10 anime characters who keep getting stronger

To keep an anime exciting, studios will often introduce increasingly powerful enemies to the story. In order to keep up with the scale of these threats, anime characters must work hard and constantly improve their skills.

Some characters seem to transform overnight, while others endure hellish training to reach the next level. This article will cover 10 anime characters who are always striving to improve.

10 anime characters who are always training to improve their strength

1) Goku

Goku seen thinking in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball series is notorious for its constantly evolving power scale. Son Goku is perpetually challenged by a tough new opponent.

Anime fans have watched Goku undergo various training arcs and unlock many new transformations. He progressed from using his normal strength to using Kaio Ken, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 2, Super Saiyan 3, Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct.

2) Megumi

Megumi emitting cursed energy (Image via MAPPA)

This dark and brooding First-Year student at Jujutsu High burst onto the scene in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The first technique Megumi used in the anime was his shikigami, Divine Dogs.

As the story progresses, we see Megumi utilize more shikigami familiars that he has gained control of. He also learns how to use his shadow to store cursed weapons and even travel. Eventually, Megumi becomes strong enough to use Domain Expansion, the highest level of cursed technique in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

3) Rock Lee

Rock Lee giving the thumbs up (Image via Pierrot)

This charming and persistent Naruto anime character is unable to use Ninjutsu or Genjutsu. That means that he must rely solely on the strength of his Taijutsu or hand-to-hand combat skills.

Rock Lee is mentored by Might Guy, a man who suffers from the same jutsu restrictions. However, both men have trained themselves to the brink of death in order to become valid shinobi despite their inability to use ninjutsu. Rock Lee is able to open an increasing number of the Eight Inner Gates as he evolves throughout the anime.

4) Midoriya

Midoriya using One For All (Image via Bones)

The beloved protagonist of My Hero Academia is not one to rest on his laurels. Midoriya trains his body hard to handle the power of his Quirk. As his physique improves, he can handle a higher output of the Quirk. Additionally, Midoriya inherits the Quirks of his One For All predecessors.

5) Tanjiro

Tanjiro swinging his sword (Image via Ufotable)

The life of a Demon Slayer is anything but leisurely. The more that Tanjiro painstakingly works on his Total Concentration Breathing, the stronger and more durable he becomes. Tanjiro was trained in Water Breathing Style and has a good grasp on the technique. However, he is a natural-born user of the most powerful Breathing Style, Sun Breathing. As Tanjiro trains and gains combat experience, his strength constantly progresses.

6) Luffy

shamrokku @ghoulishrequiem The rage from luffy during this fight was pleasing The rage from luffy during this fight was pleasing https://t.co/i41U9mNwJb

The captain of the Straw Hat Pirates might be a total goofball, but he's no slouch. Luffy aims to become the King of the Pirates, so there's no time to waste. The One Piece protagonist has developed many attacks suited to his devil fruit, as well as various transformations.

Furthermore, Luffy is reigning in his command of Armorment Haki and Conqueror's Haki. Enemies who gave Luffy a tough time early on in One Piece would be shocked if they could peer into the future at the fight that he puts up against Kaido.

7) Genos

VIZ @VIZMedia BEHOLD! Genos and his latest upgrade! BEHOLD! Genos and his latest upgrade! https://t.co/DA4yl7OHYg

While Genos has the spirit of a warrior, his consistent improvements in One-Punch Man are earned almost passively. Genos harvests technology from enemies that he defeats and asks Dr. Kuseno to implement it into his cyborg body. Every time that Genos goes in for repairs, he comes out new and improved.

8) Garou

rifdi @rfdrpd garou is the coolest anti hero to ever exist garou is the coolest anti hero to ever exist https://t.co/5CxMhj25rW

The One-Punch Man "Hero Hunter" has an uncanny ability to learn on the fly. As things heat up, Garou rarely has time to rest between battles. However, he is able to easily analyze and replicate the fighting style of those whom he encounters. It almost seems that the more damage Garou sustains, the stronger he becomes.

9) Zoro

Zoro wearing his bandana (Image via Toei Animation)

Starting out in the East Blue, Zoro used his three-sword style to hunt pirates with a bounty on their head. Zoro is constantly working out so that he can swing his sword harder.

He finds that he has become able to cut steel in Alabasta, and he slices through a massive tidal wave in Water Seven. Zoro has developed the ability to use Armorment Haki, and he is now capable of using Conquerer's Haki as well.

10) Nezuko

Nezuko fighting (Image via Ufotable)

Nezuko, Tanjiro's younger sister, was turned into a demon at the beginning of the Demon Slayer anime. She can resist the demonic instinct of feeding on human blood, using sleep instead to recover her strength. Nezuko has fought alongside her elder brother many times. When facing the demons Susamaru and Yahaba, Nezuko's leg is torn off by an attack. She quickly regenerates her leg and is able to withstand the same attack just moments later. Additionally, Demon Slayer fans watched in awe as Nezuko reached new heights in her fight with Daki, an Upper Moon Six demon.

