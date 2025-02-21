10 best isekai anime like Arifureta

The best isekai anime does a fantastic job of transporting viewers to thrilling new worlds filled with magic, adventure, and powerful protagonists. Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest captivated fans with its intense action, memorable main character, and compelling world-building. For those searching for more recommendations with a similar mix of excitement and fantasy, this feature has it covered.

Ad

Ranging from the comedic chaos of Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! to the strategic masterpiece of The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat and finally the dark power dynamics of Overlord, these isekai anime offer everything from hilarious misadventures to intense. Be it an underdog story or overpowered protagonists who crush opponents, this best isekai anime list has something for everyone.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Best Isekai anime similar to Arifureta

1) Rising of the Shield Hero

Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Among the entries on the list of best isekai anime, one name is almost certain to appear - The Rising of the Shield Hero. Adapted by Kinema Citrus from the light novel, the story is set in the Kingdom of Melromarc, where The Four Cardinal Heroes (ordinary men from present-day Japan) are summoned to become the kingdom's saviors. Plagued by the Waves of Catastrophe, the heroes each wield a unique weapon - Sword, Spear, Bow, and Shield to combat these Waves.

Ad

Enter protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, an otaku, who becomes the "Shield Hero". But given his weakness in offense, he is ridiculed by the other heroes and receives hardly any resources or comrades, save for one, Malty Melromarc. But she soon betrays him and falsely accuses him of assault, thereby tarnishing his name and bringing discrimination upon the people of Melromarc. Thus, Naofumi sets out on a journey to strengthen himself and rebuild his reputation.

Ad

But loneliness becomes a major concern and he soon meets Raphtalia who accompanies him. With the Waves approaching, the pair fight for survival and to protect the Melromarc folk from their ill-fated future. This stands among the best isekai anime due to its action and adventure elements coupled with great storytelling, world-building, and memorable character roster.

2) So I'm Spider, So What?

So I'm A Spider, So What? (Image via Millepensee)

Another intriguing entry on this list of best isekai anime is Millepensee's So I'm a Spider, So What?. This one isn't recommended for those with arachnophobia, but apart from that, it is quite a great series to tune into. Also adapted from the original light novel, the story takes place in a world where an unseen and extraordinary catastrophe strikes, taking many lives. Seemingly guided by a miracle, only a handful survive and reincarnate into another world as royalty.

Ad

But a certain girl isn't so lucky. Rather than a princess or noble, she reincarnates as a spider, that too of the weakest kind. Upon waking, she quickly learns how tough her situation really is. But even so, she pushes to live and overcome the many elements that threaten her. However, the catch is that this new world functions like an RPG - one can level up by defeating opponents. She gradually gets stronger and hopes that her efforts one day reward her with a better life.

Ad

3) Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World

Konosuba (Image via Studio Deen)

It would be criminal to exclude Konosuba from any discussion involving the best isekai anime. Immensely popular, this anime was nearly an instant hit when promotions began and it was ultimately released. Its characters need no introduction and by now, it is a well-known name in the animanga community with fans eagerly awaiting each season's release.

Ad

It follows the tale of Kazuma Satou, who passes away tragically but comedically when he goes out to purchase a game. He then finds himself face-to-face with the beautiful but obnoxious goddess Aqua. She gives him two options - move on to Heaven or reincarnate into a real fantasy world. A gamer by heart, he chooses the latter and must defeat a Demon King. But when asked to pick an item to aid his quest, he chooses Aqua herself, who is absolutely useless.

Ad

Moreover, the pair quickly find out that this world functions differently from that of a game, i.e., they must work hard and earn their keep. Their troubled existence is then graced by the Megumin and Darkness, who turn out to be similar to Aqua, hilariously adding to Kazuma's difficulties.

4) The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

The World's Finest Assassin (Image via Silver Link)

Silver Link's The World's Finest Assassin also takes a well-deserved spot on this list of best isekai anime. The series' action and character arcs appealed to fans and it was topped off with tight-knit storytelling driven mainly by its unique characters. The anime follows the world's greatest assassin who was betrayed by the organization that raised him and subsequently lost his life. Frustrated and full of regrets, he wakes up to a goddess intrigued by his skillset.

Ad

She offers to have him reincarnated into a world of swords and magic with one major aim - slay the hero to stop the world from getting destroyed. Thus, he returns as Lugh Tuatha Dé, born into a noble family of assassins. Guided by his father, Lugh's world opens to significantly new assassination techniques. He meets new allies and acquaintances as he journeys through this strange world. However, Lugh remains focused as only perfection can beat his monumental adversary.

Ad

5) I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World (Image via TMS Entertainment)

An interesting pick for the best isekai anime like Arifureta would be TMS Entertainment's I Got A Cheat Skill In Another World. Like Arifureta, this one too features a main character who starts off as weak and with no confidence. However, a chance discovery of a cheat skill and his curiosity powered his way to the top in terms of power and skill.

Ad

The individual in question is Yuuya Tenjou, who faces resentment and contempt from all around him. To make matters worse, Yuuya is left completely alone when his grandfather, the only one to truly be affectionate towards him, passes away. However, these adversities did not stop Yuuya from being kind to everyone nonetheless. But even the best reach a breaking point.

That is when hope stepped into Yuuya's life, appearing as a concealed door in his bathroom. It was a gateway to another house in another world, which functioned like an RPG. Yuuya quickly learns of the impressive items available to him and begins to level up. Thus, these newfound blessings unleash his true potential as he pushes to be unstoppable.

Ad

6) Re:Zero - Starting Life In Another World

Re:Zero - Starting Life In Another World (Image via White Fox)

A very popular anime by modern-day standards, Re:Zero cannot be excluded when mentioning the best isekai anime like Arifureta. Its third season began airing in 2024 and received quite a positive response. Its intricate world-building and lovably relatable characters stood out to fans worldwide. Moreover, viewers feel that protagonist Subaru Natsuki feels organic, and fleshed out and can connect with him and his journey.

Ad

Truly among the best isekai anime, Re:Zero begins when Subaru is yanked from his world and dropped in a fantasy land. Upon his arrival, thugs attack him and beat him to a pulp. To his good fortune, he is saved by a mysterious beauty named Satella. As thanks, the boy offers to help her in her endeavors and not long after, stumbles upon information useful to her. However, completely unaware, the pair are being stalked by a darker force and proceeds to murder them.

Ad

But strangely, Subaru opens his eyes to the same sequence of events - attacked by the same thugs, saved by Stella, etc. In a nutshell, the enigma grows thick as time seems to keep repeating itself.

7) Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord, as many will agree, also deserves a spot on this list of best isekai anime like Arifureta. The main character, Ainz Ooal Gown, formerly Momonga, was an immediate hit with animanga fans. Ainz aside, the rest of the cast is well-loved as well, with the series having developed a cult-like following. The animation style and story, thanks to Madhouse's efforts, put forth a great setup for a series such as this.

Ad

It dives into the final hour of the in-demand VR game Yggdrasil. However, Momonga, the powerful wizard, opts to stay in-game as the servers power down. But surprisingly, he remains conscious and in character, despite the clock striking midnight, and the NPCs seem to have developed unique personalities. Confused, Momonga orders his loyal hands to investigate the new world, aiming to learn what has actually happened.

As the anime would have it, four seasons have passed and there is no love lost for Ainz or Overlord, earning it a spot on this best isekai anime list.

Ad

8) Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells

Failure Frame (Image via Seven Arcs)

Among entries for best isekai anime, Failure Frame takes the cake for this interest in a darker take on the genre. The storyline is compelling with an intriguing premise and features an older animation style. With the first season aired in 2024, talks of a second season are happening in the background, and considering Seven Arcs' tendency, a 2025/2026 release is possible.

Ad

The first bit was centered on Touka Mimori, who was called upon in another world. Alongside his classmates, who were given powers, Touka was bestowed with the ability to inflict status ailments (poison, paralysis, etc.) But his skills were deemed useless given their low success rate and he was labelled as an E-Ranker. Things went further downhill when the goddess who summoned them revealed that the weakest of the lot would be terminated so that the stronger ones could flourish.

Ad

Banished and left for dead, Touka brushes death when he encounters a monster and quickly learns that his "useless skill" actually possesses an immense success rate and potency. Thus, equipped with such a surprisingly dangerous ability, he vows to hunt down the goddess and exact revenge. As mentioned, it is a darker watch in the genre and given its reputation, finds itself among the best isekai anime.

9) I'll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History

Ad

I'll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History (Image via MAHO Film)

For a more royal take on the isekai genre, I'll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History is worth taking a look at. For the best isekai anime like Arifureta, one can find this one quite interesting. There is no overpowered main character and the lead has to build her way up to whatever she wants to achieve. The anime is a refreshing take on RomCom and makes for an enjoyable watch.

Ad

It centers around a young girl who admires an otome game's villainess, Alicia Williams, over the heroine. In her eyes, Alicia's ruthless verbal ways hold deeper meaning and she possesses discipline and fortitude. When asked to choose, the young woman would always pick Alicia and her wish actually comes true. One day, she awakens as Alicia Williams, a 7-year-old, with memories of her past life, fully aware of all future happenings, outcomes, and the world's secrets.

Ad

Equipped with this knowledge, she is fearless and works to outsmart the heroine and put off a bad ending for herself. Now, Alicia requires only hard work, great control of her noble family's dark magic, and the drive to be history's greatest villainess. A truly entertaining watch and fit for this best isekai anime list.

10) Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Image via White Fox)

Ending this best isekai anime list is Cautious Hero. Like the popular saying: "you can never be too careful", preparation for every scenario is important, even if it seems unnecessary. Such is true for Seiya Ryuuguuin, who is summoned by the goddess Ristarte. He is required to save Gaeabrande from destruction. A normal task, Seiya devotes a ton of time to training, even though he possesses overpowered stats.

Ad

This he does with one motive - staying safe. His attitude might appear a little annoying, but it does work towards being the saving grace of Gaeabrande. This is because the world he has been summoned to witness the forces of evil control nearly every expectation.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback