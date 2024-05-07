10 deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 anime-only fans are not prepared for

While anime-only fans wait for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, one of the most prevalent topics among them following the events of the Shibuya Incident arc is what deaths the series has in store for them. While season 2 ended by teasing one potential death in the form of Yuji Itadori, fans are unsure of what to expect beyond the potential of Yuji’s death.

As should be expected by anime-only fans, there will be plenty of deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 which will shock viewers greatly. Although many of these deaths are those of characters fans aren’t familiar with, they will be nevertheless shocking to see.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. Reader discretion is requested.

Yuji’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is just the tip of the iceberg

1) Naobito Zen'in

Naobito Zen'in as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Despite Yuji’s death being so heavily teased, Naobito Zen’in will be the first character to die in the events of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

While many anime-only fans understandably and likely assumed that Naobito died during the Shibuya Incident arc, he actually survived Jogo’s attack to live on into the events season 3 will cover.

Here, fans see him pass away in the Zen’in household after succumbing to the long-term effects of these injuries. While his death is likewise somewhat unceremonious, it’s nevertheless a shocking one given the reveal of his survival of Shibuya in the first place.

2) Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Making good on his promise, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 does indeed see Yuta Okkotsu kill Yuji Itadori in its opening episodes.

However, fans can rest assured that this isn’t the end of Yuji’s story, with Yuta healing him with Reverse Cursed Technique in the instant he killed him. Yuta did this in order to both fulfill his Binding Vow with the Jujutsu Higher-Ups and keep his promise to Satoru Gojo simultaneously.

3) Mai Zen'in

Mai Zen'in as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Following Yuji’s death and revival, fans will see Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 enter the Perfect Preparation arc.

The first major event of this arc will focus on Maki and Mai Zen’in returning home, where they’re sentenced to death by their own father Ogi. As they lay dying, fans will see Mai and Maki connect emotionally in a way fans haven’t seen before.

This builds into Mai sacrificing herself so Maki’s Heavenly Restriction can be completely fulfilled, also using the last of her Cursed Energy to make Maki a duplicate of the Split Soul Katana.

While this article describes these situations very practically and directly, it’s in reality a tear-jerking scene which will melt even the iciest of hearts.

4) Ogi Zen’in and his wife

Ogi Zen'in as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans will see in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Mai’s dying words were asking Maki to promise to “destroy everything” in reference to the Zen’in clan.

Unsurprisingly, Maki honors this wish, and begins by approaching her nearby father and effortlessly defeating him. In the process, fans see Ogi compare Maki to Toji Fushiguro in his mind, emphasizing just how strong she has become.

Following her murdering the rest of the Zen’in clan, Maki then turns her attention to her mother, asking her why she asked Maki to “come back” to the clan at some point in their pasts.

Her horrified mother doesn’t answer the question, instead asking what this is about before Maki coldly and ruthlessly kills her to conclude the Zen’in clan massacre.

5) Zen’in Clan Massacre

Naoya Zen'in as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

As mentioned above, Maki murders the entirety of the Zen’in clan in order to fulfill her promise to Mai.

Likewise, this section of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will see Maki embroiled in a massive brawl, with new characters being killed off as quickly as they are introduced. It’s an incredibly exciting scene which will be one of the highlights of the third season.

However, there's one important character who is killed in the process of this massacre, that being Naoya Zen’in. The son of Naobito, he’s someone whom Maki has plenty of history with, none of which is particularly enjoyable for either. Naoya will also play a larger role later on in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, further emphasizing the importance of mentioning him specifically.

6) Masamichi Yaga

Masamichi Yaga as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Another very important death for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is that of Masamichi Yaga, marking that the entirety of the jujutsu world truly has turned on Satoru Gojo and Yuji Itadori.

Fans will likewise see fellow Jujutsu High principal Yoshinobu Gakuganji execute him, again further emphasizing that the jujutsu world has turned its back on the members of Tokyo Jujutsu High.

This death is also a particularly significant one since it reveals how Yaga’s Cursed Corpses came to be, with Gakuganji being told this information as a “curse” from Yaga. Likewise, his death also leads to some character development for Panda, as well as a sentimental scene where Panda discovers his death.

7) Chizuru Hari

Chizuru Hari as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Hari is a relatively unimportant character in the grand scheme of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, his death is significant for the fact of who kills him and what it signifies. To speak plainly, Hari is killed by Megumi Fushiguro as the Culling Games begin, marking the first person whom Megumi has ever killed.

This development is significant because it forces Megumi into realizing the nature of the Culling Games, and what he will need to do to save his sister’s life. While some fans will undoubtedly be heartbroken by this loss of innocence on Megumi’s part, it’s nevertheless an important and meaningful moment which sets up where his character goes.

8) Reggie Star

Reggie Star as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Likewise, Reggie’s opponent immediately after Chizuru is Reggie Star, who is the leader of their group as will be seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. Megumi fights Reggie immediately after disposing of Chizuru, and is given one of the most difficult fights in his life up to that point in the process.

While Megumi does eventually win, the fight with Reggie forces him to reassess his own capabilities and use his Ten Shadows Technique in clever and inventive ways to secure victory.

Megumi also does kill Reggie in the end, again furthering his development and forcing him to come to terms with what it’ll take to save Tsumiki.

9) Kurourushi

Kurourushi as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

While a relatively unimportant character, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will shock fans with Kurourushi’s death for how grotesquely Yuta Okkotsu goes about murdering him.

It’s a truly disgusting scene which sees Yuta “kiss” this Special Grade cockroach Cursed Spirit, making for a memorable scene if nothing else. To give Kurorushi some credit, however, he is undoubtedly one of the more interesting Culling Game players who will be seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

10) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki Tsukumo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Last but certainly not least, the enigmatic fan-favorite character Yuki Tsukumo will likely be the final death to occur in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

Fans will see her square off against Kenjaku in a fight which is liable to break the internet, both for its scale and how impressive Yuki’s Cursed Technique is in this battle.

Her death is also one of the most meaningful and significant in the course of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, as it sets up Kenjaku to begin realizing his true goals of a merger with Tengen. Although a heartbreaking fight, it's one which fans will love to watch even in spite of the pain it’ll cause them.

In conclusion

Overall, there are several deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 which will leave fans shocked for varying reasons, whether out of sheer awesomeness, for sentimentality, or anything in between.

In any case, though, it's clear that Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will be just as action-packed and impactful as either of its two predecessors and possibly even more so.

