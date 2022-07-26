10 Naruto waifus, ranked based on screentime

With so many beautiful ladies that make up the cast of the series, it is no wonder the fandom loves most of the Naruto waifus in existence. Seeing them on screen would be enough to make fans happy, no matter what else happened in the episode their waifu was featured.

Sadly, with such an extensive cast and a story as complex as Naruto’s it is obvious that not all the Naruto waifus were as important to the plot as others. While there is no official way to determine how much time each of our Naruto waifus were on screen, we can deduce which ones were more prominent than the others.

In this list, we will rank 10 Naruto waifus, starting with the one that was on screen the least, to the most.

Disclaimer: This list will reflect the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers.

Which one of the amazing Naruto waifus was on screen the most?

10) Mei Terumi

Mei using her Boil Release (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Out of all the Naruto waifus, there is only one powerful enough to use two different Kekkei Genkai, the fifth Mizukage Mei Terumi. This graceful but deadly woman had the difficult task of leading Kirigakure to a new era of peace and prosperity after Yagura’s reign of terror.

She was not as prominent as many other Naruto waifus, but she did play a major part in the fight against Madara in the Fourth Great Shinobi War. It was a shame we could not see more of her before the war started, seeing as she was one of the best leaders the Hidden Mist had.

9) Ino Yamanaka

Ino is incredibly talented (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Beauty, grace, and intelligence all compacted into a fierce blonde Kunoichi. Ino is the heiress to the Yamanaka clan, as well as one of the most powerful sensory ninjas in existence. Her skill when it comes to mind Jutsus has no match, seeing as she alone was able to connect with all the members of the Shinobi Alliance telepathically during the war.

Unfortunately for fans of Ino, she was one of the least featured members of the famed Konoha 11. She still did get a lot more screentime than other Naruto waifus, but we could have seen a lot more about her. Nonetheless, her achievements are still nothing to laugh at and fans love her for this.

8) Shizune

Learning under Tsunade’s guidance is not an easy task, as proven by the hard and grueling training Shizune went through as her pupil. Shizune may not have been one of the warrior Naruto waifus, but she was an amazing healer who accomplished crucial tasks in the show.

For most of the first half of the show and before the start of the Fourth Great Ninja war, Shizune was present whenever Tsuna appeared. She was not only her pupil but also her assistant and right hand. We did not see all she had to offer, but Shizune definitely had more screentime than a lot of other characters.

7) Karin

Karin had a very rough childhood (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

A latter addition to the Naruto waifus, Karin was not introduced to the viewers until after Sasuke defeated Orochimaru. Even then, she was present for most of Sasuke’s scenes during his time as Taka’s leader and a member of Akatsuki. She also tried to control the ten-tails with the Uzumaki clan Chakra Chains but was unable to hold the beats in place.

Karin is placed higher in the rankings because of her association with Sasuke. The Uchiha was the deuteragonist of the series, so he had quite a lot of time on screen. Karin was constantly near Sasuke, so her time on screen was exponentially higher than the other Naruto waifus below her.

6) Hinata

Hinata is always ready to protect her friends (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Another member of Team 8 found her way into this list, as well as into the hearts of many fans of the series. Hinata is one of the most popular Naruto waifus because of her loving and kind personality, as well as her determination to get better. She was inspired by Naruto when they were kids and has wanted to be just like him ever since.

Hinata may be one of the top Naruto waifus, but she sadly did not appear on screen as much as the remaining spots on this list. During the first half of the show, she was barely around, mostly appearing in filler episodes.

Although that changed considerably when Shippuden started, she was still not as pivotal to the plot as other women. She did play a major role during Pain’s invasion of Konoha, which helped her obtain this high spot.

5) Konan

Konan lost the love of her life because of war (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The terrorist organization Akatsuki was the main threat to the Shinobi World during the beginning of Shippuden. One of the leaders of the said group and one of the most powerful Naruto waifus in existence was the origami master, Konan. Konan was Pain’s most loyal friend and follower, and was convinced that the actions of Akatsuki would help bring peace to the world.

Tragically, she was betrayed and killed by Obito after she realized he was using Nagato as a pawn. Still, before her death, her time on screen was significantly bigger than many other more obscure characters on the show. Konan was one of the leaders of the most dangerous organization the Shinobi world has ever seen, so it makes sense for her to appear more than other characters.

4) Temari

Temari is a strong and intelligent woman (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Sand Siblings would not be where they are today if not for Temari’s intellect and patience with them. She and Naruto are the main reasons Gaara became the amazing leader he is today. She may be a caring sister, but she is still a ruthless warrior who has proven several times it is wise to never underestimate her in combat.

Temari was an important character during Sunagakure’s invasion of Konoha, as well as a last minute addition to the Sasuke rescue mission. She later appeared more often than other Naruto waifus thanks to her job as an ambassador for her village. She also fought often during the war against Madara, so she definitely had more time on screen than most other characters.

3) Kaguya

The Shinobi World exists because of Kaguya’s sacrifice, a sacrifice that turned her into a crazy and power-hungry woman. Her desire for power was so big that even after her defeat at the hands of her own children, she planned how to come back and enact her revenge.

Kaguya is objectively the most recent addition to the Naruto waifus list. She may not be as popular as the other ladies on this list, yet she definitely appeared more than them on the show. She was the main villain at the end of the show and took a significant amount of time to defeat. She also featured in many flashbacks of the time Hagoromo and his brother were around.

2) Tsunade

Not much is known about Tsunade’s time as Hokage, considering most of it occurred during the time skip of the series. Yet, we know she was one of the greatest leaders the village has ever had, bringing stability and prosperity to her home after a time of chaos and uncertainty.

She was also one of the legendary Sanin, meaning that Tsunade was not only smart and beautiful, but strong as well.

Seeing as she was Hokage, as well as one of the people Naruto and Jiraiya went to find on their trip, it is safe to assume she was featured regularly on the show. Tsunade played a crucial part in many important battles of the series, as well as being the central focus of an entire arc. Fans of Tsunade must be beyond happy with the huge amount of screentime this powerful Naruto waifu had.

1) Sakura

Sakura has more screentime than any other woman on the show (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sakura is one of the most controversial characters in the entire series. You either love her or you cannot stand her at all. Whatever may be the case, we can all agree that she is undoubtedly the most relevant female cast member. Whenever Naruto is on screen, it is likely Sakura will be as well.

She has been there literally since the beginning of the show and not seeing her around is a rare occurrence inside the franchise. She may not be the most popular amongst all the Naruto Waifus, but she is the one with the most screentime.

