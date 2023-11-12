10 One Piece characters who can defeat Madara from Naruto

Madara Uchiha may be one of Naruto's hardest challenges, but how does he square up against the One Piece cast? The once legendary leader of the Uchihas rejected death itself and ascended to nigh godhood, sure, but let's not measure him by that. It's pretty unfair to the One Piece cast to expect even ten of them to topple nigh unstoppable foes.

So, squared up against a Madara who cannot drop meteors at will upon his foes, how do the infamous pirates and cutthroats of the Grand Line fare against the puppet master of the Uchiha clan? Let's find out.

Whitebeard and Nine other One Piece characters who can take down Madara

1) Enel

The fearsome Kami usurper, Enel. (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

The vicious conqueror of Skypiea, Enel, has the powers of the Rumble-Rumble fruit. This miraculous Devil Fruit allows him to transform himself into pure lightning and have extreme command over it. In addition, Enel has mastery over a type of haki, which he calls ‘mantra,’ allowing him to predict his opponent's next moves, though he admits it is imperfect.

Enel is one of the most powerful Logia type devil fruit users, and it’s not hard to see why. The destructive power of lightning, especially combined with his haki abilities, makes him a deadly foe. Unfortunately for Madara, he isn’t made of rubber like Luffy. His chances of winning against Enel are slim.

2) Portgas D. Ace

The Flame-Flame fruit gives Portgas D. Ace power over fire. (Image via Toei Animation)

The son of the legendary Gol D. Roger has fiery powers to outwit Madara. Like other logia type users, he can morph his body into an elemental form (fire specifically) through the aptly named Flame-Flame fruit.

This power and control over fire make him nigh unstoppable, overpowering ice and smoke logia users, as he would one day discover the heat of the Magma Magma fruit could burn through it.

Even still, Madara is unlikely to know this in a straight fight and lacks magma control. Like most logia users, Madara has little to no chance against the fiery son of the Pirate King.

3) Crocodile

Crocodile's powers let him ignore physical injury if he is dry. (Image via Toei Animation)

Crocodile is a fearsome fighter, once one of the famed Seven Warlords of the Sea, just before his plot to conquer Alabasta went awry. His powers over sand with the aptly named Sand-Sand fruit give him almost complete invincibility when he’s dry. But that's his crucial weakness: around water, he’s mortal as any other man.

Yet his immunity to attacks while dry isn’t the only thing giving him a fighting chance; he can render Madara’s Sharingan useless against him. Combined with his immunity outside of liquids, Crocodile might take another victory against Madara.

4) Whitebeard

Whitebeard is one of the most fearsome pirates of One Piece. (Image via Toei Animation)

After Gol D. Roger died, Whitebeard became renowned as the strongest pirate on the seas and the closest to finding the legendary One Piece. This isn’t a title Madara should heed lightly. Many fear the powers of his Quake-Quake fruit, which rains destruction through powerful shockwaves on any surface. Be it earthquakes or tsunamis, Whitebeard could devastate islands with his might.

Madara is undoubtedly no match for Whitebeard at his peak. From massive physical strength to a power that only a few devil fruit users could hope to match, Whitebeard would easily wreck Madara, yet another victory for One Piece.

5) Akainu

Few can stand up to Akainu's magma might. (Image via Toei Animation)

The monstrous Marine responsible for scarring Luffy with the ‘X’ on his chest, Akainu, is yet another Logia user, this time a wielder of the Magma-Magma fruit, alongside a fearsome slew of haki abilities. With Akainu's power over molten stone, Madara must crank it up to take the heat.

Even then, could Madara keep up with such a formidable fighter? Possibly, but Akainu or Sanazuki would undoubtedly see it through. What would motivate him against this fearsome foe? The one thing Akainu is constantly inspired by: justice.

6) Blackbeard

Blackbeard has some truly fearsome devil fruit powers. (Image via Toei Animation)

The only man in One Piece to hold two Devil Fruit powers, Blackbeard scored victories over both Portgas D. Ace and Whitebeard. For this, he is undoubtedly among the strongest in One Piece and certainly among those who could topple the fearsome Madara.

With the powers of the Dark-Dark fruit and that of the Quake-Quake fruit he had stolen from Whitebeard, Marshall D. Teach has become a genuine threat to reckon with in One Piece, and certainly one Madara will be sure to regret making an enemy of if the two villains were to meet.

7) Garp

Garp is among the few marines earning Gol D. Roger's respect through strength. (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the strongest men in the Marines and one of Luffy’s many father figures, Garp is a fearsome marine - and one of the few to have gained the respect of the famous Gol D. Roger. This respect doesn’t come easy and is made all the more impressive because Garp doesn’t even have a devil fruit.

A tough older man through and through, with sheer grit and determination, Garp could undoubtedly take on Madara Uchiha. It’d be a hard-won fight but a battle won nonetheless.

8) Donquixote Doflamingo

Doflamingo's strings are among the most versatile weapons in One Piece. (Image via Toei Animation)

Another one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, another one ousted from his position for his crimes. With his String-String fruit, he has an incredibly versatile ability: near intangible razor wires that can be shot from anywhere on his body and even take control of others to make them prisoners of their bodies.

Madara’s a goner if he can’t figure out Doflamingo’s power in time, and even if he lands a devastating hit, Doflamingo can patch himself up with his string. If Madara has any hope of winning, he has to figure out how to stop those strings.

9) Gol D. Roger

Gol D. Roger was the first and only King of the Pirates. (Image via Toei Animation)

Gol D. Roger is likely the strongest and most infamous person living in One Piece. There may only be second-hand accounts of his strength through Whitebeard and Garp, but he was a force to be reckoned with.

The depth of Gol D. Roger's strength is unknown, but the only thing he ever succumbed to was disease. He'd never let himself get executed otherwise. With such power and intensity, it's easy to see him be a shoo-in for victory against Madara or any similar foe. There are few in One Piece itself who could stop this true King of the Pirates.

10) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy's Gear 5 form is monstrously strong. (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy’s a menace to many villains of One Piece, and he can butt heads with Madara too. Even with his regular rubbery antics, he’d be a tough customer, but Luffy has grown into one powerful individual throughout his adventure. What is most critical to Madara’s defeat? Gear 5 gives Luffy powerful cartoony physics and lets him mess with his enemies in this way.

On top of that, it enhances all of his previous Gear powers as well. Even if he is fully empowered, Madara probably can’t stand up to the onslaught. Luffy’s just that strong now, and he’s bound to keep growing stronger as he marches into the final saga of One Piece.

