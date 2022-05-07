While One Piece’s canon cast of heroes and villains is typically the focal point of power scaling, the series’ non-canon combatants can impress as well.

One Piece’s non-canon cast of antagonists is particularly strong, with powers that rival even the best-of-the-best canon fighters.

Many of these villains come from One Piece’s plethora of movies, such as the smash hits Strong World and Stampede. Others are from the anime’s filler sagas, but they impress with their resolve and conniving tactics.

Here are the 10 strongest non-canon antagonists in One Piece, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Movie villains dominate One Piece’s strongest non-canon antagonists list

10) Eric the Whirlwind

Eric the Whirlwind is the main antagonist of the Warship Island arc, an anime-only filler arc that sees the Straw Hats get into some intriguing adventures. He ate the Sickle-Sickle Fruit, a Paramecia type that gave him the ability to launch razor-sharp slashes of wind from his fingers.

What’s truly impressive about this character is his tenacity and conniving tactics. Despite being weakened by water as a Devil Fruit user, he was able to hold onto the Going Merry as the Straw Hats climbed Reverse Mountain.

Although his subsequent, last-ditch-effort attack didn’t succeed, the feat is still impressive enough to rank him among One Piece’s strongest non-canon villains.

9) Sebastian

Sebastian is part of One Piece’s Wotan race, a race of half fish-man, half-giant people. As a result, he has the strength of a giant while also retaining all the benefits of being a fish-man.

Despite quickly losing to Luffy and Hancock in his debut during the 3D2Y movie special, Sebastian’s status as a Wotan makes him inherently strong. He is believed to have used either heightened senses or Observation Haki to compensate for his blindness.

Regardless of the true answer, he is among the ten strongest non-canon villains in One Piece.

8) Ain

Ain as seen in Film: Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Serving as the right-hand man to Z, otherwise known as “Black Arm” Zephyr, Ain is an incredibly powerful fighter. Her Devil Fruit powers, which allow her to reverse the age of people or objects by 12 years, aren’t terribly impressive. However, they can be useful in certain situations.

The main bragging right she has from her appearance in One Piece Film: Z is that she fought Roronoa Zoro not once but twice.

Ain has superhuman physical prowess in every category possible and is an extremely skilled swordsman who utilizes daggers. She undoubtedly belongs in the series’ top ten non-canon antagonists.

7) Dice

Dice seen fighting Zoro in Film: Gold (Image via Toei Animation)

Dice may be as strong as a giant, but the One Piece Film: Gold antagonist is pure human. Despite this, he has immense strength and is capable of performing giant-like feats. He can break open metal containers with a headbutt and easily swing massive battle axes.

His endurance matches his strength, allowing him to facilitate a giant dice game repeatedly over a fairly long period of time.

Dice may not have any true swordsman skill, but he’s able to wield a giant battle ax with great efficacy and results. These feats, as well as his ability to use Armament Haki, solidify his respectably high ranking on this list.

6) Mad Treasure

Mad as seen in Film: Gold (Image via Toei Animation)

Mad Treasure was introduced as an infamous treasure hunter hired by Gild Tesoro to find and capture a specific treasure. He’s the strongest member and captain of the Treasure Pirates and is an incredibly formidable fighter with tremendous strength. He was even able to hold his own against Monkey D. Luffy for a period of time before eventually suffering defeat.

Mad Treasure's most powerful technique is undoubtedly his Chain-Chain Fruit, a Paramecia type that allows him to create and control chains from his body. They’re primarily used for combat. He uses them effectively in both offense and defensive contexts.

5) Byrnndi World

World as seen in the 3D2Y One Piece anime special (Image via Toei Animation)

Byrnndi World is the captain of the World Pirates and the main antagonist of the 3D2Y anime special. His status as a Level 6 Impel Down prisoner instantly solidifies him as one of the strongest non-canon villains, but his various abilities earn him this high rank.

His Devil Fruit allows him to increase the speed and size of any object he touches by up to 100 times the original parameters, including his own physical speed.

Byrnndi World had a 500 million bounty, proving how large of a threat he was. Finally, his ability to use Armament Haki solidifies just how strong he is as a non-canon One Piece antagonist.

4) Z

Zephyr as seen in Film: Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Also known as “Black Arm” Zephyr, Z is the leader and founder of the Neo Marines as well as a former Marine Admiral. These two feats paint a fantastic picture of how strong he is, given the strength Marine Admirals have displayed in the series thus far. They also instantly justify his inclusion on this One Piece list.

Z was regarded as one of the most powerful Marines of his generation, being mentioned alongside Garp, Sengoku, and Tsuru. Even in old age, his physical prowess was tremendous as he possessed great speed and strength despite his heavy Battle Smasher arm.

Finally, his use and mastery of Armament Haki from a young age solidify his high ranking here.

3) Golden Lion Shiki

Shiki seen in the One Piece: Strong World film (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being mentioned in canon, much of Shiki’s combat abilities and feats exist outside the canon of One Piece. He’s said to have been considered one of Gol D. Roger’s greatest rivals and was a former member of the Rocks Pirates. He’s also the first known prisoner to ever escape from Impel Down.

His physical abilities, as seen in the Strong World film, further support these claims. He was a Level 6 prisoner in Impel Down, and the combined efforts of both Garp and Sengoku were needed to subdue him.

Without a doubt, he ranks as one of the series’ ten strongest non-canon antagonists.

2) Gild Tesoro

Gild Tesoro as seen in One Piece Film: Gold (Image via Toei Animation)

Gild Tesoro’s main powers come from his Awakened, Paramecia type Gol-Gol Fruit, which allows him to freely manipulate any gold he’s previously touched at will. His physical abilities are obvious, but he has some sneaky and conniving tactics as well.

By showering people with gold dust, Gild Tesoro can turn them into gold statues once their body has absorbed the dust. He can also control their movements.

Combined with the influence and power he wielded as one of the richest men in the One Piece world, he ranks as one of the series’ ten strongest non-canon antagonists.

1) Douglas Bullet

Douglas Bullet as seen in the One Piece: Stampede film (Image via Toei Animation)

Douglas Bullet is an incredibly powerful pirate who was able to match even Luffy’s most powerful moves and forms. He is considered one of the most powerful pirates in the world in terms of fighting. He was only defeated in his youth by Gol D. Roger.

Douglas Bullet's experience in battle, combined with his Paramecia type Clank-Clank Fruit, allows him to disassemble and reassemble inanimate objects at will.

His Fruit is also Awakened, giving him greater range and control over what he can reassemble, including entire islands.

Douglas Bullet is also the only non-canon One Piece villain able to use Conqueror’s Haki, solidifying his top spot on this list.

