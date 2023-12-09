10 anime characters like Nobara Kugisaki for Jujutsu Kaisen fans

One of the most acclaimed anime in recent times, Jujutsu Kaisen was extremely well-received by fans for its well-written characters, riveting storyline, and unique battle sequences. Mangaka Akutami takes a progressive approach to writing and introducing female characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, highlighting a stark difference from other popular shonen anime. Key among them is fan-favorite Nobara Kugisaki.

Nobara is admired for her individuality which stems from the fact that, unlike other female supporting characters in shonen anime, Nobara can handle herself. Additionally, unlike the other characters, she is also shown to not play the role of a damsel in distress. She is good friends with Jujutsu Kaisen's main protagonist Itadori Yuji, and the two of them make a formidable duo. Although Nobara's character is revolutionary in its own right, there have been other characters who have similarly impacted fans.

Asuna, Temari, and 8 other anime characters like Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

As Eren Yeager's childhood friend and one of the strongest soldiers in the entire series, Mikasa Ackerman is an important supporting character in Attack on Titan. A departure from the stigma surrounding female leads in shonen anime, Mikasa demonstrates formidable skill and a strong sense of justice. This is quite similar to Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Despite being loyal to the show's primary protagonist, Eren, Mikasa demonstrates an ability to think of her own volition and positively influence Eren. She is essentially the only female supporting character ever, to have killed the main protagonist of a show. Mikasa admired Eren until the very end, but that did not discourage her from standing up to him when he lost his way.

2) Temari (Naruto)

Temari in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

Another headstrong character like Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen, Temari has always had a lot of heart and exhibited an ability to fight for her own beliefs. Introduced as the sister of Gaara (The Fifith Kuzikage), Temari was not always fighting for the right reasons. However, as the series progressed she evolved into a strong, independent woman capable of holding her own against any opponent.

Just like Nobara, Temari taught valuable lessons to both Gaara and Shikamaru enabling them to realize their full potential. Despite her impatience and being a tough nut to crack, Temari was always understanding and loyal, making her the perfect partner in a critical situation.

3) Mereoleona Vermillion (Black Clover)

Mereoleona Vermillion in Black Clover anime ( Image via Pierrot)

Also known as the Uncrowned Undefeated Lioness, Mereoleona Vermillion was a noblewoman and the eldest daughter of the Clover Kingdom's House Vermillion. Mereoleona was known for her immense natural ability and unmatched animal instincts. She preferred living out in the wilderness, hunting wild animals, and basking in the natural mana. Mereoleona believed that actions speak louder than words and acknowledged anyone willing to grow stronger.

Commanding the respect of most characters in the show, Mereleona was formidable and terrifying, making powerful leaders like Yami and Nozel feel uncomfortable in her presence. She taught her students to always believe in themselves thereby enabling them to grow stronger and eventually surpass their limits. Mereleona reminds one of the potential characters like Nobara have and what they could achieve.

4) Yor Briar also known as Yor Forger ( Spy X Family)

Yor as seen in the anime ( Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family gained massive popularity on its debut in 2023, with many fans being mesmerized by Yor Forger, a major supporting character in the anime. Yor leads a dual life, working as a world-class assassin at night and as a shy clerk at Berlint City Hall during the day. Like Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen, Yor is highly trained and formidable in a fight. However, unlike her, Yor is shy and wants to lead a quiet life.

The parallel between her usual demeanor and how she is as an assassin is one of the most unique things about her. As a departure from typical female leads, Yor comes across as much more authentic and relatable. Despite being clumsy, she is fiercely protective of her makeshift family and has a strong motherly instinct for her adopted daughter.

5) Yuuki Asuna (Sword Art Online)

Asuna and Kirito in Sword Art Online (Image via A1 Pictures)

Asuna from Sword Art Online is the ideal example of what a strong female character should be like. Like Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen, Asuna maintains a friendship with the show's lead character Kirito. She is an extremely accomplished character in her own right and does not necessarily depend on Kirito in any way.

The show demonstrates how two individuals can be strong independently but support each other at the same time. Asuna and Kirito work extremely well together, drawing from each other's strengths, and compensating for their weaknesses. Although Asuna and Nobara have completely different personalities, their role as supporting characters is similar and admirable.

6) Misty (Pokémon)

Misty in the anime (Image via OLM Asia SDN BHD )

Being part of anime's most iconic trio (Ash, Brock, and Misty), Misty is another popular Shonen heroine loved and admired by fans. The three of them explore the Pokemon world, capturing unique Pokemon and battling other trainers to establish themselves. Misty is a valuable friend to Ash and is partly responsible for his success.

Like Nobara, Misty is talented and independent, providing unconditional support and giving crucial advice to Ash in critical situations. Despite being supportive, Misty is not short of criticizing Ash when he deserves it thereby enabling him to learn from his mistakes. She does not lose her originality throughout the series, training and striving to achieve her own objectives.

7) Power (Chainsaw Man)

Denji and Power in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Power is a major supporting character in Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. Being loud and downright immature, Power is a character much like Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen. Despite being headstrong and juvenile, she has an entertaining relationship with the anime's main protagonist, Denji.

With her disruptively unique personality, Power is refreshingly different from other female characters in shonen anime. Her character is opposite to the damsel in distress narrative and provides anime enthusiasts with a new perspective. Over time, Power becomes a sister figure to Denji, with the two of them often bickering like siblings just like Nobara and Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen.

8) Rukia Kuchiki (Bleach)

Rukia Kuchiki in Bleach anime (Image via Pierrot)

Being one of the most beloved anime of all time, it is only natural for Bleach to have a strong female character like Rukia Kuchiki. Rukia is the first Soul Reaper to be seen in the anime, who with her serene and loyal personality won the hearts of several fans. Like Nobara, Rukia is skilled in combat and is constantly evolving, powering up at the most crucial time.

Rukia Kuchiki has a nonconformist mindset, making her one of the most unique characters in the series. She has important victories and accomplishments despite being a supporting character in the anime.

9) Nami (One Piece)

Nami as seen in One Piece ( Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy and Yuji have similar personalities, with both being overly energetic and having immense potential. Therefore, it is only fair that the characters entrusted with the responsibility to help them and keep them under control might also be similar. Nami is obsessed with money and like Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen, she is witty and headstrong.

Nami shows a lot of grit and is extremely brave. Since she was young, Nami has always tried to stand up to the fisherman who was responsible for ravaging her village. The dynamic between the aspiring Pirate King, Luffy, and Nami someone who openly hates pirates is interesting and entertaining for fans. Like Nobara, she learned how to trust other people, support them, and rely upon them.

10) Touka Kirishima (Tokyo Ghoul)

Touka Kirishima in Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Pierrot)

Being a ghoul herself, Touka Kirishima plays an important role in helping Ken Kaneki understand the world of ghouls. Like Noabara from Jujutsu Kaisen, Touka pushes Ken to get stronger, fighting by his side and trying to prove her worth as well. Despite being haunted by her past, Touka tries to do her best to survive as a ghoul and help Kaneki in her own way.

The anime highlights how despite being a ghoul, Touka has a soft side to her and enjoys doing creative work. She does not overcompensate for her issues and never loses herself in the terrible tragedies that occur in the anime.

Concluding Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen has had an undeniable impact on anime enthusiasts. Characters like Nobara Kugisaki are Maki Zenin have earned Jujutsu Kaisen the title of being revolutionary and have enabled it to slingshot through the ranks of other popular shonen anime series.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were extremely disappointed to lose Nobara at the hands of Mahito in Season 2 and have been wondering if she will ever be back again. However, in the meantime, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can go over the list and get a similar fulfilling experience from the backdrop of these characters.

