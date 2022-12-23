10 anime to watch if you like Mob Psycho 100

Since Mob Psycho 100's producers Studio Bones revealed season 3 to be the anime's finale, with the final episode set to premiere on December 22, 2022, many fans have been searching for anime to replace the void left by Mob Psycho 100.

The adventures of Mob and his power growth have been declared to be great "anti-shonen" type of stories where an overpowered protagonist navigates daily life. Given that the creator, One, is responsible for One Punch Man which follows a similar story, the outpouring of positivity for this type of story makes too much sense.

To fill the void left by Mob Psycho 100, this article has compiled a list of ten anime to watch if you enjoy Mob and his pals' often bizarre escapades.

Disclaimer: This list will contain spoilers for not only Mob Psycho 100 but the other anime listed here. The opinions also only reflect the author's opinions.

10 anime that are similar to Mob Psycho 100

1) One Punch Man

As stated prior, One Punch Man was created by the same mangaka that created Mob Psycho 100. It’s also incredibly similar to Mob Psycho 100 in that it stars an overpowered protagonist who trained his hardest to become the strongest but is dissatisfied with life afterward since absolutely nothing is challenging for him.

Though their powersets are oceans apart, both Saitama and Mob provide the series with well-timed dry humor when confronting threats. Both series make fun of shonen anime conventions, notably overpowered villains, destruction, and over-the-top personalities of characters. If you like action and comedy, One Punch Man more than covers the void left by Mob Psycho 100.

2) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K!

Kusuo Saiki is much closer to Mob as a character than Saitama was, considering they both have psychic powers. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K! Is likewise a look into how not to use psychic powers, including the difficulties of having them since childhood. Unlike Mob, Kusuo Saiki chooses to be alone and can control his powers.

Much like in Mob Psycho 100, however, both Kusuo and Mob are forced into awkward situations and can’t exactly escape the spotlight. Kusuo has plenty of friends that are just as wacky as he is, much like Mob, and they both have to use their powers to get them out of weird hijinks and save people on occasion.

3) Hinamatsuri

A bit of a more innocent take on things is the anime Hinamatsuri, which is about a yakuza member named Yoshifumi Nitta, who suddenly finds himself with a collection of girls with supernatural powers. This follows an incident when one named Hina shows up by literally dropping on his head.

Despite dealing with Yakuza matters, this series focuses heavily on the growing up aspect alongside the rather surreal comedy of suddenly dealing with psychic powers. Nitta having to suddenly be responsible with a group of weird girls may sound more like Tenchi Muyo’s Tenchi Masaki's style, but the animation focuses on Nitta and Hina both maturing as people, much like Mob did over his series.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen

While psychic powers are present in Jujutsu Kaisen, the comparison comes more in the form of Cursed Energy being formed out of negativity gone out of control like how Mob’s powers explode. Likewise, Yuji and Gojo’s relationship is similar to Mob and Arataka’s relationship, especially with the weird training the two undergo.

Now, the other similarity is the fluid animation that looks clean like fresh snow. Like Mob Psycho 100, the animation seems excessively lifelike without hitting the uncanny valley. It also excels at fight choreography by making full use of supernatural themes. Jujutsu Kaisen is the anime to watch if you want to see more otherworldly conflicts.

5) FLCL

Much like Hinamatsuri, FLCL is extremely bizarre and frequently cited as one of the most nonsensical anime of all time. So, naturally, it’s perfect for Mob Psycho 100 fans who may love that type of humor. It has a wonderful concept of what it means to be popular and mature, but most fans won't pick up on it at first.

FLCL’s comedy ranges from slapstick to one-off jokes, and the absurdity of it all is entertaining. Its follow-up sequels likewise expand the world to something resembling Mob Psycho 100, with more characters involved in supernatural shenanigans besides Naota. If you love absurd humor, then FLCL will do the trick.

6) My Hero Academia

A more mainstream example of an anime that can otherwise fit Mob Psycho 100’s niche is My Hero Academia. Aside from being a deconstruction, and reconstruction of superheroism and shonen anime tropes, My Hero Academia has plenty of superpowered people that otherwise could fit a series all their own.

It helps that both Izuku and Mob fit the mold of protagonists who struggle with newfound power sets, as Izuku and Mob both tend to overwork themselves and either injure themselves, others, or both when using their powers. The action is likewise a highlight, as hard punches, slams, and even city-destroying attacks are common.

My Hero Academia is recommended for Mob Psycho 100 fans who love superpowered actions and antics.

7) Noragami

Faith is the name of the game in Noragami, and it is won by a godly figure named Yato. If that sounds similar to the LOL cult in Mob Psycho 100, it’s not. In fact, Yato is genuinely a good person, wanting to become a revered deity as he helps whomever he can, including a schoolgirl, who saved him from getting hit by a truck. Together, the two alongside a shinki are helping Yato get closer to his dream and the girl, Hyori, from having her soul escape from her body.

To hear it described like that, you might assume it's a solemn, religiously-themed animation. Well, they would be partially right. Noragami is half-humor, half-serious drama, and manages to balance them both out rather well, given the concept. It doesn’t go over-the-top like FLCL with humor at least, so it’s well worth a watch for the laughs, and tragedy along the way.

8) Shinsekai Yori/From the New World

A more obscure title that perfectly deals with the idea of learning to use psychic powers, Shinsekai Yori centers around a seemingly idyllic village in which Saki Watanabe exists. Saki is given the ability to use psychokinesis and is joined by five other kids at Zenjin Academy to train in using their powers. Pretty standard stuff for Mob Psycho 100 fans, right?

Well, the veil is lifted rather quickly, much like in The Promised Wonderland. The utopia is deconstructed in violent and often horrific ways with death and violent acts everywhere. Hold on for this ride if you choose to undertake it, as the world is much darker than it appears in this particular anime.

9) Kokoro Connect

Another show with a more serious take on the Esper-style powers is Kokoro Connect. Imagine if you were able to see the darkest and most vulnerable side of your best friend or randomly switched bodies or even just had all your inner desires unleashed without your consent. While some of these ideas are treated as comedy, others are not so much as each arc addresses the more serious side of these dilemmas.

While it may be overshadowed by controversy for how the anime production company treated one of the voice actors, the anime itself is rather enjoyable. It follows five members of Yamaboshi High's Student Cultural Society club as they investigate the mysterious phenomena caused by a malevolent entity known as “Heartseed.” If you like your psychic dramas, with a slapdash of silliness, Kokoro Connect with fill that void left by Mob Psycho’s exit.

10) Akira

Arguably the most famous and classic example of psychic powers going horribly wrong and the consequences of such a thing, Akira is a must-see for everyone including Mob Psycho 100 fans.

Set in an alternate version of 1998, Tokyo has been rebuilt as Neo Tokyo following the sudden triggering of World War III. Protagonist Shotaro Kaneda must now survive Neo-Tokyo’s horrid streets alongside friends like an Esper named Tetsuo.

What starts as a good friendship turns sour when Tetsuo begins using his powers recklessly and destroying people and himself as a result. Whereas Mob has friends to help him control his own powers, Tetsuo actively pushes people away thanks to his inferiority complex and the trauma he went through. Akira is recommended for fans of Mob Psycho 100 that want that contrast in their life.

There you have it, these were 10 anime that can fill the void Mob Psycho 100 left in their lives. Anyone that wants further recommendations may do so in the comment section below. It’s a pity that Mob Psycho 100 is ending, but here’s hope that these anime can help heal that hurt. To, that hope!

