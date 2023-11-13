10 Naruto Characters who can defeat Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan

Naruto is quite possibly the anime with the biggest fanbase. However, this fanbase has faced some competition after Attack on Titan took over the world after its studio change and final season release. The hype for the series only increased after it released its final episode this month.

In the very end, Eren Yeager managed to annihilate 80% of the world's population. Given the impact, fans are bound to wonder which Naruto characters can actually defeat Eren.

While Naruto characters do not go about their way trying to annihilate the entire population, some of them could easily take down the Founding Titan user.

Madara, Kaguya, and 8 other Naruto characters who can defeat Attack on Titan's Eren

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As expected, the franchise's protagonist should be able to take down Eren. While Eren can transform into the Founding Titan, Naruto is able to transform into his Tailed Beast Mode. The Tailed Beast Mode should allow Naruto to harness Kurama's powers and take down the Founding Titan, using any of his specialty jutsu like Big Ball Rasengan and Wind Style: Rasenshuriken.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that Sasuke is Naruto's rival, it is no surprise that he should be able to harness his powers to defeat the Founding Titan. While Eren's Founding Titan may be its own fortress, Sasuke, too, has a similar power, i.e., to produce the Susano'o. Using the Susano'o, Sasuke should be able to defeat Attack on Titan's Eren by honing attacks like Indra's Arrow or Amaterasu.

3) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha is in a league of his own as he is not just able to use the Susano'o but also make its clones. While Eren has his army of Colossal Titans, with Madara's massive infinite chakra reserves, he should be able to fight and take down the Colossal Titans, all while having enough power remaining to defeat Eren. One key piece of information to remember is that the swords wielded by Madara's Susano'o are capable of slashing mountains across a great distance.

4) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama Senju, similar to Madara, is a force to be reckoned with. He is hailed as the "God of Shinobi" and can defeat any foe in his way. This is not just due to his unique Wood Style jutsu, but also Sage jutsu that allows him to harness True Several Thousand Hands. Using that, Hashirama should be able to use a variety of moves that could stop a Founding Titan from proceeding any further.

5) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Obito Uchiha did harness the powers of the Ten-Tails and became its Jinchuriki, he should be able to defeat Eren Yeager even without using its powers. Obito Uchiha's single Mangekyo Sharingan eye gave him the power to become intangible. This means that he can send and bring parts of his body to another dimension to help him pass through objects.

Therefore, he should be able to defeat Eren by becoming intangible, passing his hand through his opponent's skull, and making himself tangible. This should effectively allow Obito to kill Eren without taking any damage.

6) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki should simply be able to use the Infinite Tsukuyomi and put Eren under deep sleep, showing him a future that he wants to come to fruition through his dreams. If that happens to not work, Kaguya can also use his All-Killing Ash bones to pierce the Founding Titan and turn him into dust, similar to how Obito perished against the Otsutsuki.

7) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha was a master wielder of Mangekyo Sharingan. His ability far surpassed the other Uchihas, so much so that, he should be able to defeat Eren without actually killing him. Itachi's Susano'o was known to wield the Sword of Tosuka. It is an ethereal sword capable of sealing any person pierced into its gourd—hilt. Thus, if Itachi were to fight Eren, he could have likely sealed him away.

8) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui Uchiha as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui Uchiha was quite possibly the strongest genjutsu user, given that his ability, Kotoamatsukami, was only second to the Infinite Tsukyomi. One needs to prepare a lot before activating the Infinite Tsukuyomi. However, Obito can use his genjutsu powers by himself, and could possibly put Eren under his Genjutsu and take him down through mind manipulation.

9) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hagoromo Otsutsuki was known as the Sage of Six Paths and the first wielder of the Rinnegan. Given that he was the son of Kaguya, he had infinite raw chakra. Additionally, his jutsu were the unrefined versions of jutsu seen in the modern day, hence all of them were as dangerous and powerful as they could be.

One also must not forget that he was the creator of Ninshu. Thus, even if he happened to not have the ability to defeat Eren, he could likely create one while fighting the Founding Titan.

10) Nagato

Nagato as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Nagato had access to all Six Paths of Pain, he should be able to defeat Attack on Titan's Eren by just using the Deva Path, which allowed him to manipulate gravity. This ability should allow him to create the Chibaku Tensei, which is a power that allows the user to create a terrestrial body with the surrounding matter. If Nagato were to use this power against Eren, he could likely trap him inside a sphere that may very well look like a celestial body.

These were our picks of Naruto characters who could defeat Eren Yeager. If we missed out on any, do mention them in the comments.

