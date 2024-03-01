10 best anime like Lookism you need to watch

Lookism is a popular Korean webtoon and anime that explores complex themes like bullying, body image, and judgment based on physical appearance. The story follows protagonist Daniel Park, an overweight and unattractive high school student who one day wakes up in a much more attractive body that he switches back and forth between.

As Daniel leads an odd double life while keeping his abilities secret to help his weaker body, he goes through immense character development. If you enjoy Lookism's unique story and characters, here are 10 other great anime that explore similar ideas or that you're likely to enjoy as a fan.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 10 anime recommendations for fans of Lookism

1. My Love Story

My Love Story (Image via Madhouse)

With its gentle giant protagonist, Takeo, My Love Story also turns stereotypical expectations upside down. Takeo is big, muscular, and intimidating-looking, but he has a heart of gold. He struggles to be seen for who he really is until he meets the sweet Rinko. My Love Story's uplifting tone and message about inner beauty make it a must-watch for Lookism fans.

Like in Lookism, the protagonist also faces prejudices due to his intimidating looks. However, as the story progresses, viewers come to love his compassion. My Love Story has valuable lessons about not judging others based on appearances.

2. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C.Staff/Egg Firm)

The ultra-powerful psychic Kusuo Saiki just wants to live a normal high school life. However, his abilities constantly get in the way, causing hilarious trouble. Like Daniel, Saiki must keep his skills secret. While the tone is very different, fans of how Daniel secretly helps his bullied alternate body in Lookism will relate to Saiki's double life.

With a similar concept of the main character hiding his special skills, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. brings lots of comedy with interesting characters. The show spreads positivity through light-hearted humor.

3. Erased

Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erased follows Satoru, an adult manga artist who suddenly finds himself transported back to elementary school after a tragic incident. He gets a chance to rewrite the past, save loved ones, and set right things he regrets. Erased explores the effects of trauma and harsh experiences in childhood on the adults these children become.

The thrill and suspense of helping someone from the past draw interesting parallels to parts of Lookism’s story. Erased also shares important messages about not ignoring signs that someone needs help.

4. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Despite having no powers in a world where most people have special abilities, Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero like his idol, All Might. Through chance and his heroic actions, he gets to enter the top hero academy and has many adventures as he trains and fights villains.

My Hero Academia shares key themes with Lookism, like friendship, ambition, working hard to reach goals, and not letting obstacles stop you. Lookism fans will love rooting for another underdog protagonist as Izuku proves what true heroism really means.

5. Blue Spring Ride

Blue Spring Ride (Image via Production I.G)

When Futaba’s middle school friends mistreat her because of poor rumors, she changes her image before entering high school. But one boy from her past, Kou Tanaka, recognizes Futaba behind her new look and makeup. This thoughtful drama deals with learning to move past assumptions about others to reconnect.

The realistic storytelling and focus on understanding people’s hidden feelings instead of appearances make Blue Spring Ride relatable for Lookism fans. Additionally, both series adeptly navigate the complexities of personal growth and the impact of societal expectations on individual identity.

6. ReLIFE

ReLIFE (Image via TMS Entertainment)

27-year-old Arata fails at job interviews since he left school early, but he gets a chance to be a ReLIFE subject. He takes an experimental drug, making him look 10 years younger. He returns to finish high school, gaining a second chance to make better choices and find his career path.

ReLIFE and Lookism feature second chances and learning experiences viewers won’t get in real life. The idea of seeing your younger self’s potential from an outside perspective resonates in both series. ReLIFE focuses on self-improvement in an uplifting way.

7. Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kousei is a musical prodigy struggling with loss and no longer able to hear notes normally after emotional trauma. Inspiring violinist Kaori helps Kousei rediscover passion in life and music with her vibrant playing and personality. But Kaori has secrets of her own.

This emotional story shares Lookism’s deeper themes about finding your way after painful events or doubts holding you back. With colorful characters and moving classical performances, it balances lighter moments with drama.

8. March Comes in Like A Lion

March Comes in Like A Lion (Image via Shaft)

Rei left home early on, seeking independence as a professional shogi player. However, he struggles with depression, living alone, and childhood baggage, harming his self-confidence. Taking in three lively sisters as neighbors both complicates and brightens Rei’s life.

March Comes in Like A Lion gives an artistic perspective on issues like depression that Lookism also tackles. Seeing Rei reconnect with people as bonds warm his cold, isolated world is inspiring. Creative visuals and metaphors make this a unique drama.

9. Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Similar to the parallel dimensions aspect of Lookism, Blue Exorcist features a world of demons connected to but unseen by normal humans. When Rin discovers he is Satan’s son with dark powers, he enters exorcist training to fight evil spirits and prove what side he belongs on.

The supernatural elements blended with emotional characterization and emphasis on choosing your own path give Blue Exorcist plenty for Lookism fans to enjoy. The family bonds Rin forms are also very meaningful.

10. Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Tohru Honda's mother dies, leaving her alone and secretly living in a tent until she meets Shigure Sohma, who generously opens his house to her. However, various Sohma family members hold darker secrets and are cursed to turn into Chinese zodiac animals when hugged by the opposite sex or stressed.

Like Daniel, Tohru keeps an optimistic spirit despite hard circumstances and brings out the best in others. The emphasis on deep bonds beyond surface appearances or first impressions makes Fruits Basket a great pick for fans.

Conclusion

Part of what makes Lookism so impactful is the way it surprises readers by subverting first impressions of characters throughout the story. All of these anime also feature important themes of understanding others’ hidden struggles and finding your true self.

So, if you love Lookism’s emotional journey, give each of these series a try for stories that deliver inspiring messages and entertainment through characters you’ll grow deeply invested in. Which show will you watch next?

