10 anime characters like Maki from Jujutsu Kaisen

While Maki Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen holds a distinct place in the animeverse, there are many other female characters like Maki. Maki’s aggressive and stubborn personality became very popular among anime fans worldwide.

Unlike most Shonen anime, Jujutsu Kaisen has well-written female characters with Maki Zenin being one of the strongest even without a cursed technique. Maki popularised the archetype for fearless female characters in Shonen anime, however, this archetype existed long before.

This listicle enlists 10 strong female anime characters like Maki Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen.

1) Erza Scarlet- Fairy Tail

Erza Scarlet (one of the anime characters like Maki) (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erza Scarlet is one of the strongest characters in Fairy Tail. This anime has a lot of powerful characters like Natsu, Zeref, Gildarts, Laxus, and more, but Erza distinguished herself with her stern personality.

She has a lot of similarities with Maki, from being extremely righteous to having a dark past. Both of them ended up killing one of their parents. Although they are very strict with their teammates, they care about them.

2) Mikasa Ackerman- Attack on Titan

Mikasa Ackerman (Image via MAPPA)

Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan is one of the fierce female anime characters like Maki. She is considered humanity’s second-strongest soldier in the series.

Mikasa has a stern, strict, and outwardly cold person. Mikasa constantly strives to become fearless and achieves it. Like Maki, she is very adept at using her blade (Maki uses Katana).

Initially, it seems, Mikasa only cares about Eren, however gradually it shows she cares about each of her friends like Maki. Both characters undergo a significant personality change after losing their loved ones.

3) Akame- Akame ga Kill

Akame (one of the anime characters like Maki) (Image via WHITE FOX)

The initial rivalry between Maki and Mai is apparent between Akame and her sister Kurome. Like Maki Zenin, Akame from Akame ga Kill uses an enchanted Demon sword Murasame.

Akame is an ace swordsman and a dependable comrade. Like Maki and her acquaintances, Akame is also part of an anti-authoritarian revolutionary movement.

Although Akame doesn’t have Maki’s initial cheerfulness, she shares many similarities, from being a tough fighter to a caring comrade.

4) Mizu- Blue Eye Samurai

Mizu (Image via Blue Spirit)

Blue Eye Samurai is set in the Edo period and focuses on a half-Japanese half-American girl Mizu, who is alienated for having blue eyes. From being born different to leading a vengeful life, Mizu shares countless similarities with Maki Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Mizu learns swordsmanship to kill her biological father who is supposedly the cause of all her woes. She becomes a master swordsman and invincible assassin after being betrayed by her husband. Mizu is a fine example of an anime character like Maki.

5) Sawa Yukimura- Joran: Princess of Snow and Blood

Sawa Yukimura ( one of the anime characters like Maki) (Image via Tetsunoko Production)

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood is set in the 64th year of the Meiji Era and is a significant alternative history anime. The anime follows Sawa Yukimura, a Nue assassin of the government assigned to eliminate the revolutionary force.

Sawa is shown as a cold-blooded assassin, who uses a Katana like Maki. She hides her kindness with a mask of cruelty to strive in a world of darkness.

Sawa is one of the prominent female anime characters like Maki. Her dedication, stubbornness, quick judgement, and unrivalled swordsmanship make her a lot similar to Maki.

6) Kallen Kouzuki- Code Geass : Lelouch of the Rebellion

Kallen Kouzuki ( one of the anime characters like Maki) (Image via Sunrise)

Kallen Kozuki is one of the strongest Kinghframe fighters and Zero aka Lelouch’s righthand man in the masterpiece Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. She is one of the pioneering members of the internal resistance against the British regime in Japan and that sums up a lot about her character resemblance with Maki Zenin.

Despite coming from a privileged background, Kallen sided with Justice, breaking the social norms. She is headstrong, dependable, and ferocious.

Apart from being a skilled soldier like Maki, she is also a warm person who lifts her friends. When Lelouch broke down after his initial defeat, Kallen put him back to his feet.

7) Lucy- Cyberpunk Edgerunners

Lucy ( one of the anime characters like Maki) (Image via Studio Trigger)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime known for its graphic visuals and animation. It is set in the futuristic world of 2076 in the Night City.

Lucy is the Netrunner who introduces protagonist David to the city's underworld. On the base level, there can be very few similarities between Lucy and Maki from Jujutsu Kaisen, however, there's more to it.

While fighting is not Lucy's best suit, she's the best netrunner. She's upwardly cold but kind and loyal at the same time. She is stubborn and aims to take revenge against Arasaka.

8) Satsuki Kiriyun- Kill la Kill

Satsuki Kiriyun (Image via Studio Trigger)

Satsuki Kiryuin is one of the powerful anime characters like Maki. She's one of the main characters of the action anime Kill la Kill.

Initially, Satsuki and her Sister Ryuko Matoi are shown to fight a lot like Maki and Mai. However, by the end of the anime like Mai, Ryuko joins Satsuki to overthrow their mother. Satsuki is also shown to have a quick-witted stern personality like Maki. She is a competent swordsman and has quick reflexes..

9) Noelle Silva- Black Clover

Noelle Silva( one of the anime characters like Maki) (Image via Pierrot)

Like Maki Zenin, Noelle Silva from the anime Black Clover was also born into an aristocratic family, but she had been isolated by her kin for her inability to control her power. Noelle’s zeal and constant struggle to prove her worth are similar to Maki's.

Initially, she is shown as a proud, timid girl tied down by her past, but she grows into a warmer and stronger person. She eventually becomes an extremely powerful and reliable comrade.

Noelle learns to control her magical power and becomes more like her mother’s former days. The initial struggles to prove self-worth and become one of the strongest are all the qualities both characters share.

10) Riza Hawkeye- Fullmetal Alchemist (2003 & 2009)

Riza Hawkeye (one of the anime characters like Maki)(Image via Studio Bones)

Riza Hawkeye from the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise is Roy Mustag’s dependable subordinate. Despite not possessing any alchemic power, she works closely as a weapon specialist with Roy.

She’s a devoted subordinate who supports Roy in any situation until the end of the series. Like Maki, she’s also extremely strict and discerning. She’s a great hand-to-hand combatant and a shotgun specialist, even though she has mastery over many other weapons.

Riza is quiet, and collected, however, doesn’t mind throwing sharp opinions like Maki. From being without alchemic power to rising to military rank by herself, Riza is one of the headstrong anime characters like Maki.

Final Thoughts

We can never find an exactly similar characters in the anime world, however, some known archetypes are used to create them. Tsunade and Erza popularised the archetype of a bossy, strong female character in shonen anime.

Maki, on the other hand, extended the archetype of a powerful female shonen anime character. Her strength and determination, along with her teenage life make her a great character type for plot. Anime characters like Maki are rare, however, not impossible to find as we find in this listicle.

