10 best anime to watch if you like Reign of the Seven Spellblades

Reign of the Seven Spellblades has quickly captured the hearts of fantasy anime fans with its mix of magic academy intrigue, spellbinding action, and a motley crew of endearing characters.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades follows Oliver Horn, a first-year student seeking to uncover the dark secrets surrounding Kimberly Magic Academy. Throughout his journey, Oliver forms bonds with fellow students as he navigates classes, a perilous labyrinth, and the dangers lurking behind the academy's facade.

With its masterful world-building and morally complex characters, Reign of the Seven Spellblades has captivated fantasy anime fans. If you can't get enough of Oliver Horn's secretive quest for revenge against Kimberly Magic Academy’s dark forces, here are 10 more anime series to add to your watchlist.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author.

10 best anime for fans of Reign of the Seven Spellblades

1. The Irregular at Magic High School

The Irregular at Magic High School (Image via Madhouse, 8bit)

With elite magical technical skills and a cold demeanor belying inner warmth, Tatsuya Shiba bears some similarities to Reign of the Seven Spellblades' calculating protagonist, Oliver.

Set in a future where magic has been technologized, The Irregular at Magic High School follows Tatsuya and his sister as they enroll at Magic High, an academy for magicians tasked with duties like national defense.

Like Kimberly Magic Academy, Magic High has its share of arcane secrets, magical prodigies, and dangerous artifacts in the underground labyrinthTatsuya conceals his true talents while working covertly to achieve his aims in this popular action fantasy, which features gorgeous animation.

2. The Asterisk War

The Asterisk War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Transfer student Ayato Amagiri arrives at Seidoukan Academy to search for his missing sister, setting him on a path to compete in Festas, The Asterisk War's version of magical duels.

The futuristic setting brimming with magical technology, intelligent AI assistants, and genetic engineering will delight fans of Reign of the Seven Spellblades' blending of swordplay and sorcery. The Genestella students engage in competitive duels, reminiscent of the high-stakes battles in Reign of the Seven Spellblades.

Romance also blossoms between Ayato and formidable fellow student Julis, just as rivalry complicates camaraderie for Oliver's eclectic band of friends.

3. Chivalry of a Failed Knight

Chivalry of a Failed Knight (Image via Silver Link, Nexus)

For exhilarating swordplay within a magic academy backdrop, look no further than Chivalry of a Failed Knight. The series follows students training to become Mage-Knights at Hagun Academy, the preeminent magical school, including failed knight Ikki Kurogane.

Though lacking traditional magical abilities, Ikki's affinity for martial arts makes him a force to be reckoned with, much like Oliver Horn. Fast friendships, a splash of romance, and a high-stakes competition should satisfy Reign of the Seven Spellblades devotees.

4. The Misfit of Demon King Academy

The Misfit of Demon King Academy (Image via Silver Link)

After being reincarnated following his death over 2,000 years ago, all-powerful demon king candidate Anos enrolls at Demon King Academy.

Old magic collides with new techniques at the academy in this comedy-fantasy romp, reminiscent of Reign of the Seven Spellblades' lighthearted moments balanced with supernatural suspense.

Anos must reclaim his rightful place in history by proving his unmatched strength while navigating the school's fraternal houses. The Misfit of Demon King Academy's overpowered protagonist adjusting to school life while hiding monumental secrets mirrors Oliver Horn's double life at Kimberly.

5. Trinity Seven

Trinity Seven (Image via Seven Arcs)

Trinity Seven centers on Arata Kasuga, whose town disappears when Breakdown Phenomenon destroys the mystical veil separating the real world from an alternate dimension. To restore his home and loved ones, Arata enrolls in the Royal Biblia Academy to master the arcane and destructive power within himself.

The Trinity Seven are seven mages versed in various magics who aid Arata's quest to reverse the destruction and save his town. Like the spellblades in Reign of the Seven Spellblades, each Trinity Seven member has a signature ability corresponding to their principles.

6. Absolute Duo

Absolute Duo (Image via 8bit)

Upon discovering he's a Blazer, meaning he manifests a weapon from his soul, Tor Kokonoe starts training at Kouryou Academy. He hopes mastering his ability will help unravel why his sister was killed protecting him. The school pairs each Blazer with a beautiful Duo partner; Tor is matched with the emotionless girl Julie.

Fusing weapons, special abilities, and partnerships, Absolute Duo parallels much of Reign of the Seven Spellblades' fundamental fantasy lore. As Tor delves deeper into the Blaze power, he uncovers his family's secrets through classroom battles and his rapport with Julie, much like Oliver investigates the truth about his lineage.

7. Wise Man's Grandchild

Wise Man's Grandchild (Image via Silver Link)

With his immense mana reserves and mastery of advanced magic, Shin Wolford might as well be Kimberly Magic Academy royalty.

After being adopted into a noble magical family, Shin enrolls at the Royal Academy of Magic in hopes of making connections with ordinary people his age in this lighthearted series from Silver Link.

Shin shares Oliver Horn's formidable talents if not his vengeful motivation. Wise Man's Grandchild's humor stems from Shin overpowering his professors and peers with good-natured obliviousness as he experiments with inventing new elemental spells based on modern scientific principles.

8. Bladedance of Elementalers

Bladedance of Elementalers (Image via TNK)

Only elite elementalists approved by divine ritual at Areishia Spirit Academy are allowed to be Queen's Blades and represent the academy. After Princess Claire Rouge takes orphan Kamito under her wing, he attends Areishia despite being the only known male elementalist.

Kamito's identity crisis and bond with his contracted spirit resemble Oliver's inner turmoil and spellblade sentience. Bladedance also explores the continent's complex lore, including labyrinths sheltering demon beasts that terrorize the kingdoms like in Reign of the Seven Spellblades.

9. Unbreakable Machine-Doll

Unbreakable Machine-Doll (Image via Lerche)

At the beginning of the 20th century, mechanical magic revolutionized the world, including puppeteering techniques for producing military weapon dolls. Japanese teen Raishin Akabane transfers to the Royal Academy of Machinart to earn the title of Wiseman and avenge his kin.

Unbreakable Machine-Doll matches Reign of the Seven Spellblades in both endearing character relationships and Royal Academy's imposing underground passages, laboratories, and chambers concealed below the school, reminiscent of Kimberly's otherworldly spaces.

10. The Eminence in Shadow

The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

For a tongue-in-cheek parody version of Reign of the Seven Spellblades' secret organizations and mythic shadow wars, sink your teeth into The Eminence in Shadow. High school student Cid pretends to be the mastermind of a secret evil society, but his delusions somehow turn real.

Soon enough, Cid tours Midgar Academy to recruit powerful allies while mastering his shadow techniques. Like Oliver's spellblade powers in the Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime, Cid's abilities stem from relentless training rather than just imagination.

Conclusion

While no show quite captures Reign of the Seven Spellblades' distinctive alchemy of dark academia thrills and multidimensional magic systems, these 10 anime series feature engrossing adventures tinged with secrecy.

Their elite schools seething with supernatural talents should readily enchant Spellblades devotees. So draw your graphite swords or ready your spell circles, chant your incantations, and prepare for enchanting escapades by adding some of these anime overtures to your watchlist today.

Each entry channels exhilarating magical combat and ever-unraveling mysteries sure to captivate Spellblades fans impatient for the next season.

