense against Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb in a fatal four-way AEW Interim Women's World Championship match.

She aided Storm and Athena during the post-match assault, inciting the heels to retreat. The Anti-Diva's addition has added much-needed star power to the women's division.

However, people are pondering whether the British star has been medically cleared to wrestle or if she will merely be a star attraction in a non-wrestling role for the company moving forward.

The 30-year-old suffered a career-ending injury in WWE back in 2017, which forced her to retire prematurely. But assuming she has healed up, there's a laundry list of talents in the female locker room who could face the veteran down the road. Continue reading as we dive into five possible dream debut opponents for Saraya in AEW.

#5. Paige VanZant vs. Saraya could be a rating ploy

The Bare Knuckle Boxer

Paige VanZant might still be green inside the squared circle, but she's a legitimate box-office draw in the world of sports.

VanZant's last and only wrestling match ensued in a mixed tag bout at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view earlier this year, which saw her emerge victorious. Since then, she has been away from television programming due to her commitments outside pro wrestling.

The company should bring her back now for a buzzworthy program with Saraya. Interestingly, the two used to share the same first name, 'Paige.' Saraya's former name is now WWE's intellectual property. However, it is a riveting angle for either woman to prove who's the best "Paige" in the business.

Saraya vs. VanZant is a befitting feud to bring more eyeballs to the AEW Women's roster. The British star could also give a much-needed rub to the MMA star and help put her on the wrestling map.

#4. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Saraya is a dream feud in the making

Britt Baker appears to be the first-choice opponent for Saraya after the company planted seeds for this buzzworthy clash at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The Dentist might be enraged after The British star stole her spotlight last night.

Both women have been very vocal about facing each other in the past. Following her WWE departure, the former Paige expressed her desire to get in the ring with Baker:

"AEW seems great. I love AEW. I would love to face Britt Baker one day if the time is right, that would be awesome. All my friends are there now," Saraya said.

Given the ongoing buzz surrounding The Glampire's arrival, the company should strike while the iron is hot. Saraya vs. Britt Baker could be the hottest women's rivalry AEW can pull off right now en route to the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Moreover, the Doctor needs a high-profile program to keep her relevant and busy until she challenges for the gold again. As the face of the women's division and an uncrowned pillar of the company, Baker must step up against Saraya in a battle of supremacy.

#3. Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya could be a placeholder match

Hayter has the potential to become the next big thing in the AEW women's division

Saraya may have to go through Jamie Hayter first to get a dream match against Britt Baker down the road. Despite teasing a break-up with The Dentist multiple times recently, Hayter has stayed true to her best friend.

With AEW possibly setting up a feud between Saraya and Baker, the company might have to put this best-friend rivalry on the shelf for now. Jamie Hayter could step up on behalf of the former AEW Women's Champion to ignite a short yet entertaining rivalry with The Glampire.

The promo battles between the two British stars would be intriguing to watch. Though Hayter would merely be a placeholder in this feud, she can enjoy significant spotlight by working with a star of Saraya's caliber.

#2. Serena Deeb vs. Saraya is a perfect heel vs. babyface match

Serena @SerenaDeeb



@AEW

#AEWDynamite Arthur Ashe Stadium. 1 million dollar gate. 1000 holds. And only one Professor of Professional Wrestling! Arthur Ashe Stadium. 1 million dollar gate. 1000 holds. And only one Professor of Professional Wrestling!@AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/O7ZidzDRaU

Serena Deeb might be well past her prime, but she is still going strong and putting on stellar bouts every then and now in AEW.

The Professor of Pro Wrestling was among those orchestrating the post-match scuffle when Saraya emerged to the loudest pop of the night. Given The Anti-Diva's long history of injuries, she needs to work with a safer worker like Serena Deeb to avoid reaggravating her neck issues.

The Professor is a 17-year veteran in the wrestling business who can easily make her opponent look strong without performing high-risk maneuvers. Deeb could help Saraya hide her in-ring rust and weaknesses that may have developed while being away from the squared circle for more than four years.

#1. Saraya sets her sights on Toni Storm's AEW Interim Women's World Championship

Does Saraya have one more title run left in her?

That's the biggest question returning stars ask themselves upon their comebacks, and it must also be running through The Glampire's mind right now.

Fans may argue that it would be too early for her to go after the AEW Women's Championship, but the company cannot kill the buzz surrounding her as they did with CM Punk's booking in the first few months.

Saraya is too big of a star to be kept away from the title picture. The former WWE Superstar can add immense credibility to the title, and booking her against red-hot Toni Storm is the only option.

But the company must crown the Undisputed Women's World Champion first by bringing back Thunder Rosa, who's currently recuperating from a back injury.

A babyface slugfest between Saraya and Storm could enthrall the wrestling audience. The Anti-Diva can also make history by becoming the first AEW star to capture the coveted prize on her in-ring debut.

Who do you think should be Saraya's first opponent? Sound off in the comment section below.

