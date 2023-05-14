10 moments Naruto storyline started going downhill

Naruto is without a doubt the most popular and well-liked shonen anime series of all time. The anime quickly became well-known all over the world because of its focus on the ambitions of a teenage ninja named Naruto Uzumaki to become the Hokage.

Over the course of 700 episodes, Naruto has exposed us to a wide range of experiences and emotions, including scenes like Lees' ankle weights, Valley of the End, Itachi's sacrifice, and one of the best battles in anime history, Obito vs. 4th Hokage.

But like any long-running anime series, the god of shonen anime is probably going to go through stretches where the storyline becomes tedious and the quality of the show starts to slip. Here are ten examples of it from the Naruto tales.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for all the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

The Filler and 9 other moments Naruto's storyline started going downhill

1) The Filler Arc

In order to bridge the time between manga releases, there are several filler episodes that have nothing to do with the main plot. The majority of the time, these episodes concern minor characters or off-screen comic events. Many fans believe that these filler episodes hamper the general flow of the tale and take away from the growth of the major characters, even though some of them can be amusing in and of themselves.

It is important to note, too, that some viewers appreciate the filler episodes as a means to delve further into the Naruto world and its cast of characters. Others see the filler episodes as a chance to soak in the humor and lighthearted moments of the program without the pressure of the main plot.

Although some viewers could consider the filler episodes to be a drawback of the program, others would find them to be a way of enriching and diversifying the Naruto experience as a whole.

2) Tetens' development

Tenten and Kiba (Image via Pierot)

Fans of the Naruto anime and manga series have criticized Tenten's lack of history and character development. Many viewers believe the show wasted a chance to give Tenten's character a more developed past and that her role was underused in the series.

Tenten's short screen time and lack of character development stood out in comparison to the other Team Guy members, such as Neji and Rock Lee, who were given more emphasis and consideration in the series.

It's crucial to remember that there wasn't enough time for the series' numerous characters to have adequate development. Tenten wasn't the only character who experienced this problem; it's usual for certain characters to get less attention than others. However, her lack of character development has drawn criticism from the show's viewers.

3) The Power Creep

Rosco @wossssco read Naruto. promising beginning, but quickly becomes evident that most of it wasn’t well-planned out and ends up tripping over itself, especially right at the end. power creep gets so bad that the supporting cast dont really exist for a big chunk of it. read Naruto. promising beginning, but quickly becomes evident that most of it wasn’t well-planned out and ends up tripping over itself, especially right at the end. power creep gets so bad that the supporting cast dont really exist for a big chunk of it. https://t.co/EzMXFcsqH5

The phenomenon known as The Power Creep is when the main characters in an anime series develop power throughout the course of the story, giving them over-the-top and frequently impossible skills. This is especially noticeable in Naruto, as characters like Naruto and Sasuke became stronger over time while other characters lagged behind and lost interest in the primary plot.

As the main characters became more and more powerful, the battles increased in scale and complexity, and the series lost some of its earlier grounded and realistic elements.

Furthermore, the power creep also led to longer and more drawn-out battles, as characters' abilities kept increasing to match their opponents. This resulted in battles that dragged on for several episodes or even arcs.

4) The Infinite Tsukuyomi Arc

The Infinite Tsukuyomi Arc (Image via Pierot)

The Infinite Tsukuyomi Arc, which spanned episodes 427 to 457 of the Naruto Shippuden anime series, served as filler. It occurs after the major plot arc with the evil Kaguya Otsutsuki and following Madara Uchiha's use of a genjutsu that gives him reign over the whole universe. There are a number of reasons why the arc is viewed by many fans as one of the weaker periods in the series.

The story's arc moves at a leisurely pace, and it appears like the authors tried to make it as long as they could. There is little to no character development, and the character's actions and motivations are frequently monotonous and boring.

Finally, the animation quality of the arc is considerably inferior to that of the rest of the series, which lessens the enjoyment of watching it. In terms of the Naruto franchise, the Infinite Tsukuyomi Arc was a low moment that left many fans unhappy and dejected.

5) Neji's death

Neji's death (Image via Pierot)

The character deaths in the Naruto series were often used to create emotional impact and advance the story forward. While some deaths were effectively used for their emotional impact, others were criticized for being unnecessary or poorly executed.

One of the most infamous character deaths in the series is the death of Neji Hyuga during the Fourth Shinobi World War. Neji was a popular character in the Naruto series, and his death was seen as a way to create an emotional impact for the viewers and motivate Naruto. Though many believed that his death could be avoided.

Honi.w @honiweii When you heard that Kishimoto was forced to write the chunin exam arc...and that was the editor's idea......just wondering if Naruto series is really canon ?



official conclusion : Neji's death is not canon When you heard that Kishimoto was forced to write the chunin exam arc...and that was the editor's idea......just wondering if Naruto series is really canon ?official conclusion : Neji's death is not canon https://t.co/IPXSRPeFhb

Character deaths may significantly affect a show's emotional effect, but they must be utilized wisely to prevent problems like shock value or a lack of repercussions. Jiraiya and Itachi's deaths, as well as Ulike Neji, were utilized to progress the storyline and elicit strong emotions.

6) The Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation Arc

Ayush @abasu0819



/ . FOURTH SHINOBI WORLD WAR CONFRONTATION ARC: Lackluster buildup to the climax, uninteresting plot, a war without some concrete tension, no political aspect, repetitive, flashbacks, melodramatic, turtle paced even after fillers, bland & boring. The poorest canon arc so far. FOURTH SHINOBI WORLD WAR CONFRONTATION ARC: Lackluster buildup to the climax, uninteresting plot, a war without some concrete tension, no political aspect, repetitive, flashbacks, melodramatic, turtle paced even after fillers, bland & boring. The poorest canon arc so far.3️⃣/🔟. https://t.co/fMkjOm7azV

The Fourth Great Ninja War arc begins with the Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation Arc. The White Zetsu Army and the reanimated ninja are only a couple of the new characters and organizations that the arc introduces. The conflict between the Akatsuki soldiers and the Allied Shinobi soldiers serves as the arc's climax.

The Confrontation Arc has a problem since it is extremely intricate. The plot is excellent since new people and groups are introduced, however, the quality of the animation was better for the big battles. To balance the storyline, the production may have eliminated some characters.

7) Flashbacks

The Pain Arc (Image via Pierot)

Flashbacks are a common feature in many anime shows, such as Naruto. It's a tactic used to explain a topic or to give additional background on a character, but when utilized excessively, it can throw off the plot and add pointless filler to the episodes. For viewers who want to see the primary narrative develop, this can be very aggravating.

The frequent usage of flashbacks in Naruto during the struggle between Naruto and Pain is one of the most notorious instances of this. The purpose of the flashbacks was to highlight Naruto's character development and give the audience more background on his connection with the leader of the Akatsuki, but instead, they prolonged the conflict for several episodes, rendering it frustrating and boring for the viewers.

8) The Kaguya Ōtsutsuki Strikes Arc

Comparing Kaguya Otsutsuki to some of the characters from the series (Image via Pierrot)

The last narrative arc in Naruto is called the Kaguya tsutsuki Strikes Arc. The story arc introduces Kaguya, a formidable and enigmatic new antagonist. The battle between Kaguya Tsutsuki and Naruto and his pals serves as the arc's climax. The Kaguya tsutsuki Strikes Arc has the flaw of feeling hurried and incomplete at the series' climax.

Kaguya Tsutsuki is a weakly crafted antagonist, and the conflict's conclusion comes out as rushed and unjustified. Additionally, because the protagonists' powers have grown too ethereal, the battle scenes are less thrilling than in prior cycles. Given that Kaguya is regarded as the ultimate villain, the boss battle was anticipated to be superior to Madara vs Guy.

9) Orochimaru rebirth

Manu😂 @Manu615792612 Wow Orochimaru Didn’t even Crack the Too 20 Wow Orochimaru Didn’t even Crack the Too 20 😭😭 https://t.co/dkv3Bs0DlH

Initially, Oruchimaru was shown as a cunning and unscrupulous foe who was driven by an unending thirst for immortality and power. His cunning schemes, experiments, and dark arts added a new layer of suspense and interest to the narrative. His presence permeated the whole series, creating a tight and unpleasant atmosphere.

But as the story progressed, Oruchimaru's character experienced a significant transformation. Some viewers believe that this modification marked the beginning of the storyline's overall decline in quality. His actions became less deliberate and obvious, and the formerly complex and fascinating persona lost part of its appeal.

10) Cycle of hatred

Pain/Nagato (Image via SpaceBattles)

The Naruto series has a number of characters, including Nagato and Sasuke, who develop a desire for vengeance throughout the course of the story. It is possible to identify this portrayal of characters quickly giving in to retaliation as a reoccurring motif in the show.

In the instance of Nagato, his desire for vengeance following the passing of his comrade Yahiko and the misery he saw in his hometown motivated his metamorphosis into the evil known as Pain. The sorrow and loss Sasuke felt after his brother Itachi's murder led him to seek vengeance on Konoha. His sense of Konoha's treachery and his desire to seek retribution for his family drove him to take a dark and vindictive path.

It should be noted, nevertheless, that some viewers would have preferred more nuanced depictions of individuals struggling with a vengeance and its effects. They could have longed for a more thorough analysis of the psychological and emotional effects on these people as well as the elements that motivate them to seek retribution.

Furthermore, Yahiko and Itachi desired to halt the cycle of hatred, indicating that they failed to learn anything from their mentors, which is disrespectful to their memories.

There may be some who agree and others who disagree with the list of events that led to the grisly finale of the Naruto series, but there is no denying that it remains the greatest shonen anime of all time. Do feel free to express your own thoughts on the list under the comments down below.

