WWE rumored signing debuts; The Big Show returns — 5 Surprises that could happen on AEW Dynamite and Rampage this week

With AEW Revolution 2023 all but a few weeks away, the pay-per-view card is still looking quite thin. Fans can expect a couple of twists and turns in the weekly Dynamite and Rampage episodes leading up to the big show.

So far, four matches have been confirmed for Revolution; the Ironman match between MJF and Bryan Danielson for the World Title, a four-way tag team match with The Gunns defending their belts, a TNT Championship match between former tag team members Samoa Joe and Wardlow, and a Texas Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page.

Given how empty the card still feels by AEW's usual standards, there could be plenty of surprises in store over the next couple of weeks of television. Here are five surprises that could happen on Dynamite and Rampage this week.

#5. Paul Wight returns to AEW TV and turns heel

Chris Jericho recently filed for a trademark for "Jeri-Show," the name of his old WWE tag team alongside Paul Wight (fka The Big Show). Could this mean the reunion of the former WWE Tag Team Champions on AEW television this Wednesday?

Jericho and the JAS are currently tied up in a rivalry with Ricky Starks and Action Andretti. Despite their numbers advantage, the JAS are struggling to deal with their babyface counterparts. Thus, enter Paul Wight. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion aligning himself with the JAS could be the catalyst this story needs to progress to the next level. Plus, it's not like Wight is a stranger to a heel turn.

#4. Mercedes Moné announced for Forbidden Door II

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has been a hot topic in the world of wrestling since her controversial departure from WWE. She has since joined New Japan and recently won the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI at Battle in the Valley. In the match, Moné showed why she is one of the best wrestlers in the world and undoubtedly made Tony Khan more desperate to get her on AEW programming than he already was.

Given the working relationship between AEW and NJPW, Khan's wish may become a reality sooner than expected. The AEW president is set to make a "huge announcement" this week on Dynamite. Confirming Moné for the second Forbidden Door pay-per-view is an announcement that will no doubt satisfy the fans,

#3. Ruby Soho was an outsider all along

The Freelancers (Saraya and Toni Storm) have not been too well received by the AEW faithful. Their bookings and performances have been criticized by both fans and veterans of the wrestling business. While it is obvious that both Saraya and Storm are talented performers, their current storyline opposite the homegrown talents of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter is severely underperforming.

Ruby Spho is in the midst of this storyline. Like The Freelancers, she is also a former WWE wrestler. But like Baker and Hayter, she has been warmly welcomed by the AEW crowd and does not feel like an outsider. Soho aligning with the heels is a surprise that could happen this Friday on Rampage, mere weeks before Revolution.

#2. The Blackpool Combat Club doesn't care what you think

This Wednesday on Dynamite, Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta will square off against Evil Uno and Orange Cassidy, respectively. The BCC has done well to maintain a tweener status, but they will definitely be the bad guys this week against their babyface opponents.

Additionally, Mox will go up against Adam "Hangman" Page at Revolution, one of the most earnest fan favorites in AEW history. Having Moxley officially turn heel by destroying Evil Uno after winning their match simply makes sense for the direction Tony Khan seemingly wants to go in. This way, there will be a clear divide between which former world champion the fans should cheer for and which one they should boo at the pay-per-view.

#1. Jay White confronts Adam Cole on Rampage

Since recently returning from injury, Adam Cole has not competed in the ring despite making several appearances. This is probably being done intentionally to make his suspected match at Revolution feel more special. However, a top performer like Cole needs a big name to go against.

Jay White and Adam Cole have boatloads of history, and the two were seemingly on a collision course before Cole's unfortunate injury. With rumors circulating about The Switchblade signing with AEW, this dream match could take place on 5 March. A surprise appearance by White on this week's Rampage would set up a match fans around the world have been clamoring for.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes