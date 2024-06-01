The 5 worst AEW injuries

Injuries are bad news for any wrestling company and talent, as they can end careers and storylines. AEW, which was formed in 2019, has also had to deal with multiple injuries during its short history.

Some of these injured wrestlers have been away from programming for a while, and some jumped back when they could. Here's looking at the five worst AEW injuries.

#5. Jeff Hardy gets concussed due to Sammy Guevara's botched move

Jeff Hardy signed with AEW in 2022 and his contract with the company is apparently nearing completion. However, the veteran is currently out of action, after he suffered a concussion.

Hardy was at the receiving end of Sammy Guevara's botched Shooting Star Press at the No Disqualification match on the February 16 episode of AEW Rampage.

The injury had consequences, with Guevara being suspended by the company in March 2024. This was not the first time The Spanish God was suspended from the promotion. He was suspended for his comments about Mercedes Mone from a podcast interview in 2016 which caught the spotlight in 2020.

#4. Jon Moxley gets concussed during match with Rey Fenix

Jon Moxley is known for his intense matches, but his duel with Rey Fenix was the reason for the company's distress. Moxley faced Fenix for the International Championship, which saw him take Fenix drivers from the masked wrestler on Dynamite: Grand Slam, which resulted in Moxley getting concussed during the early stages of the bout.

The audience wondered loud whether the referee should be suspended in September 2023.

The injury had Tony Khan and Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette go backstage to Moxley's trailer.

#3. Bryan Danielson breaks his orbital bone on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson had a devastating injury, probably the most visible, during his match where he teamed with Claudio Castagnoli against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada on an episode of Dynamite in October 2023.

The American Dragon was spotted holding his head after a blow, and it was revealed he had a broken orbital bone.

Danielson was seen wearing an eye patch for some time, and there were reports that he required surgery in 2023.

#2. Rey Fenix injured his arm on Dynamite

Rey Fenix had his arm injured on an episode of Dynamite. This happened during his match with the former Luchasaurus, who put him through a table. The landing for Fenix didn't look good, and it was evident that his arm hit the floor in 2022.

The injury was so severe that Thunder Rosa then posted a message about it on her social handle.

"Guys let me remind everyone that WE PUT OUR LIVES AND BODIES on the line for this sport. Be mindful of what we said to the performers. We love our fans and we do this because is our passion but be mindful. Today was scary. Please pray for my friend….," she posted.

#1. Adam Copeland suffered a fractured tibia during his match with Malakai Black at Double or Nothing

There's never a good time for an injury to a wrestler, but Adam Copeland had it the worst. The former TNT Champion was in a match defending his championship against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Match at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

During the match, the WWE Hall of Famer attempted a dive from the top of the cage and landed roughly. It was later revealed that he suffered a fractured tibia. The injury has had franchise-wide repercussions, resulting in Copeland being stripped of his title, and a tournament for the TNT championship was announced, which will decide the opponents for a ladder match set at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

Whether Tony Khan does something to ensure these injuries and botches don't continue remains to be seen.

