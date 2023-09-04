What if CM Punk's AEW firing is a work? 5 hints that indicate Tony Khan's new possible storyline

AEW is in the midst of a tough time. Tony Khan was recently prompted to let go of one of his top stars in CM Punk, all while the promotion is hosting back-to-back pay-per-views in consecutive weeks — the latter of which is taking place in The Second City Saint's hometown, Chicago.

However, with wrestling as wild as it is, there is always the chance this could be an elaborate work designed to get fans invested in Tony Khan's game-changing new storyline. Multiple credible reports would suggest otherwise, but that faint possibility remains.

With that being said, it's time to put on our conspiracy theory hats and examine the subtle details possibly hiding in plain sight. Here are five signs that Tony Khan could be "Punking" his fans:

#5. Jack Perry's punishment has not yet been publicly addressed

Expand Tweet

The other party in the All In backstage bust-up is Jack Perry. Many reports have indicated that the former FTW Champion initiated the altercation. However, AEW has yet to address this speculation.

Reports have also suggested that Perry was issued a suspension following the incident, but the AEW President has not yet confirmed this. Tony Khan has previously addressed the suspensions of some stars. Take the Brawl Out fiasco as an example.

Granted, Tony Khan has stated that there is an investigation underway, but with CM Punk being released from the company so abruptly, surely there is enough information to make a decision on Perry's future as well?

#4. Something about the timing does not add up...

Expand Tweet

Per multiple reports, the physical altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry took place after the latter's match against HOOK at All In. This incident allegedly included a heated interaction between Punk and Tony Khan.

The Straight Edge Superstar would then still go on to wrestle his show-opening bout against Samoa Joe as if nothing had happened. Something about this timeline of events does not add up.

Understandably, Punk would want to carry out his duties as a professional, but if the backstage incident was as raucous enough to result in him getting fired, one would expect something to look fishy in his All In bout. Instead, he went out, competed in a great match, and held onto his championship to boot.

#3. AEW desperately needs a major storyline

Expand Tweet

Adam Cole and MJF have been holding down the fort regarding immaculate storytelling in AEW. Outside of the Better Than You Bay Bay program, the promotion does not have much else going for it.

Yes, other stories have been brewing for a while now, but none are as captivating as what Cole and Friedman are putting together. More so, many of AEW's current storylines have felt hurriedly put together at the last minute with no rhyme or reason.

Perhaps CM Punk's firing could be the promotion's way to try catch lightning in a bottle by attempting to pull off the most elaborate work of all time. Imagine the ratings spikes for Collision if this was the case.

#2. Is CM Punk still the "Real" World Champion?

Expand Tweet

Circling back to the issue of CM Punk's title belt, what happens to the newly-introduced prize going forward? The championship can't exactly be vacated. If that were the case, Punk never would have held it in the first place.

The belt was only brought into the promotion's lore because The Voice of the Voiceless never lost the World Championship in the first place. So, does Punk just remain the champ forever? Does Collision just move on without a top strap? So many questions fans need answers to.

Perhaps the fallout from the AEW All In incident, including CM Punk's firing, is Tony Khan's chosen method of landing up at a unification match down the line. An extremely complex, knotty method, but an interesting one nonetheless.

#1. Tony Khan turns up his "Vince-isms" on Collision

Expand Tweet

As the president of one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world, Tony Khan has had to make some difficult decisions, including letting go of some of his roster members. But, never has it been done in this manner.

Usually, a statement is released, and that's the end of it. But with CM Punk, everything has been far more exposed. From Khan's post-All In press conference, where he confirmed the backstage incident, to his show-opening speech on Collision, the AEW boss has tackled this situation in a way fans have never before from him.

He even went as far as to address the Chicago crowd before Collision hit the air this week. To be fair, the promotion is in Punk's hometown at the moment, and he is one of the biggest names to have ever graced an AEW ring. But still, something seems off about Khan's methods.

In many ways, Khan's actions resemble Vince McMahon's when the WWE head was put in a similar position. Think "Bret screwed Bret" or McMahon forcing his commentary team to berate Sasha Banks and Naomi after their infamous walkout.

The "worked-shoot" style of taking real-life occurrences and making them more dramatic is not something fans have seen from Tony Khan, but that may be exactly what he is trying to pull off.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here