10 most intelligent Attack on Titan characters, ranked

Many of the characters in Attack on Titan have the ability to shapeshift into Titans, while others use ODM gear to do devastating damage to the Titans. The ability to survive in the world of Attack on Titan requires more than simply brute force.

Some characters rely on their intellect just as much as they do on their physical might, choosing instead to take a more nuanced approach to solving complex challenges and overcoming apparently impossible odds. This list ranks 10 of the sharpest minds in the history of Attack on Titan.

10 sharpest Attack on Titan characters, ranked

10) Dot Pyxis

Dot Pyxis is a very skilled military leader in Paradis. Even under the most stressful of circumstances, he maintains his cool head and logical reasoning.

Considering that the other squad commanders were thinking of quitting the assignment because of the risk, he correctly placed Ian Dietrich in command of the elite troops who were charged with defending Eren while he sought to cover the gap in Wall Rose.

9) Mikasa

Mikasa Ackerman, in attack on Titan (image via Studio MAPPA)

Mikasa has a high level of intelligence and is considered to be among the most clever and intelligent alongside Armin. She also maintains her composure under pressure and is unfazed by sudden changes in the status quo.

Notwithstanding this, she has never been seen assuming any actual leadership roles and instead chooses to follow others, such as Armin and Eren. Her ability to lead and strategize might have possibly been among her strongest skills if she had used it more.

8) Annie

Annie has a keen mind, the capacity to analyze problems thoroughly, and the quick wit to solve them. The fact that Annie is honest with herself sets her apart from many of the other titan users. Knowing her strengths and vulnerabilities, she devises a course of action appropriately.

The combination of her calm demeanor and her ability to focus on the task at hand helps her to see things clearly. As a warrior, she's a close second to Reiner when it comes to strategy and intelligence gathering.

7) Reiner

Reiner, in Attack on Titan (image via Studio MAPPA)

Reiner is a strategic thinker with a high level of intelligence. When Reiner was called upon to serve as a soldier, the young man took it very seriously. He is well-known for his generosity and willingness to take on additional responsibilities for the benefit of those he cares about.

However, his actions suggest that he suffers from dissociative identity disorder, a significant emotional and mental illness. Reiner's experience in several battles has made him a visionary leader who acknowledges the mantra of winning.

6) Eren

A substantial part of the series revolves around Eren Yeager's development. When Eren first appeared in the series, his motivations were simple, destroy the Titans and rescue the planet. But as the story progressed, Eren's character evolved. In the end, though, he becomes more conscious and tactical as the mysteries unfold.

After infiltrating Marley with an unlawful surprise assault, he correctly predicted that the Scouts would rush to his rescue. Hence, his reckless conduct becomes more deliberate and crafty.

5) Levi

Levi Ackerman (image via Studio MAPPA)

Captain Levi has repeatedly shown that he is the finest soldier humanity has ever produced. Since the commencement of the series, his popularity has surged. Levi has a high level of intelligence. The battle against Kenny and his squad proved it.

In combat, Levi is an amazing performer. His fighting prowess is on a par with that of the finest. In Attack on Titan, we have seen time and again how highly revered Levi is.

4) Hange Zoe

Erwin chose Hange to command the scout regiment, despite the fact that she is not the strongest. He chose her due to her intellect and leadership qualities. Hange is a prodigy when it comes to studying Titans and their skills.

Despite many being opposed to her plan to capture Titans alive and perform experiments, Hange received the go-ahead and devised a plan to do the same.

3) Zeke

Zeke, as seen in Attack on Titan (image via Studio MAPPA)

In the end, Zeke's greatest strength is his intellect. He made an attempt to chat with Mike Zacharias in order to learn more about the mobile three-dimensional equipment and to see whether they spoke the same dialect. As a man of great intellect, Zeke Yeager was certain that the sterilization of Eldian was the only solution to their plight.

Near the end of Magath's invasion, he tricked Marley by letting himself be kidnapped and then turned his back on the Eldians by converting their military leaders into true titans.

2) Armin Arlert

Eren considers Armin to be a close buddy. Unlike Eren, Armin is a quiet and calculating person. Nobody can equal Armin's strategic acumen save Erwin, who was amazed and had faith in Armin.

Armin is proven to be reasonable and level-headed given the number of people who have been rescued because of his intelligence. He is an excellent strategist, someone who can think quickly even in the midst of great stress.

1) Erwin Smith

Erwin Smith, in Attack on Titan (image via Studio MAPPA)

Even as a child, Erwin sensed that something wasn't quite right when he learned that mankind had lost all records and recollections of life before the creation of the Walls. In the anime, we see Erwin as a very bright military leader as an adult.

This demonstrates that he is a careful and strategic thinker, as seen by his strategy to lure out the adversary. Erwin is a whiz when it pertains to cleverness and initiative, earning a perfect score.

That is all from our end. Who, according to you, is the smartest in the cinematic universe of Attack on Titan? Let us know in the comments section.

