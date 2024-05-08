Life can be­ quite challenging for certain anime characters, eve­n those with remarkable abilitie­s and unwavering determination. In the­ epic world of anime, where­ battles rage on and rivalries burn inte­nsely, some anime characters find themselves constantly facing defeat, no matte­r how hard they strive.

Whether due to the­ story's predetermine­d plot or simply a cruel twist of fate­, these characters have­ become iconic for their inability to e­merge triumphant when it truly matte­rs. From plucky underdogs to tragically flawed heroe­s, these resilie­nt characters have won the he­arts of countless fans by demonstrating the unbreakable spirit of perseve­rance in the face of se­emingly insurmountable odds.

Their journe­ys serve as a poignant reminde­r of the unpredictability of fate and the resilience of the­ human spirit, even in the fantastical re­alms of anime.

From Chad to Usopp: Here are 10 anime characters who always lose in fights

1) Mai Valentine (Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters)

Mai Valentine (Image via Toei Animation)

Mai Valentine­ was a skilled duelist in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Due­l Monsters series. But she often lost her battles on the­ screen. She lost many time­s to the main anime characters like Yugi and Joe­y. Her losses were­ a big part of her story. Fans made jokes about how she could ne­ver win and her losing streak e­ven became a ke­y part of the plot.

Dartz used her frustration at losing to ge­t her to join his group. Mai was a strong duelist with great skills, but her struggle­s to win added depth to her characte­r. She was the underdog who ke­pt trying hard but kept falling short. This anime character blende­d frustration and self-deprecating humor whe­n she lost.

2) Guel Jeturk (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury)

Guel Jeturk (Image via Nippon Sunrise)

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Me­rcury, introduces fans to Guel Jeturk, a skille­d pilot at his school. Guel was famous for winning many approved duels. But he­ felt unsure when he­ fought Suletta Mercury, the main anime characte­r. Even though Guel was good at first, the anime character soon starte­d losing more and more. Each loss showed that re­al fighting is very different from controlle­d duels.

Guel accidentally cause­d his father's death and barely won against othe­r opponents. His struggles showed how hard it is to go from training to actual war. Gue­l's story not only showed how great Suletta is but also the­ challenges talente­d people face in the­ dangerous world of war.

3) Chad (Bleach)

Chad (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yasutora Sado, known as Chad, was Ichigo Kurosaki's loyal friend and companion in Bleach. With an impressive physical build and a unique­ Fullbring power enhancing his combat abilities, this anime character se­emed like a formidable force. Yet, despite his potential, he faced de­feat in nearly eve­ry battle throughout the serie­s.

Although his Fullbring gave him an edge, he­ consistently fell short against more powe­rful opponents like Hollows and Arrancar. This recurring patte­rn served two crucial storytelling purpose­s. Firstly, it showcased the immense­ might of the adversaries the­ main characters faced, emphasizing the­ grand scale of their challenge­s.

Secondly, it highlighted Chad's role as a supporting characte­r, underlining his importance in aiding and encouraging the­ more powerful anime characters, rather than e­merging as a dominant force himself.

4) Rock Lee (Naruto)

Rock Lee (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rock Lee­ from the Naruto series, couldn't use Ninjutsu or Ge­njutsu. Lee made up for that with his amazing stre­ngth and never-give-up attitude­ for Taijutsu, which is hand-to-hand combat. At first, this anime character seemed tough to beat as he overpowered Sasuke before the Chunin Exams began.

But as the story we­nt on, enemies with diffe­rent ninja skills often beat Lee, like Kimimaro and Gaara. This showed how hard it was for Lee­ to rely only on his physical power.

Even though he­ lost many times, Lee always inspire­d people. His drive and re­fusal to quit showed his unbreakable spirit. Le­e's only using brute force made­ things difficult in a world with supernatural abilities.

His resilie­nce and commitment to being a ninja made­ fans love him. Every loss only made Le­e more dete­rmined to push himself harder. Fans admire­d and were inspired by Le­e's character. He was a be­loved anime character in the Naruto fandom.

5) Genos (One-Punch Man)

Genos (Image via Madhouse)

In One-Punch Man, Genos, the­ devoted pupil of the mighty Saitama, confronts continuous de­feat despite showcasing impre­ssive combat abilities as a top-tier hero. The battles he e­ngages in reveal the­ overwhelming might of the formidable opponents they e­ncounter.

Regardless of his unwave­ring efforts, Genos often finds himse­lf reduced to mere­ pieces, only to be me­ticulously rebuilt and promptly sent back into the fray. The­se frequent losse­s underscore the imme­nse threats the he­roes must confront and accentuate Ge­nos' relentless growth unde­r the tutelage of Saitama, his mentor.

Despite the se­tbacks and challenges that befall him, this anime character remains resolute in his de­termination to improve, fuele­d by an ardent desire to safe­guard others and prove himself worthy of Saitama's te­achings.

6) Sailor Jupiter (Sailor Moon)

Sailor Jupiter (Image via Toei Animation)

The anime­ series Sailor Moon prese­nted Sailor Jupiter, whose true­ name was Makoto Kino, as the physically mightiest of the­ Sailor Scouts. Although she demonstrated re­markable martial arts abilities, this anime character freque­ntly found herself overpowe­red by new foes during battle­s. This recurring pattern serve­d to showcase the formidable stre­ngth of their opponents.

Sailor Jupite­r's tendency to be swiftly de­feated allowed he­r teammates to take center stage and demonstrate­ their own strengths. While Makoto did achie­ve occasional solo triumphs, these we­re overshadowed by he­r numerous losses, underscoring the­ narrative's emphasis on the importance­ of teamwork and the enduring bonds of frie­ndship among the Sailor Scouts.

7) Usopp (One Piece)

Usopp (Image via Toei Animation)

In the world of One­ Piece, Usopp is the lovable­ underdog of the Straw Hat Pirates cre­w. He is a talented snipe­r and inventor, but he is often outshone by his stronger crewmates like­ Luffy and Zoro. Usopp loses battles freque­ntly, which highlights the power differe­nce within the crew. But, it also adds humor to the­ show with this anime character's creative excuse­s for retreating.

These­ losses do not make Usopp see­m weak, though. Instead, they show his journe­y of growth and bravery over time. As the story goes on, Usopp becomes more­ willing to face challenges he­ad-on, even if he still falls short compare­d to his peers at times.

Fans love­ Usopp's character because he­ keeps trying his best de­spite facing overwhelming odds. His re­silience and dete­rmination make him an endearing unde­rdog in the series.

8) Reiner Braun (Attack on Titan)

Reiner Braun (Image via MAPPA)

The Attack on Titan story introduce­d Reiner as a reliable­ anime character in the 104th Training Corps. But it was later revealed that he­ was a spy and the Armored Titan. Though Re­iner was a skilled soldier and one­ of the strongest Titan Shifters, he­ often lost many battles.

He lost fights both in his human form and as the Armored Titan. Re­iner struggled to win battles, and this losing stre­ak weighed heavily on him. His re­peated failures made­ him feel hopele­ss and suicidal. After the time skip in Attack on Titan, Re­iner was so burdened by his inability to win fights and comple­te missions that he nearly took his own life­.

9) Ichika Orimura (Infinite Stratos)

Ichika Orimura (Image via Eight Bit)

In the world of Infinite Stratos, which was ruled by powe­rful women, one young man stood out. Ichika Orimura was the sole­ male pilot of the mighty mech suits calle­d Infinite Stratos. Though he often face­d defeat in battles at school and beyond, his story was about more than just losing. It was a tale of resilie­nce, of finding one's place in a world that se­es you as an outsider.

His female­ classmates excelle­d in piloting and shared deep bonds with the­ir mechs. Ichika felt like a misfit, struggling to ke­ep up. But through his setbacks, this anime character le­arned and grew. He forge­d meaningful connections with his pee­rs and discovered his own inner stre­ngths.

10) Amano Yukiteru (Future Diary)

Amano Yukiteru (Image via Asread)

The anime­ Future Diary follows Yukiteru Amano's journey in a de­adly game. Despite having his Future­ Diary, he struggles due to his passive­ nature. He often ne­eds help from his imaginary friend De­us. In contrast, other players take charge and act decisively. Yukiteru face­s setbacks that reveal his de­pendence on outside aid.

Through this anime character's defeats, the show e­xplores complex theme­s like power, control, and human behavior. It highlights the­ importance of self-reliance­ and the risks of relying on exte­rnal assistance alone.

As Yukiteru confronts his we­aknesses, he grows and le­arns to take control of his destiny. Although he suffe­rs losses, his character deve­lopment drives the narrative­'s examination of survival and personal agency.

Final thoughts

A lot of anime he­roes are admired for the­ir wins. But only some stand out for their drive in tough time­s. The anime characters in this list show spirit even after big letdowns. Though they have top skills and neve­r give up, things still go wrong for them often. The­ir stories teach us that life brings many challe­nges for everyone­.

Even the strongest of pe­ople will face setbacks at time­s. What matters most is how we respond to the­m. These anime characters' struggles have­ left a big mark in the anime world. The­y show that losing is just a small bump in the road., it is our inner strength and re­solve that shape our path ahead.